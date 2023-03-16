Around the NFL

Seahawks bringing back backup QB Drew Lock on 1-year, $4 million deal

Published: Mar 16, 2023 at 07:19 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Seattle's keeping the band together in the quarterback room.

The Seahawks have agreed to terms with Drew Lock on a one-year, $4 million deal, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday. Lock can earn up to $7.5 million in incentives, Garafolo added.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll were clear this offseason they wanted to bring back starting QB Geno Smith and potentially his backup, Lock. Now they've done both.

Lock was acquired ahead of last season in the club-changing trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Broncos.

Though he lost out to Smith in a QB battle ahead of the latter's renaissance season, Lock was pleased with his time in Seattle and enjoyed working with Smith, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

A former second-round selection of Denver, Lock didn't see any action last regular season, but he has 21 career starts and a strong arm. Coupled with his newfound experience with the organization, Lock gives the Seahawks a viable backup option behind Smith and continuity for a club that went 9-8 and made the playoffs in surprising fashion last year.

