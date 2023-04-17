Around the NFL

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes updates ankle at start of offseason program: 'I wouldn't say I'm 100 percent'

Published: Apr 17, 2023 at 04:56 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Despite holding up well enough to help him win Super Bowl LVII, Patrick Mahomes' ankle still isn't 100 percent.

Mahomes told reporters Monday that he isn't too limited during his offseason workouts, but admitted he doesn't feel as good as he could.

"Now it's been more about just kind of managing it, getting the mobility back the best that I possibly can," Mahomes explained. "I wouldn't say I'm 100 percent, but I've had no, necessarily, limitations. It's just that when you go through the grind of a week of training and you're trying to push it and go through the rehab process, but at the same time you want to make sure you're still building. You might be a little sore on the weekends, but we've done a great job of pushing it to the right limit to where now I'm throwing and stuff like that and having no limitations there.

"I think running and cutting there will still be a little limitations going the next few weeks but I'm happy with where I'm at. We will keep pushing it and getting me to the right spot for the beginning of the season."

On the bright side, Mahomes doesn't have to take the field right now. And unlike the foot/toe injury he's dealt with in the past, Mahomes doesn't believe he's going to deal with nagging issues related to the ankle.

"I feel like the foot was way more serious, I guess you would say, than the ankle has been," Mahomes said. "The foot, with having the surgery and having that cast on, really cut my mobility down a lot. So, I really had to work through that into the season that next year. With the ankle, I feel like we've improved, especially these last few weeks, a ton.

"As far as the swelling that went down, finally, and I don't have that soreness just as much as I was having it after a few days of work. With the improvements that we're making these last few weeks, I have a great feeling that by the time we get to training camp it won't even be any question at all.

"We will continue to work through at OTAs. I don't think there will be any limitations on reps or anything like that, especially (because) I'm not running around a ton, but at the same time we will continue the rehab process and making sure that by the time we get to training camp I can just will roll out there and feel perfectly fine."

Mahomes' last performance was an achievement in more ways than one. He led a frantic comeback in the second half of Super Bowl LVII, then took off for a huge gain on a bad ankle that set up Kansas City's game-winning field goal. By the time the confetti started falling, he'd earned his second Super Bowl MVP and second Lombardi Trophy in a career that is quickly approaching legendary status.

Since then, Mahomes has had two months to recover. The fact he's not quite back to where he once was in terms of health, but he has time on his side. And as he said Monday, he's not in as bad of a place as he was with his foot injury.

For now, his ankle is nothing more than something to monitor.

