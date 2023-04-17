Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes updates ankle at start of offseason program: 'I wouldn't say I'm 100 percent'

On the bright side, Mahomes doesn't have to take the field right now. And unlike the foot/toe injury he's dealt with in the past, Mahomes doesn't believe he's going to deal with nagging issues related to the ankle.

"I feel like the foot was way more serious, I guess you would say, than the ankle has been," Mahomes said. "The foot, with having the surgery and having that cast on, really cut my mobility down a lot. So, I really had to work through that into the season that next year. With the ankle, I feel like we've improved, especially these last few weeks, a ton.

"As far as the swelling that went down, finally, and I don't have that soreness just as much as I was having it after a few days of work. With the improvements that we're making these last few weeks, I have a great feeling that by the time we get to training camp it won't even be any question at all.

"We will continue to work through at OTAs. I don't think there will be any limitations on reps or anything like that, especially (because) I'm not running around a ton, but at the same time we will continue the rehab process and making sure that by the time we get to training camp I can just will roll out there and feel perfectly fine."

Mahomes' last performance was an achievement in more ways than one. He led a frantic comeback in the second half of Super Bowl LVII, then took off for a huge gain on a bad ankle that set up Kansas City's game-winning field goal. By the time the confetti started falling, he'd earned his second Super Bowl MVP and second Lombardi Trophy in a career that is quickly approaching legendary status.

Since then, Mahomes has had two months to recover. The fact he's not quite back to where he once was in terms of health, but he has time on his side. And as he said Monday, he's not in as bad of a place as he was with his foot injury.