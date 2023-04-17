The First Read: Five major takeaways from Jalen Hurts' mega-extension

5) The Eagles are officially on the clock. This part was inevitable. The Eagles had the best roster in football last season, and it nearly landed them a championship. They still have a good amount of talent, but they won't be able to be as aggressive in their roster-building moving forward, not with Hurts making this kind of cash. Roseman will have to make tougher choices about what side of the ball gets the majority of money and equally as deft when it comes to the draft. It's easy to forget this now but Roseman did select wide receiver Jalen Reagor with the 21st overall pick in the 2020 draft. Reagor now plays in Minnesota, where he shares the same locker room as the man taken one pick after him, All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson. You can make those mistakes when your quarterback is cheap (and the Eagles eventually found their way to A.J. Brown). Such errors will kill you when your signal-caller is making elite money. So, we'll see if the Eagles can get another crack at a championship in the early years of Hurts' mega-deal. The odds aren't in their favor, but they also just locked up a budding superstar.