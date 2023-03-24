Eagles RT Lane Johnson gets $30M guaranteed on one-year extension through 2026 season

Coming off an All-Pro campaign, Johnson had three years left on his contract for a shade over $47.3 million -- but just $12.25 million was guaranteed in 2023 and $1.25 million guaranteed in 2024. The added year puts Johnson under contract for the next four seasons at $80.75 million with $30 million guaranteed.

Based on the new figures, Johnson vaults back into the top of the RT market after he'd been passed by the likes of Ryan Ramczyk and Brian O'Neill based on per-year averages. Four years at $80.75 million is a shade more than what the Chiefs signed free agent Jawaan Taylor for this offseason (four for $80 million), albeit with Kansas City guaranteeing the former Jags right tackle $40 million and likely moving him to left tackle.

Johnson's deal also lowered his 2023 cap number, which was slated to be $24.2 million. Garafolo added that his new contract reduces that to roughly $14.8 million, so Philly saves about $9.4 million on the cap this year with the extension.

The 32-year-old Johnson remains the premier right tackle in the NFL and one of the best blockers in the league, period. His previous contract had him underpaid in respect to his value (just $500,000 more than Mike McGlinchey signed for in Denver during free agency). The new pact better aligns the contract and the player without killing the Eagles' cap or options down the road.

Johnson is a rock on the Eagles' O-line. A four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, Johnson hasn't allowed a sack in two seasons, per PFF. Ten of his 28 career sacks allowed came in his rookie campaign. Since then, he's given up 18 total in nine years (for comparison: PFF credited 12 sacks to Bengals LT Jonah Williams in 2022 alone). In the past four years combined, Johnson has allowed two total sacks.

On Friday, Philly ensured Johnson will be sticking around for the next several seasons.