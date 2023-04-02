Eagles CB Darius Slay reveals how 'close' he was to joining Ravens this offseason

Around the NFL

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay has had a busy offseason.

Ahead of free agency, Slay had permission to seek a trade. A couple of days later, it seemed a release from the club was seemingly imminent. However, that same night Slay and the Eagles were able to work things out after day-long discussions. At the end of the week, the cornerback agreed to a three-year extension to stay in Philly.

On Saturday, the five-time Pro Bowler discussed on his Big Play Slay podcast to share that he almost joined the Baltimore Ravens.

"I was almost -- this close -- a Baltimore Raven," Slay said. "I was this close. This close. But I wanted to be an Eagle, I stayed an Eagle because I know me and Howie were going to figure something out. But the Baltimore Ravens were the first team that called, and they offered just what I wanted, and I just said, if the Eagles do that, I'm going to stay an Eagle. It was nice. I almost was a Raven. I was almost a different bird."

Baltimore's need for a cornerback makes sense, with Marcus Peters being a free agent. Slay, however, decided to remain an Eagle over a Raven.

Slay, 32, played all 17 regular season games for the Eagles, including three postseason games on Philly's road to the Super Bowl. The 10-year cornerback recorded three interceptions and 67 combined tackles in the 20 games he played in.

Philly's defense will look a little different in the 2023 season. Defensive lineman Javon Hargrave decided to go with the 49ers, while safeties C.J. Gardner Johnson and Marcus Epps signed with the Lions and Raiders, respectively.

Despite nearly joining the Ravens, Slay will remain an Eagle for the years to come to help out fellow CB Greedy Williams. Williams came over from the Browns and will be surrounded by a veteran CB corps in James Bradberry and Slay.

After signing Slay, general manager Howie Roseman will be turning his focus on the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. Roseman and the Eagles front office will have two first-round picks to work with on the first day of the upcoming draft.

