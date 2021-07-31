Around the NFL

Browns, RB Nick Chubb agree to three-year, $36.6M extension

Published: Jul 31, 2021 at 07:11 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Over the past two seasons, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has emerged as one of the NFL's top running backs.

Now he's emerged as one of the league's top-paid running backs.

Chubb and the Browns have an agreement in principal on a three-year extension for $36.6 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. The deal comes with $20 million fully guaranteed, Rapoport added.

At an average of $12.2 million per season in those three years, Chubb would be the sixth-highest-paid running back on yearly averages, per Over the Cap.

The 25-year-old Chubb, who could have another extension in store when he's 28, is entering his fourth NFL season after back-to-back campaigns in which he rushed for more than 1,000 yards and earned Pro Bowl bids.

Heading into a 2021 campaign in which many believe success to be at hand for the Browns, Chubb and Kareem Hunt provide Cleveland with one of the top one-two combos around.

Interestingly enough, though, an impending extension for Chubb isn't the one in the Browns backfield that's garnered the most anticipation, as quarterback Baker Mayfield heads into the fourth season of his five-year rookie deal.

Mayfield was the top overall selection of the 2018 NFL Draft, while Chubb, whose 5.2 yards per carry since 2018 trail only Lamar Jackson, was selected 35th overall in the second round of the same draft.

Chubb rumbled to 1,494 yards in 2019, trailing Derrick Henry by 46 yards for the rushing title. Last season, Chubb was seventh in the NFL with 1,067 yards. A rugged runner able to run through defenders and gain the tough yards, Chubb has also shown off his ability to break off a big gain.

Now, he's broke loose for the biggest paycheck of his still-burgeoning career.

Training camp is finally here! Be sure to check outNFL Network's extensive live coverage, including Inside Training Camp every day and highlighted by Training Camp: Back Together Saturday Fueled by Gatorade on July 31.

Related Content

news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys-Buccaneers in Kickoff Game is 'David against Goliath'

Jerry Jones knows how to buy and sell. He's done a fair share of both heading into the 2021 season, investing hundreds of millions to improve the Cowboys and marketing their Week 1 game against the Bucs as "David against Goliath."
news

Former Falcons RB Devonta Freeman signs one-year deal with Saints

The New Orleans Saints added to their already crowded backfield Saturday, signing back with seven years of experience, including six in the NFC South.
news

Vikings QB Kellen Mond test positive for COVID; three QBs including Kirk Cousins expected to miss practice

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to be without three quarterbacks, including starter Kirk Cousins, for tonight's practice following rookie QB Kellen Mond testing positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Marcus Maye will 'cross that line again' with Jets in 2022 after failing to strike long-term deal

Jets safety Marcus Maye will play under the franchise tag in 2021, but his future in New York is up in the air. The veteran discusses where he stands. 
news

Colts DC says no timetable on Wentz; Reich expected back Monday

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus provided updates on Carson Wentz and Frank Reich during a Saturday press conference. Click here to see the latest from Indy.
news

Vikings will honor late Korey Stringer prior to Saturday night's practice

The Minnesota Vikings will commemorate the late Korey Stringer, a Vikings Ring of Honor member, prior to Saturday night's practice at TCO Stadium. 
news

Aaron Rodgers '100 percent all in' following revised deal with Packers

Questions about Aaron Rodgers' commitment to the Green Bay Packers for the 2021 season circled all offseason. After he spoke with NFL Network's James Jones, those concerns can be put to rest. 
news

Ron Rivera: 'We're getting the message across' to unvaccinated Washington players

Following some one-on-one meetings with players, Washington head coach Ron Rivera Rivera is feeling better about his team's protection from the virus as of Saturday.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Lions QB Blough celebrates wife's Olympic run with teammates

Lions QB David Blough got the best birthday gift he could ask for when his wife, Melissa Gonzalez, advanced to the Olympic semifinals in the 400-meter hurdles Friday. Detroit HC Dan Campbell turned the event into a surprise watch party and recorded Blough's reaction.
news

Browns GM Berry amazed by Odell Beckham's return from ACL tear: 'He's like a freak of nature'

Odell Beckham Jr. wasted little time catching the eye of Browns brass during the first week of training camp. Cleveland GM Andrew Berry says the wideout's recovery is a huge credit to his focus and determination.
news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: We expect full stadiums for games this season

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told NFL Networks Judy Battista that he expects to see games played in full stadiums this season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW