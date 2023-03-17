Seahawks sign former Giants safety Julian Love

Love, ranked 77th in Gregg Rosenthal's top 101 free agents, is coming off the best season of his career by a landslide. Used splendidly in defensive coordinator "Wink" Martindale's scheme during the 2022 campaign, Love played all over the field and racked up 124 tackles, six tackles for loss and started 16 games -- all career highs.

He now joins a Seattle defense that's stocked at safety on paper, with Pro Bowlers Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams, along with restricted free agent Ryan Neal.