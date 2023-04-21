Eagles GM Howie Roseman playing 'poker' ahead of draft: 'Nobody has any idea what we're going to do'

Take everything said before April 27 with a giant heaping of salt. It behooves no club to be transparent about its plans and process. Even the Carolina Panthers sitting at No. 1 overall are playing coy with their decision.

With picks 10 and 30, the Eagles could be movers and shakers come Thursday, especially given Roseman's propensity for draft-day trades.

"Nobody has any idea what we're going to do. I know that," he said, noting that anyone claiming they know what a team might do is probably getting played.

Roseman noted that the disparate personalities leading each franchise are what makes the draft such a wild ride, with player grades varying wildly from team to team.

"The things that we're seeing that we think are so clear and so transparent to another team are totally opposite," he said. "That's what makes the draft kind of fun. You see things and you go there and you go, there's no way that everyone's not going to see the first 10 picks exactly how we see them, and there will be a difference of opinion. That's what's really interesting and unique about the draft process."