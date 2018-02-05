Around the NFL

Patriots DC Matt Patricia named head coach of Lions

Published: Feb 05, 2018 at 07:03 AM

Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions officially have a new head man.

The team announced Monday that former New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia will be tasked with turning around a Lions team that hasn't won a playoff game since the 1991 season. The Lions are slated to introduce Patricia at a news conference on Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET.

"This position comes with great responsibility, and I will commit every ounce of my energy to this football team, starting today," Patricia said in a statement. "My family is excited to become part of this wonderful city that displays so much passion for their teams.

"I can't express enough appreciation to the entire New England Patriots franchise, particularly Robert and Jonathan Kraft and their entire family. I will truly cherish these last 14 years as a member of this incredible organization."

Patricia's hiring comes just one day after the DC fell to Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. It wasn't the finest performance from Patricia's unit, though Sunday's outcome was more outlier than norm for Patricia-led defenses.

The 43-year-old has been Bill Belichick's defensive coordinator in New England since 2012. In those six seasons, Patricia has never ranked outside the top 10 in scoring defense, winning two Super Bowl rings in that same time frame.

"On behalf of me and my family, I would like to congratulate and welcome Matt Patricia to the Detroit Lions as our new head coach," Lions owner and chairman Martha Firestone Ford said. "... I was most pleased with how we handled all the interviews and I am confident that we have found the right man to lead our football team."

"When we launched the search for our next head coach, I wanted to find a leader that could take us to the next level and I am confident we have found that in Matt Patricia," Lions general manager Bob Quinn added. "He has been preparing for this opportunity his entire career, and he's ready for the responsibility and its challenges."

Before his time as Pats DC, Patricia coached safeties, linebackers and offensive line (as an assistant OL coach in 2005) in New England. Patricia, who's been on the Pats' coaching staff since 2004, has never been a part of an NFL team that has won fewer than 10 games.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 5

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin took the field with his teammates for the first time since tearing his ACL late last season. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's training camps.

news

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson wants to finish his career in Pittsburgh after signing extension

After signing a new contract extension, Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson expresses his happiness to remain in Pittsburgh.

news

Chiefs rookie WR Skyy Moore getting the hang of Andy Reid's offense: 'It's starting to click'

Skyy Moore has flashed playmaking ability in the early stages of training camp in Kansas City's revamped receiver room. Andy Reid's offense isn't easy for rookies to learn, but Moore said he's already starting to make strides.

news

Dak Prescott not fretting Cowboys' WR corps: The young guys will 'step in and take on bigger roles'

The Cowboys' trade of Amari Cooper to Cleveland for a fifth-round pick brought question marks at the receiver position in Dallas heading toward the 2022 season. Dak Prescott, though, is not concerned.

news

Raiders' McDaniels on Josh Jacobs' HOF touches: 'It's good for backs to carry the ball in preseason'

The Las Vegas Raiders sat their key offensive pass catchers in Thursday's 27-11 Hall of Fame Game win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but their top running backs all saw action in the first preseason game.

news

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson: Travon Walker 'did some really good things' in HOF Game

The Jacksonville Jaguars sat a majority of starters in the team's 27-11 Hall of Fame Game loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, but No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker used the opportunity to shine.

news

2022 Hall of Fame Game: What We Learned from Raiders' win over Jaguars

The 2022 preseason opened up Thursday with the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. After a weather delay, the Las Vegas Raiders came out with a commanding first half en route to a 27-11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Game delayed due to inclement weather

The start of the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders has been delayed due to inclement weather.

news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell designates former NJ attorney general Peter C. Harvey to hear appeal of Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday designated former New Jersey attorney general Peter C. Harvey to hear the league's appeal of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Titans rookie QB Malik Willis showing progression; A.J. Brown appreciating competition from Eagles CBs

How did Titans rookie QB Malik Willis do with the second-team offense? How is WR A.J. Brown adjusting to life in Philadelphia? Find out other interesting items we're tracking from today's training camps.

news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford dealing with elbow tendinitis

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford didn't throw in Wednesday's practice as he continues to deal with an elbow issue that has limited his offseason work. Stafford is dealing with what is described as "bad tendinitis."

news

Steelers signing WR Diontae Johnson to two-year, $36.71M extension

Diontae Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to terms on a two-year, $36.71 million extension, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday, per a source.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW