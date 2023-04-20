Around the NFL

Nick Sirianni: Eagles 'trending' toward hiring Matt Patricia to coaching staff

Published: Apr 20, 2023 at 03:20 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Matt Patricia is on the verge of joining the Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff.

While the hiring isn't official, head coach Nick Sirianni said Thursday that the team is "trending" toward hiring the former Detroit Lions head coach and longtime New England Patriots assistant.

"We're trending in that direction. Nothing's final yet, and we're trending in that direction," Sirianni told reporters. "We'll see how that progresses, but it's trending in that direction, yes."

Patricia was reportedly a candidate to join the Eagles staff as linebackers coach earlier this offseason before Philly hired D.J. Eliot for the job.

Related Links

Patricia spent 14 years as a Patriots assistant from 2004-2017, working his way from offensive assistant to defensive coordinator. The Detroit Lions hired him as their head coach in 2018. He was fired midway through his third season in Detroit with a 13-29-1 record.

The 48-year-old rejoined the Pats in 2021 as a senior advisor. He called offensive plays for New England in 2022, an experiment that worked out poorly for Bill Belichick's club.

After the Eagles lost multiple coaches this offseason -- including defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen -- Sirianni noted that adding Patricia brings experience to the staff.

"Obviously, his résumé speaks for itself," he said. "It gives you a great mind in there that's done it at the highest level. So it gives you great ability to bounce ideas off of with the defensive staff, and then also it gives me another former head coach that I can bounce ideas off of as well with things which I think will be very helpful."

One interesting sidebar to the Patricia addition is the presence of veteran cornerback Darius Slay after the two had issues during their time together in Detroit.

Sirianni was asked if he had talked to Slay about adding Patricia.

"Of course. Like you do with anything, you go through and you talk to guys and make sure everybody's comfortable with it," he said. "I had conversations with Slay. Obviously, I had conversations with coach Patricia. I know that it'll be a good working relationship for us when that happens."

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

GM Trent Baalke says Jaguars still hoping to get long-term deal with TE Evan Engram done before training camp

The Jacksonville Jaguars used the franchise tag on tight end Evan Engram but want the relationship to last beyond 2023. Speaking Thursday during a pre-draft press conference, Jags GM Trent Baalke said the hope is to ink Engram long-term before training camp.

news

Giants GM Joe Schoen says 'nothing's changed' in contract negotiations with RB Saquon Barkley

Giants GM Joe Schoen updated the ongoing contract situations of RB Saquon Barkley and DT Dexter Lawrence at Thursday's pre-draft press conference.

news

Seahawks GM John Schneider expects trade talks to heat up on week of 2023 NFL Draft

Armed with two first-round picks, Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider is preparing for trade talks to heat up next week ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Dolphins GM 'trying to do right by' Cedrick Wilson after recent receiver additions: 'Teams have called'

The Dolphins signed wide receiver Cedrick Wilson last offseason to be the No. 2 wideout behind Jaylen Waddle. It never worked out that way. Now Miami is looking for a way out of his deal.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor willing to play without new deal: 'It wouldn't be a distraction to me'

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor says he wouldn't be distracted if he and the team couldn't agree to a contract extension this offseason.

news

Commanders QB Sam Howell on starting job: 'I'm just going to give this opportunity everything I have'

Washington Commanders second-year quarterback Sam Howell wants to give "everything I got" to win the starting job.

news

Falcons Pro Bowl guard Chris Lindstrom excels at being 'really boring'

There are few NFL players who are as outstanding at being boring as Chris Lindstrom. It's the prevailing reason behind Lindstrom hauling in a historic five-year, $105 million extension with the Atlanta Falcons in March.

news

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard 'felt like I hurt the team' while playing through injury in 2022, feeling much better now

Given ample time to recover, Colts LB Shaq Leonard is in a much more preferable place now than he was last season, when he felt he was hurting his team during the three games he played through injury.

news

Jaguars CB Chris Claybrooks arrested on misdemeanor domestic assault, vandalism charges

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybrooks was arrested in Nashville on April 15 on charges of domestic assault with bodily injury and vandalism, per Davidson County (Tennessee) court records.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame LB Dave Wilcox, a 7-time Pro Bowler for 49ers, dies at 80

A seven-time Pro Bowl standout at linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and a Pro Football Hall of Famer, Dave Wilcox has died at the age of 80.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE