Top nine NFL offenses in 2023: AFC well represented in rankings, but surprise NFC team earns No. 1 spot

That's right. A Brock Purdy-led offense will top the board in 2023. Purdy is a perfect fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense. The only question this offseason has been his health following elbow surgery back in March. Well, he made his preseason debut against the Denver Broncos last weekend, and in one drive, the second-year pro completed four of his five passes for 65 yards, adding an 8-yard scramble for good measure. Granted, Purdy got some YAC help from his playmaking friends, but still, the head coach liked what he saw.





"I thought he did real good," Shanahan told reporters following the game. "All the plays that he had, he made -- and I don't think he had a bad one."





Last year at this time, Purdy was Mr. Irrelevant. Now, he's The Guy. It's a totally different mindset for him, and I anticipate his second NFL season will end in a totally different manner than his first. Purdy's inspiring rookie campaign came to a depressing close, with the quarterback rendered useless by the elbow injury during San Francisco's 31-7 loss at Philadelphia in the NFC Championship Game. This time around, Purdy leads the 49ers to the Super Bowl. And shoot, even if Purdy is sidelined by injury or ineffectiveness, I've already expressed my immense confidence in Sam Darnold. The former No. 3 overall pick finally finds himself in an environment that's conducive to success.





It all begins with Shanahan, one of the preeminent offensive minds in the game today. Even with inferior personnel, this cat could scheme up points through raw savvy -- I'm sure of that. But here's the thing: San Francisco does not have inferior personnel -- the 49ers ooze supreme talent and depth at the skill positions.





This will be Christian McCaffrey's first full season in San Francisco. He's already the best all-around back in football, as we saw when he piled up 1,509 scrimmage yards and 13 total touchdowns in 14 games with the Niners last season (including the playoffs). Wait until Shanahan fully unleashes the versatile weapon after spending all offseason in the lab. And Run CMC's not the only rushing/receiving dynamo on this roster! Deebo Samuel admitted this summer that he didn't enter the 2022 campaign in the right state -- physically or mentally -- and vows to make up for an "awful" season. A highly motivated Deebo is a frightening proposal for would-be tacklers. The Brandon Aiyuk buzz has been building throughout the summer -- could this be his first Pro Bowl season? Oh, and I've yet to even mention George Kittle -- you know, the second-best tight end in football today? The offensive line has a few question marks, but I trust Shanahan to game plan around them. Not to mention, Trent Williams remains the top tackle in the game.





San Francisco's defense finished atop the NFL in 2022. I expect the offense to follow suit in 2023.