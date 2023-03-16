Seahawks bringing back backup QB Drew Lock on 1-year, $4 million deal

Seahawks general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll were clear this offseason they wanted to bring back starting QB Geno Smith and potentially his backup, Lock. Now they've done both.

Lock was acquired ahead of last season in the club-changing trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Broncos.

Though he lost out to Smith in a QB battle ahead of the latter's renaissance season, Lock was pleased with his time in Seattle and enjoyed working with Smith, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.