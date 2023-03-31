Chiefs' Travis Kelce: 'It hurts my soul' to see Orlando Brown join rival Bengals

"It's tough man. Obviously, I mean, the past like two years we've struggled beating the Bengals," Kelce said. "So there's been a lot of like build up in emotion of like, I would say, not necessarily hate but just like dislike towards the Bengals because they keep beating us, and they keep talking about it every time they do. So it's like, man, to see him go to the dark side, man, it's an awkward feeling.

"Obviously I hope that he has an absolute Hall of Fame career. You know what I mean? I wish nothing but the best for OB. He was an unbelievable leader. An unbelievable teammate on and off the field."

The Chiefs were unable to sign Brown to a long-term deal and pivoted to signing Jawaan Taylor.

As much as it hurt for Kelce to watch Brown join a rival, he doesn't begrudge any player getting paid.