CB Darius Slay, Eagles agree to two-year, $42 million extension through 2025

Darius Slay isn't leaving Philadelphia. He's actually extending his stay.
A day after it appeared the cornerback could be departing, Slay and the Eagles have agreed to a two-year, $42 million extension through 2025 with $23 million guaranteed at signing, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.
It's been a wild road to get to Slay's extension.
Prior to the free agency window opening, Slay was given permission to seek a trade -- even though he said he hadn't asked for it -- and then Wednesday began with a release seemingly imminent. However, by Wednesday night, Slay emphatically tweeted he was going nowhere with, "Back like I never left!!! Run it back."
Garafolo reported the corner and the Eagles had been in discussions all day.
Now, the five-time Pro Bowler is staying for the long haul.
It's a massive turn of fortune for the reigning NFC champions, as the Eagles' stellar defense is now returning both of its top-tier corners: Slay and James Bradberry, who re-signed with the team on Tuesday. However, Slay's extension could well conclude any hopes of the Eagles bringing back safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
Since joining the Eagles in 2020 after seven years with the Lions, Slay has started 47 games and gone to a pair of Pro Bowls. The 32 year old clearly saw himself as a vital part of the franchise, and general manager Howie Roseman concurred.