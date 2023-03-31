Jalen Hurts' forthcoming megadeal underscores Eagles' brilliance; Julian Love reshapes Seahawks' D

Given Hurts' consistent growth and increasingly spectacular play, particularly in Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles are poised to sign their star quarterback to a blockbuster extension that could reset the quarterback market. Hurts checks off all of the boxes as a franchise quarterback, and owner Jeffrey Lurie recognizes his value as a high-end QB1.

"I think the future is so great for him," Lurie said this week at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix. "Jalen is the most mature 24-year-old I've ever come across. Each franchise quarterback is different. But I've always said to you guys, quarterback, GM, coach, facilities, stadium, scouting, those kinds of things, those are the keys. Once you can find it, that's when you're really excited. We'll be working with Jalen, I'm sure, for a long time."

With the owner committed to signing Hurts to a long-term deal, the onus is on Roseman to maintain a championship-caliber roster around a big-money quarterback.

"I think you have to navigate the offseason understanding we're not going to lose our franchise quarterback with one year left on his deal," Roseman said Monday in Phoenix, per ESPN. "So whatever that means, it's going to mean 2024 is going to look different -- we're not going to have a quarterback under a rookie deal. Not that we're talking about tags or anything like that, that's not our goal there, but we're going into it with our eyes open and understanding that we've got to kind of flip it (to have some younger, less-expensive players on the roster)."

Philadelphia has been to the playoffs in five of the past six seasons, making a pair of Super Bowls and winning one. Although it will be challenging for the Eagles to maintain a top-tier all-around roster with a $40 million quarterback, the Kansas City Chiefs have remained perennial contenders despite Patrick Mahomes' 10-year, $503 million extension. In fact, they just hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. After watching Hurts go toe-to-toe with the two-time MVP on the game's biggest stage, the Eagles should not have any reservations about fully compensating the QB1 with a megadeal that keeps him in Philly for the long term.

As an ascending player with everything you want in a franchise quarterback, Hurts is a dual-threat weapon and an extension of the head coach between the lines. His ability to galvanize teammates is a true talent, something that separates Hurts from many others at the position. Whether he's leading the charge as a high-level performer, providing inspirational talks in the huddle or locker room, or setting the tone with the right message at the postgame press conference, the fourth-year pro is the five-star general that every team covets in a QB1.