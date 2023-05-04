Around the NFL

Eagles, Jalen Carter agree to terms on rookie deal; DT is first 2023 first-round pick under contract

Published: May 04, 2023 at 01:16 PM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

It took only a week for Philadelphia to get one of its first-round picks under contract.

The Eagles and Jalen Carter have agreed to terms on a four-year, $21.8 million rookie deal that is fully guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source.

ESPN first reported the news.

Carter becomes the first 2023 first-round pick to secure his rookie contract. The Eagles traded up to select the Georgia defensive lineman with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft last week. Carter's teammate, Nolan Smith, was taken by Philadelphia later in the evening at No. 30 overall.

Carter played an integral role on a Bulldogs defense that helped win back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championships. The 6-foot-3, 314-pound DL bullied double-teams with his size and strength, and his quickness off the line of scrimmage set him apart. In three seasons at Georgia, Carter generated six sacks, 83 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

Considered one of the top talents of the 2023 class, Carter was initially predicted by many to be the draft's top-overall selection, but concerns over off-the-field issues followed his stellar collegiate career.

The 21-year-old Carter was booked and released March 1 on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing, stemming from an investigation into a fatal Jan. 15 car crash. Carter subsequently pleaded no contest to those charges on March 16 and was sentenced to serve 12 months of probation, pay a $1,000 fine, perform 80 hours of community service and complete a state-approved defensive driving course.

Carter's performance at the Bulldogs' pro day also drew mixed reviews, but Eagles general manager Howie Roseman saw an opportunity to add a promising talent to a Super Bowl-ready defense.

Roseman wasn't done picking Carter's former teammates either, trading up to select Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo in the fourth round in addition to Smith. The trio of rookies join an Eagles defense that already includes linebacker Nakobe Dean and defensive tackle Jordan Davis, who were on the Bulldogs defense that won the first CFP National Championship after the 2021 season.

Carter has great potential to flourish in Philadelphia and be the game-changer that upgrades last season's No. 2-ranked defense. Getting him under contract was the first step to ensure a smooth transition into the NFL.

