All goes well with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' toe surgery

Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ underwent toe surgery on Wednesday and there were no issues at all, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Dr. Robert Anderson performed the surgery.

Mahomes had been troubled by turf toe for much of the Chiefs' postseason run. Following his team's Super Bowl LV loss, the former AP NFL Most Valuable Player went under the knife to repair a torn plantar plate in his toe -- commonly known as the aforementioned turf toe.

Mahomes is now set for some rehab, which is likely to take several months, but he's expected to make a full recovery, Rapoport previously reported.

Despite the injury, Mahomes didn't seem to be all the hindered by it, even in the defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as most of Mahomes' most impressive plays were endless scrambles to get off incompletions.