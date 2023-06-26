Analysis

Projecting the 2023 NFL Offensive All-Rookie Team: Seahawks' draft class provides instant impact (again)

Published: Jun 26, 2023 at 10:20 AM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Getting thrown into the NFL fire is no small task for rookies. After lining up against college competitors of varying skill levels, they now must face veteran pros in the prime of their respective football careers.

It is no surprise that the top-performing rookies typically come from the first, second and third rounds. The players on the 2022 NFL.com All-Rookie Team included 12 first-round picks and four Day 2 selections. Five Day 3 picks -- including a surprisingly relevant Mr. Irrelevant, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy -- and one undrafted free agent (Dolphins nickelback Kader Kohou) made the squad.

My projection for the 2023 All-Rookie Team leans heavily on early-round picks, though two Day 3 selections made the offense. Check back on Tuesday for my projected All-Rookie Defense.

Related Links

QB
Bryce Young
Bryce Young
College: Alabama
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

Drafted: Round 1, No. 1 overall


Young has already taken the reins of the Panthers' offense. He will make some mistakes, just like all rookie quarterbacks, and his surrounding cast is average -- at best. However, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner's intelligence, maturity and athleticism will shine through this fall. He’ll prove himself a leader and playmaker.  

RB
Bijan Robinson
Bijan Robinson
College: Texas
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Drafted: Round 1, No. 8 overall


Robinson might be splitting carries early in the season with the Falcons' leading rusher from last year, 2022 fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier. It's only a matter of time, though, before the eighth overall pick of this year’s draft is the team's top playmaker from the backfield, exploiting creases for big runs and evading defenders in the open field as a receiver. 

RB
Zach Evans
Zach Evans
College: Mississippi
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

Drafted: Round 6, No. 215 overall


Cam Akers has definitely experienced ups and downs during his career with the Rams. If injury or inconsistent play from Akers creates an opportunity for Evans, I expect the rookie sixth-rounder to attack rushing lanes with his powerful yet agile north-south running.  

WR
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
College: Ohio State
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

Drafted: Round 1, No. 20 overall


Geno Smith returns to lead the Seahawks in 2023, with Smith-Njigba operating in the middle of the field while DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett make plays outside. The former Buckeye will find holes in zones and separate from his man inside, giving Seattle a top-five WR trio by the end of the season. 

WR
Zay Flowers
Zay Flowers
College: Boston College
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

Drafted: Round 1, No. 22 overall


Flowers can be the big-play threat after the catch that the Ravens’ offense has needed for some time. He could have 80 catches as a rookie, spreading out defenses horizontally and vertically, which will make the team's running attack even more dangerous.

TE
Sam LaPorta
Sam LaPorta
College: Iowa
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

Drafted: Round 2, No. 34 overall


Six months after trading one former Iowa tight end (T.J. Hockenson) to Minnesota, the Lions scooped up another Hawkeye product at the position. LaPorta can be Jared Goff's safety valve when defenses key on Amon-Ra St. Brown. The second-round pick scored just five touchdowns in four seasons at Iowa, but Goff threw 12 touchdowns to tight ends in 2022, so I expect LaPorta to see plenty of red zone targets this year.

OT
Darnell Wright
Darnell Wright
College: Tennessee
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

Drafted: Round 1, No. 10 overall


The Bears can take the next step in 2023 if Justin Fields ascends to top-10 quarterback status in Year 3. Chicago selected Wright to play right tackle on the revamped offense line, which is tasked with not only protecting the young signal-caller but also leading a power run game with D'Onta Foreman, Khalil Herbert and fourth-round pick Roschon Johnson (whom I considered for this list) at running back.

OT
Broderick Jones
Broderick Jones
College: Georgia
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

Drafted: Round 1, No. 14 overall


Left tackle was a major issue for the Steelers last year. It won't be in 2023 if Jones uses his athleticism to play balanced in pass pro and gets after this man in the run game. It might take the 22-year-old two or three games to get used to the speed and power of veteran edge rushers, but he'll eventually find his groove.

