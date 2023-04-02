Eagles CB Darius Slay reveals how 'close' he was to joining Ravens this offseason

Ahead of free agency, Slay had permission to seek a trade . A couple of days later, it seemed a release from the club was seemingly imminent. However, that same night Slay and the Eagles were able to work things out after day-long discussions . At the end of the week, the cornerback agreed to a three-year extension to stay in Philly.

"I was almost -- this close -- a Baltimore Raven," Slay said. "I was this close. This close. But I wanted to be an Eagle, I stayed an Eagle because I know me and Howie were going to figure something out. But the Baltimore Ravens were the first team that called, and they offered just what I wanted, and I just said, if the Eagles do that, I'm going to stay an Eagle. It was nice. I almost was a Raven. I was almost a different bird."