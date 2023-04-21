Will Nick Sirianni's approach change with Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' new contract? 'We didn't pay him more to do less'

Hurts missed a pair of games last season with a shoulder injury and one the year before with an ankle ailment. So it's next door to certain that questions about how Hurts -- considering his propensity to run and his injury history -- is used will continue for as long as there's a crack in the Liberty Bell.

Sirianni's not looking to go the cautious route, but he does believe things will change -- for the better.

"Like I said, we're going to continue to do things," he said. "We'll have new wrinkles this year, obviously. We're going to find ways to do the things that we've done better. How we can coach them better. How we can get our guys in position to make the plays better. We'll grow on the scheme that we've had to maximize Jalen's ability.

"But make no mistakes about it. That's our job, right, to do those things. Jalen, the reason Jalen is in this position where he's signed this big contract is the fact that, I've said this a million times, nobody knows what Jalen Hurts' ceiling is. Why? Because he loves football. He's tough. He has high football IQ.

"So, the guys that have those things, and he's competitive. The guys that have those things tend to reach their ceiling. He's just going to continue to rise, so he's a big part of this, too, because no man suddenly becomes different than his cherished thoughts and habits. He's going to continue to do the things he's done to this date because that's who he is."