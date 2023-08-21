2023 NFL Preseason Week 2 rookie grades: Mixed bag for C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young

Torrence started at right guard and played nearly the entire first half of the Bills' 27-15 loss to Pittsburgh. Defensive linemen had no chance escaping the big man's grasp in the run game, and he generated movement off the line when the play required it. His anchor was strong in pass protection, and when no defender came to him, Torrence adeptly assisted the right tackle. He couldn't find a target getting out in front of a receiver screen to the outside midway through the first quarter, but the fact that he was out there is impressive, given his size. Torrence can overextend in pass protection at times, getting off-balance. He was able to get his feet into position for back-side blocks, but he needs to sustain when in open space to prevent the defender from chasing the play, as Steelers defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk did on a third down late in the first quarter.