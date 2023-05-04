2023 NFL Draft: First-round pick signing tracker

The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books. Stay up to date with which first-round draftees have agreed to deals with their respective teams with NFL.com's tracker below. All first-round rookie contracts are for four years with a fifth-year team option.
Editor's note: This page will be updated as transactions occur.
Carter became the first 2023 first-round pick under contract, agreeing to terms with the Eagles on his four-year, $21.8 million rookie deal, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on May 4.