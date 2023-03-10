DE Brandon Graham re-signing with Eagles on one-year deal; Darius Slay available in trade

One Eagles player, however, whose future now might be in doubt is star cornerback Darius Slay.

Rapoport also reported Friday that Slay has received permission from the Eagles about facilitating a potential trade, per sources informed of the situation.

The trade talks stem from Slay's contract situation. Entering the final year of his contract, the Pro Bowl corner wants a new deal that adds guaranteed money into next year.

Slay's current deal calls for a base salary of $17 million in 2023 with a cap number of $26.11 million.

Trade permissions like this usually occur when sides hit a wall in contract negotiations. It's possible Slay's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, could see what the corner's market could look like for a potential trade and return to the Eagles to try to bridge the gap.