Falcons first-round RB Bijan Robinson dazzles in preseason debut

It was an exercise in futility for the first Bengals defender on the seen to tackle the Texans product. He consistently made the first guy miss and seemingly made the most of each one of his touches.

The aforementioned first carry, on first-and-10 from the Atlanta 27-yard line, saw him gain 12 yards and galvanize social media. His quickness through the line after a backfield cut was eye-popping and it preceded a beautiful juke and then a finish that saw him fall forward for an extra yard. On the ensuing play, he showcased his toughness, refusing to go down easy on a 4-yard carry. He later made a one-handed grab on a screen and shrugged off the first defender once more.