OG
Paris Johnson Jr.
Paris Johnson Jr.
College: Ohio State
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Drafted: Round 1, No. 6 overall


It’s unclear where Johnson will line up as a rookie after playing both guard and tackle during his college career. He worked at right tackle during minicamp, but head coach Jonathan Gannon was non-committal when asked recently about which position the rookie will play come Week 1. Veteran Kelvin Beachum could get the nod at right tackle, bumping Johnson to left guard, where he would move defenders on run plays and protect Colt McCoy until Kyler Murray returns from injury.

OG
Anthony Bradford
Anthony Bradford
College: LSU
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

Drafted: Round 4, No. 108 overall


Seahawks GM John Schneider landed two starting tackles -- Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas -- in last year’s draft, and Bradford has a chance to compete for the starting spot at right guard this year. Bradford missed minicamp practices after being in what head coach Pete Carroll called a “fender bender,” so it did not sound like he suffered any serious injuries. His massive frame and relatively nimble feet remind me of a young Gabe Jackson.

C
John Michael Schmitz
John Michael Schmitz
College: Minnesota
New York Giants
New York Giants

Drafted: Round 2, No. 57 overall


Schmitz is plugged into the middle of the Giants' line as a rookie, where I expect him to play for the next decade. The sturdy pivot is effective in space and will lead the group up front to give quarterback Daniel Jones an opportunity to succeed.

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Twenty NFL fan bases have celebrated a Super Bowl victory -- and 12 franchises have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Which fan base is most deserving of a Super Bowl title this season? Let's debate!

news

2023 NFL season: The four offenses and four defenses that will make the biggest jump this fall

Which offenses and defenses are poised for significant improvement in the 2023 NFL season? Resident scout Bucky Brooks spotlights four units on each side of the ball that will make the biggest jump this fall.

news

State of the 2023 New Orleans Saints: Can Derek Carr spark offensive rebound, deliver playoff berth?

New Orleans spent the past two playoff-free seasons cycling through quarterbacks. Will Derek Carr provide stability at the position and deliver a postseason berth in his first year in the Big Easy? Adam Rank explores the state of the Saints.

news

2023 NFL season: How will touches shake out within crowded position groups?

How will the ball be distributed among Chiefs and Giants wide receivers in 2023? Eric Edholm provides his projections for how touches will shake out within 12 crowded skill-position groups.

news

State of the 2023 Carolina Panthers: Frank Reich and Bryce Young guide franchise into new era

With fresh faces at head coach (Frank Reich) and quarterback (Bryce Young), it's a new day in Carolina. So ... what's in store? Adam Rank examines the state of the Panthers heading into the 2023 NFL season.

news

2023 NFL season: Player departures that will have biggest impact on former teams

Which teams are facing a stiff test when it comes to replacing a top contributor? Brendan Walker highlights the 10 player departures that will have the biggest impact on the 2023 NFL season.

news

State of the 2023 Atlanta Falcons: Is Desmond Ridder ready to help lead a playoff push?

With a strong supporting cast and offensive-minded head coach, can Desmond Ridder help Atlanta get back to the playoffs? Adam Rank examines the state of the Falcons heading into the 2023 NFL season.

news

NFL URGENCY METER! Bills headline 10 teams facing greatest burden of expectation in 2023 season

Who faces the most urgency in the 2023 NFL campaign? Dan Hanzus circles 10 teams, with four coming from the same division.

news

State of the 2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Will post-Tom Brady era begin with playoff run?

With Tom Brady in retirement, will the Buccaneers be able to make it back to the playoffs for the fourth straight year? Adam Rank examines the state of the Bucs heading into the 2023 NFL season.

news

2023 NFL season: 10 biggest remaining roster holes

Will the Saints find help for veteran Cameron Jordan and the pass rush? Can the Titans bolster their thin receiving corps? Kevin Patra identifies the 10 biggest roster holes remaining across the NFL as training camp approaches.

news

Five NFL offseason storylines that are overblown; three that deserve more attention

Is the Patriots' quarterback drama a thing of the past? Should Kyler Murray's future be a bigger topic? Eric Edholm tells us which offseason storylines are overblown and which deserve more of our attention.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More