Projecting the 2023 NFL Defensive/Special Teams All-Rookie Team: 14 instant-impact newcomers

Drafted: Round 1, No. 13 overall





Green Bay needed someone like Van Ness late last year after Rashan Gary was lost to an ACL tear in Week 9. The former Hawkeye should make a bigger impact than Gary did as a rookie (two sacks in 16 games with zero starts in 2019), especially if the rising veteran star is not fully healthy at the start of the season. I think Van Ness' strong hands and movement skills make him less of a project than many believe.