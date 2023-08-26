Raiders, RB Josh Jacobs agree to terms on one-year contract worth up to $12 million

Jacobs is currently one of the Raiders' two most valuable players, but Las Vegas declined to secure his services via a long-term deal before July's deadline for franchise-tagged players, following a league-wide trend in which clubs have avoided attaching themselves to even the best at the running back position. Knowing his earning power was at its peak, Jacobs avoided offseason activities and remained at home through training camp, waiting for his representation to reach an agreement, even if it lacks the security of multiple years.

Jacobs' deal resembles the adjusted one-year contract signed in July by Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who also received the franchise tag and expressed dismay at a lack of commitment from New York. Barkley ended up signing a deal worth slightly more than the franchise tag rate, thanks to incentives.

Like Barkley, Jacobs' deal will also include incentives.

At this point, it is unknown how the Raiders intend to proceed with Jacobs beyond 2023. Investing in running backs has proven to be a mistake for teams in recent years, even when they're a driving force of a club's offense. If Jacobs is looking for bargaining chips, he can point to his availability in recent years, in which he's played in 15 or more games in each of the last three seasons.

At 25 years old, if he's going to cash in, it will be soon. It just likely will not be in a deal that lasts five years. Nick Chubb's three-year, $36.6 million extension signed in 2021 might serve as a model for what the Raiders could offer Jacobs, which would put him in line to remain with the team through his age-28 season.

But the Raiders are also a team undergoing change in Year 2 of the Dave Zielger and Josh McDaniels-led regime. They've demonstrated they don't prioritize running backs enough to lock up the NFL's leading rusher, so there's no guarantee they'll be quick to do so even if Jacobs replicates his 2022 performance in 2023. The frays caused by this standoff might also play a part in any potential deals.