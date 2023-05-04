Around the NFL

2023 NFL Draft: First-round pick signing tracker

Published: May 04, 2023 at 12:27 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books. Stay up to date with which first-round draftees have agreed to deals with their respective teams with NFL.com's tracker below. All first-round rookie contracts are for four years with a fifth-year team option.

Editor's note: This page will be updated as transactions occur.

Pick
1
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young
Bryce Young
Alabama · QB


Pick
2
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud
Ohio State · QB


Pick
3
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Will Anderson Jr.
Will Anderson Jr.
Alabama · EDGE


Pick
4
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Richardson
Anthony Richardson
Florida · QB


Pick
5
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Devon Witherspoon
Devon Witherspoon
Illinois · CB


Pick
6
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Paris Johnson Jr.
Paris Johnson Jr.
Ohio State · OT


Pick
7
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Tyree Wilson
Tyree Wilson
Texas Tech · EDGE


Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Bijan Robinson
Bijan Robinson
Texas · RB


Pick
9
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Carter
Jalen Carter
Georgia · DT

Carter became the first 2023 first-round pick under contract, agreeing to terms with the Eagles on his four-year, $21.8 million rookie deal, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on May 4.

Pick
10
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Darnell Wright
Darnell Wright
Tennessee · OT


Pick
11
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Peter Skoronski
Peter Skoronski
Northwestern · OT


Pick
12
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Alabama · RB


Pick
13
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Lukas Van Ness
Lukas Van Ness
Iowa · LB


Pick
14
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Broderick Jones
Broderick Jones
Georgia · OT


Pick
15
New York Jets
New York Jets
Will McDonald IV
Will McDonald IV
Iowa State · EDGE


Pick
16
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Emmanuel Forbes
Emmanuel Forbes
Mississippi State · CB


Pick
17
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Christian Gonzalez
Christian Gonzalez
Oregon · CB


Pick
18
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Jack Campbell
Jack Campbell
Iowa · LB


Pick
19
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Calijah Kancey
Calijah Kancey
Pittsburgh · DT


Pick
20
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ohio State · WR


Pick
21
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Quentin Johnston
Quentin Johnston
TCU · WR


Pick
22
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Zay Flowers
Zay Flowers
Boston College · WR


Pick
23
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Jordan Addison
Jordan Addison
USC · WR


Pick
24
New York Giants
New York Giants
Deonte Banks
Deonte Banks
Maryland · CB


Pick
25
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Dalton Kincaid
Dalton Kincaid
Utah · TE


Pick
26
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Mazi Smith
Mazi Smith
Michigan · DT


Pick
27
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Anton Harrison
Anton Harrison
Oklahoma · OT


Pick
28
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Myles Murphy
Myles Murphy
Clemson · EDGE


Pick
29
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Bryan Bresee
Bryan Bresee
Clemson · DT


Pick
30
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Nolan Smith
Nolan Smith
Georgia · EDGE


Pick
31
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Felix Anudike-Uzomah
Felix Anudike-Uzomah
Kansas State · EDGE


Related Content

news

Eagles, Jalen Carter agree to terms on rookie deal; DT is first 2023 first-round pick under contract

Eagles DL Jalen Carter has agreed to terms on a four-year, $21,806,184 rookie contract that is fully guaranteed with a fifth-year option, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, May 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Giants GM Joe Schoen recently spoke with Saquon Barkley's representation: 'We want him to be here'

New York Giants GM Joe Schoen joined Good Morning Football on Thursday to discuss the ongoing situation surrounding star RB Saquon Barkley, who has yet to sign his franchise tender.

news

Cowboys' Micah Parsons 'trying to bulk up' for full-time pass-rushing role: 'Ready to show what I can do'

Micah Parsons is spending his offseason bulking up. The Cowboys linebacker hasn't attended the team's voluntary workouts as he focuses on gaining extra weight this offseason.

news

Buccaneers assistant coach Larry Foote says LB Devin White's contract concerns are 'champagne problems'

Buccaneers LB Devin White's trade request was never going to be honored by the club. White wants a long-term contract as he enters the final year of his rookie contract, but assistant coach Larry Foote downplayed the contract squabble.

news

WR CeeDee Lamb on future with Cowboys: 'I don't see myself really wearing any other jersey'

Cowboys stars Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs were all asked about potential deals to stay with Dallas in the future, and the trio expressed a desire to stay with the team for a long time to come.

news

From Brady to Mahomes: OT Donovan Smith signs one-year deal with Chiefs worth up to $9M

Longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Donovan Smith is signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs worth up to $9 million, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

Playing with Aaron Rodgers still 'hasn't sunk in' for Jets teammates: 'That's a legend right there'

Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets teammates on both offense and defense are still getting used to have a four-time Most Valuable Player at quarterback, and they're ready for the expectations that come with acquiring such a talent.

news

Ravens signing CB Rock Ya-Sin to one-year deal worth up to $6 million

The Ravens and former Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin have agreed to terms on one-year deal.

news

Titans HC Mike Vrabel to be enshrined in Patriots Hall of Fame

Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame as the 34th inductee, the franchise announced Wednesday.

news

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce to face off against NBA's Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson in 'The Match'

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce will hit the links with Golden State Warriors teammates Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in 'The Match' on June 29.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More