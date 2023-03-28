Eagles GM Howie Roseman planning for QB Jalen Hurts' new deal to be done 'relatively soon' 

Hurts' contract situation sits so top-of-mind for Roseman that it came up organically without being asked directly. When questioned about how the situation with Gardner-Johnson went down, the GM cited signing Hurts "relatively soon" as a key element of the process.

"When you go back to the start of free agency, we talked to his representatives about bringing him back here and also talked to them about the fact that we have limited resources," Roseman said. "It's no secret that at some time relatively soon we want to extend our quarterback, so our whole roster-building is going to kind of turn a little bit here from a quarterback on a rookie deal towards a quarterback hopefully on a long-term deal -- not that we have anything done, but obviously our goal is to keep Jalen here for a long time. And so at some point, you run out of resources. And so we were very clear that at some point, we were going to have to go in a different direction. Those first couple days, we tried (to re-sign Gardner-Johnson), and then we pivoted."

By "relatively soon," we'll assume Roseman means this offseason rather than in a week. Big-money contracts for quarterbacks generally come down the pike in the summer, usually in July, just ahead of training camps opening. The NFL is a deadline business, and for quarterbacks like Hurts, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, all in line for massive new deals this offseason, training camp is the first actual deadline on the calendar to use as an impetus for a deal.

If, for some reason, the Eagles can't ink Hurts to a long-term deal before his contract expires, the club wields the power of two years' worth of franchise tags to ensure the QB goes nowhere -- though Roseman has traditionally eschewed using the tag due to the high cap implications of the one-year tenders and how that affects club flexibility.

Hurts was an MVP candidate during the 2022 season, throwing for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns with six interceptions and adding 760 yards rushing with 13 additional scores, and developing leaps and bounds in Nick Sirianni's system. He then put up one of the most incredible Super Bowl performances ever in a losing effort.