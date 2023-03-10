Around the NFL

DE Brandon Graham re-signing with Eagles on one-year deal; Darius Slay available in trade

Published: Mar 10, 2023 at 12:09 PM
Kevin Patra

Brandon Graham will continue his career in the City of Brotherly Love instead of testing the free-agent market, while another key veteran could be on his way out of Philly.

The 34-year-old agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth up to $6 million to remain with the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapaport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the deal.

"It ain't really about the money for me right now," Graham told the Philadelphia Inquirer of his new deal. "It's just more about coming back. I don't want to miss this run we about to go on."

The former first-round pick will enter his 14th campaign with the Eagles, coming off one of the best seasons of his career. As a rotational player on Philly's dominant defensive line, Graham gobbled up a career-high 11 sacks while adding 16 QB hits.

The longest-tenured Eagle has played 178 regular-season games in Philly, netting 70 sacks and 451 tackles. The pass rusher famously authored one of the most memorable plays in franchise history, a strip-sack of Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII to help deliver Philadelphia its lone Lombardi Trophy.

One Eagles player, however, whose future now might be in doubt is star cornerback Darius Slay.

Rapoport also reported Friday that Slay has received permission from the Eagles about facilitating a potential trade, per sources informed of the situation.

The trade talks stem from Slay's contract situation. Entering the final year of his contract, the Pro Bowl corner wants a new deal that adds guaranteed money into next year.

Slay's current deal calls for a base salary of $17 million in 2023 with a cap number of $26.11 million.

Trade permissions like this usually occur when sides hit a wall in contract negotiations. It's possible Slay's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, could see what the corner's market could look like for a potential trade and return to the Eagles to try to bridge the gap.

Either way, add Slay's situation to the bevy of decisions GM Howie Roseman will have to make in the coming days before free agency opens.

