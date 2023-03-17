Seahawks sign former Giants safety Julian Love

From Gotham to the Emerald City, one of free agency's top remaining safeties will go.
Former New York Giants safety Julian Love has signed with the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced on Friday afternoon.
Love, ranked 77th in Gregg Rosenthal's top 101 free agents, is coming off the best season of his career by a landslide. Used splendidly in defensive coordinator "Wink" Martindale's scheme during the 2022 campaign, Love played all over the field and racked up 124 tackles, six tackles for loss and started 16 games -- all career highs.
He now joins a Seattle defense that's stocked at safety on paper, with Pro Bowlers Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams, along with restricted free agent Ryan Neal.
Adams is on the comeback trail from a torn quad, but he was often used in three-safety sets as essentially a linebacker. Thus, while Love's signing might stoke skepticism regarding Adams' future, he's also another versatile addition who gives the 'Hawks the ability to feature the three-safety approach head coach Pete Carroll has favored in the past.