CB Darius Slay, Eagles agree to two-year, $42 million extension through 2025

Darius Slay isn't leaving Philadelphia. He's actually extending his stay.

A day after it appeared the cornerback could be departing, Slay and the Eagles have agreed to a two-year, $42 million extension through 2025 with $23 million guaranteed at signing, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.

It's been a wild road to get to Slay's extension.

Prior to the free agency window opening, Slay was given permission to seek a trade -- even though he said he hadn't asked for it -- and then Wednesday began with a release seemingly imminent. However, by Wednesday night, Slay emphatically tweeted he was going nowhere with, "Back like I never left!!! Run it back."

Garafolo reported the corner and the Eagles had been in discussions all day.

Now, the five-time Pro Bowler is staying for the long haul.

It's a massive turn of fortune for the reigning NFC champions, as the Eagles' stellar defense is now returning both of its top-tier corners: Slay and James Bradberry, who re-signed with the team on Tuesday. However, Slay's extension could well conclude any hopes of the Eagles bringing back safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.