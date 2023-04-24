Around the NFL

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts on new deal: 'Money is nice, championships are better'

Published: Apr 24, 2023 at 01:14 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Jalen Hurts' rapid ascension to the elite tier of signal-callers landed him a lavish contract last week, yet he's not spending this week counting his dollars.

"Money is nice," Hurts told reporters on Monday. "Championships are better."

Yes, Hurts' quote fits the ideal (and cliche) archetype for a franchise quarterback -- team-first, winning-oriented, not primarily concerned about his personal gain, etc. -- but we'd be remiss if we glossed over the fact he became the highest-paid player in the NFL on his new five-year, $255 million deal. He's certainly getting his fair share of the pie.

How he's getting his slice, though, is notable.

Related Links

Hurts' deal made plenty of sense for a number of reasons, with timing chief among them. Hurts was coming off his best season of his career, in which he led the Eagles to division and conference titles and nearly won a Super Bowl. As a former second-round pick -- drafted three years ago Monday, in fact -- he had only one season left on his rookie deal, increasing the importance of securing his services beyond 2023.

But what was even more valuable was the fact the Eagles could get Hurts' new contract done before Lamar Jackson finally puts pen to paper in Baltimore. And the most important detail of all: Hurts didn't hold out for a massive guarantee number that would compete with the $230 million Deshaun Watson received from Cleveland a year ago.

While Jackson's lack of a contract is apparently centered on a disagreement on his guaranteed money, Hurts didn't hold out for a total that would be equal to or greater than Watson's. His logic was simple, and will undoubtedly earn him scores of fans in Philadelphia.

"Well, obviously, I think you look at all the great teams around here -- I won't get too much into detail -- but you look at all the great teams and great players, it takes a village. It takes a village," Hurts said. "I know that last year -- I mean, even my first three years -- but just playing around with different guys that I've been able to play around, we've got something special going on. We all want to do it for a long time, so that was a point to me, to take that approach with it."

Hurts has already seen how a franchise can be somewhat hamstrung by a high-dollar quarterback who isn't living up to expectations. He replaced one (Carson Wentz) in Philadelphia, where general manager Howie Roseman was able to jump-start a rapid turnaround thanks in part to Hurts' affordability.

Now that he's earned a massive payday, Hurts wanted to ensure he wouldn't handcuff Roseman going forward -- especially not after the Eagles came so painfully close to winning a Lombardi Trophy last season.

"I truly love the game and I hate to lose," Hurts said. "It's been a team sport; you get a certain type of thrill and gratification from doing that with someone else, from putting that work in with someone else, from everybody committing to one common goal and trying to achieve that goal in the end. I think that's what made it so special, and I think that's what's kind of evolved in my three years of being here. And I think that's the precedent that we want to set for the future in terms of what we want to achieve.

"It's not a moment where I can reflect because the journey is not over. It's really hard for me to do that, but I know I've walked through the fire time and time again, and in the end, it's always made me stronger. The only thing that I've wanted to do, I've just been on this constant quest to be the best player that I can be. With no limits. Just trying to be the best version of myself -- the best player, leader and man I can be. And that will never change. So, I think the hard work continues, and the fire continues to burn."

In three years, Hurts went from a surprising second-round selection to a surefire franchise quarterback at the helm of a club that is built to win now and is making every effort to remain competitive within the constraints of the salary cap for years to come. He's gotten his money, but he's also done his part. And he couldn't be happier.

"It means a lot. It means everything," Hurts said. "Three years ago today, (Eagles owner) Mr. (Jeffery) Lurie and Howie had the courage to draft me when no one really understood why. No one knew why. I think just to have the opportunity to grow into the young man I am today, I couldn't do it in another place and I couldn't imagine this being another way. It's a hell of an opportunity for us all."

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Cowboys' Dak Prescott: There's a 'sense of positive change and excitement' after offseason changes

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott admitted his 2022 season was 'tough' after consecutive playoff losses to the 49ers, but there's a 'sense of positive change and excitement' with the recent changes made in Dallas.

news

David Bakhtiari on Packers' 'rebuild' with QB Jordan Love: 'Let the season play out however it may be'

Green Bay Packers star LT David Bakhtiari reiterated that any time a club transitions from a future Hall of Fame quarterback, it's a "rebuild" and that the key is how the team handles that shift.

news

49ers QB Trey Lance has 'no information' on trade speculation: 'I got no comment on that'

49ers quarterback Trey Lance rebuffed questions about trade speculation and his future in San Francisco while attending North Dakota State's spring practice over the weekend, stating he has "no comment on that."

news

Jets, Packers recently re-engaged in trade talks surrounding QB Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets and Green Bay Packers have "recently re-engaged" in trade talks surrounding quarterback Aaron Rodgers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday afternoon.

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley on contract talks with New York: 'Whatever happens, happens'

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley says he's hasn't had many contract conversations with general manager Joe Schoen in the month of April.

news

Micah Hyde: Bills motivated to 'bounce back' after disappointing 2022 season

Bills S Micah Hyde is happy to resume his rapport with teammate Jordan Poyer in 2023, and is ready to get the defense back to from in 2023.

news

Colts GM Chris Ballard sees Stephon Gilmore trade to Cowboys as 'good for both of us'

Colts general manager Chris Ballard described the Stephon Gilmore trade completed back in March as good for both Indianapolis and the cornerback, sending Gilmore to a good defensive fit while providing the team with another draft pick.

news

Broncos GM George Paton: RB Javonte Williams (ACL) still on track to play during 2023 season

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton said Thursday that running back Javonte Williams' recovery timeline from a knee injury still has him on track to return at some point in 2023.

news

GM Dave Ziegler: Raiders haven't 'closed the door' on drafting QB who could compete with Jimmy Garoppolo

Despite signing veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders GM Dave Ziegler said the team is still open to drafting another signal-caller in next week's draft, and that any addition to the quarterback room would be able to compete for the starting spot.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE