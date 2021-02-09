Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to undergo toe surgery Wednesday

Following the Super Bowl LV loss, Patrick Mahomes will have toe surgery.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Kansas City Chiefs QB would undergo surgery Wednesday to repair a torn plantar plate in his toe, per a source informed of the situation.

Commonly known as turf toe, Mahomes has been playing through the injury since the Divisional Round win over the Cleveland Browns last month.

The rehab will be several months, but Mahomes expected to make a full recovery, Rapoport added. Noted foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson will perform the procedure.

Mahomes limped early in the Divisional Round before being placed in concussion protocol and ruled out after a second-half hit. The Chiefs QB didn't seem affected in the AFC Championship Game win over the Buffalo Bills despite playing through the issue. Mahomes said throughout the lead up to SBLV he wasn't concerned about the toe injury affecting his play.

Despite the injury keeping him at less than 100 percent in Sunday's Super Bowl, Mahomes didn't let it show. Mahomes was on the flee often against a ferocious Tampa Bay pass rush behind a makeshift offensive line.

Next Gen Stats charted Mahomes with traveling 497 yards before throwing the ball or being sacked, the most scramble yards in a game by any QB since 2016 (when NGS began charting).

Mahomes finished 26-of-49 passing for 270 yards and two INTs Sunday, was sacked three times, and added five rushes for 33 yards. The QB made some ridiculous throws on the run that fell incomplete, including a crazy horizontal heave late in the contest that nearly ended in a touchdown.