Around the NFL

All goes well with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' toe surgery

Published: Feb 10, 2021 at 10:03 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ underwent toe surgery on Wednesday and there were no issues at all, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Dr. Robert Anderson performed the surgery.

Mahomes had been troubled by turf toe for much of the Chiefs' postseason run. Following his team's Super Bowl LV loss, the former AP NFL Most Valuable Player went under the knife to repair a torn plantar plate in his toe -- commonly known as the aforementioned turf toe.

Mahomes is now set for some rehab, which is likely to take several months, but he's expected to make a full recovery, Rapoport previously reported.

Despite the injury, Mahomes didn't seem to be all the hindered by it, even in the defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as most of Mahomes' most impressive plays were endless scrambles to get off incompletions.

Now, though, Mahomes is officially on the mend, but on Wednesday, all went well.

Related Content

news

Former Packers DC Mike Pettine hired by rival Bears as senior defensive assistant

Mike Pettine, the recently departed Packers defensive coordinator, is joining the rival Bears as a senior defensive assistant, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Pettine will work alongside new Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai in Chicago.
news

Buccaneers celebrate Super Bowl LV with jovial boat parade

Three days after winning Super Bowl LV, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their title with a river boat parade. 
news

Vikings hiring Paul Guenther as senior defensive assistant 

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that former Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther is joining the Minnesota Vikings as a senior defensive assistant, per sources informed of the situation.  
news

Broncos release veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye after one season

The Broncos are starting to cut salary as we head into the offseason. Denver released veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye on Wednesday.
news

Jets hire Leon Washington as special teams assistant coach

Leon Washington is returning to New York. The Jets hired the former Gang Green standout as a special teams assistant coach.
news

NBA standout Steph Curry on Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: I 'see a lot of myself in him'

Golden State Warriors standout Steph Curry, a two-time NBA MVP, calls Patrick Mahomes his favorite NFL player to watch and a "generational talent" on the latest episode of the "Huddle & Flow Podcast." 
news

Orlando Brown requests trade from Ravens, wants to play LT

Ravens offensive lineman Orlando Brown could be on his way out of Baltimore. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday Brown requested a trade and wishes to move to a team where he can play left tackle.
news

Longtime Texans executive Jamey Rootes resigns from position as team president

The Houston Texans' offseason of front office turnover continues. The team announced Wednesday that team president Jamey Rootes has resigned from his role with the team.
news

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke agrees to two-year, $8.75M extension

Taylor Heinicke is staying in Washington. Heinicke, who started Washington's playoff game this past season, agreed to a two-year, $8.75 million extension Wednesday.
news

Vikings coach Keenan McCardell: Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson similar to me, Jimmy Smith

New Vikings WRs coach Keenan McCardell knows a thing or two about great receiving duos, and he sees something familiar in Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson. 
news

Why would QB Trevor Lawrence throw for NFL teams Friday? 'Why would he not?'

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is holding the throwing session early so that he can have labrum surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, rest up and be ready in plenty of time for the 2021 campaign. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW