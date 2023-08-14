2023 NFL Preseason Week 1 rookie grades: Anthony Richardson has ups and downs in debut

The much-anticipated debut of Anthony Richardson in the Colts' 23-19 loss to Buffalo on Saturday went about as expected for the young-but-promising dual-threat QB. He threw a couple of short darts in the first series before slinging an ill-advised pass to a covered Isaiah McKenzie that sailed into the hands of cornerback Dane Jackson. (In fairness to Richardson, McKenzie took responsibility for the pick, but the young quarterback probably shouldn't have thrown the ball in the first place.) On his next play, he kept the ball on an RPO, stiff-arming big D-lineman Greg Rousseau to pick up 5 yards. Richardson seemed to learned from his earlier mistake later in the series, throwing away a pass instead of forcing it to Michael Pittman Jr. in double coverage. He sold a screen well on his last series, which helped kick-start the drive with a first down. Richardson then found a rhythm, piercing one pass over the middle and two to the sideline, one a dime just missed by receiver Alec Pierce for a near touchdown. Another keeper in the red zone went for 7 yards, and then Richardson overthrew an open Pittman, though both plays were made moot by holding penalties.