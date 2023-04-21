Around the NFL

Eagles GM Howie Roseman playing 'poker' ahead of draft: 'Nobody has any idea what we're going to do'

Published: Apr 21, 2023
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The weeks leading up to the NFL draft are filled with lies, false flags and shell games as clubs try to jockey for positioning.

Amid the fibs told during each club's pre-draft press conference, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman offered the most honest quote of lying season.

"This is a huge game of poker, and all you want to affect is the outcome of your desired results," Roseman said Thursday. "Am I going to give you guys any answers today? No, not even a little bit. But I think the reality of it is anyone who's sitting there and saying, hey, I know exactly what's going to happen at pick 11 or pick 12 or pick 6 or 20, it's all a guess."

Take everything said before April 27 with a giant heaping of salt. It behooves no club to be transparent about its plans and process. Even the Carolina Panthers sitting at No. 1 overall are playing coy with their decision.

With picks 10 and 30, the Eagles could be movers and shakers come Thursday, especially given Roseman's propensity for draft-day trades.

"Nobody has any idea what we're going to do. I know that," he said, noting that anyone claiming they know what a team might do is probably getting played.

Roseman noted that the disparate personalities leading each franchise are what makes the draft such a wild ride, with player grades varying wildly from team to team.

"The things that we're seeing that we think are so clear and so transparent to another team are totally opposite," he said. "That's what makes the draft kind of fun. You see things and you go there and you go, there's no way that everyone's not going to see the first 10 picks exactly how we see them, and there will be a difference of opinion. That's what's really interesting and unique about the draft process."

In less than a week, we'll see who did the best job of lying and blowing smoke ahead of the draft, hoping to get a player to fall their way.

news

NFL suspends five players, including four Lions, for violating gambling policy

The NFL is suspending five players, including four from the Detroit Lions, for violating the league's gambling policy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.

news

Drew Brees: Saints 'well-positioned to make a run at it' with Derek Carr at quarterback

The Saints are betting big that Derek Carr can drive them back to the postseason. One former Saints great likes the veteran addition: Drew Brees.

news

Broncos GM George Paton not trading WR Jerry Jeudy: 'He's going to be here'

Speaking Thursday, Broncos general manager George Paton didn't answer whether the team would pick up Jerry Jeudy's fifth-year option but reiterated that the club plans on having the soon-to-be 24-year-old receiver on the team in 2023.

news

Free-agent kicker Robbie Gould looking for fresh start with 'winning' team

Robbie Gould announced in March that he'd headed for free agency instead of re-signing with the 49ers. And heading into his 19th NFL season, the kicker is looking to hit some specific milestones before hanging up the cleats.

news

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley plans to sign restricted free agent tender on Monday

A Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowl quarterback will ink his tender Monday -- no, not that one. Tyler Huntley plans to sign his restricted free agent tender on Monday, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

General manager Brett Veach says Chiefs undecided on picking up RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire's fifth-year option

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said Thursday the team has yet to make a decision on whether to pick up Edwards-Helaire's fifth-year rookie option.

news

Cardinals unveil first new primary uniforms since 2005

The Cardinals unveiled brand-new uniforms on Thursday night -- the franchise's first new uni reveal since 2005.

news

Will Nick Sirianni's approach change with Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' new contract? 'We didn't pay him more to do less'

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni made it known Thursday that while keeping Jalen Hurts healthy has and will continue to be paramount, he's not going to rein in what's made his quarterback a dynamic talent so far.

news

Cowboys pick up WR CeeDee Lamb's fifth-year option

In little to no surprise, the Dallas Cowboys are picking up the fifth-year option of Pro Bowl wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night.

news

Alabama QB Bryce Young 'anxious' to find out where he'll be playing

Joining NFL Total Access on Thursday, Alabama QB Bryce Young admitted he was "anxious" to learn where he will begin his pro career, but is "excited more than anything" for April 27 as he embraces the process of being a highly touted prospect.

news

Nick Sirianni: Eagles 'trending' toward hiring Matt Patricia to coaching staff

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Thursday that the team is "trending" toward hiring the former Lions head coach and longtime Patriots assistant Matt Patricia.

