Around the NFL

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to undergo toe surgery Wednesday

Published: Feb 09, 2021 at 09:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Following the Super Bowl LV loss, Patrick Mahomes will have toe surgery.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Kansas City Chiefs QB would undergo surgery Wednesday to repair a torn plantar plate in his toe, per a source informed of the situation.

Commonly known as turf toe, Mahomes has been playing through the injury since the Divisional Round win over the Cleveland Browns last month.

The rehab will be several months, but Mahomes expected to make a full recovery, Rapoport added. Noted foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson will perform the procedure.

Mahomes limped early in the Divisional Round before being placed in concussion protocol and ruled out after a second-half hit. The Chiefs QB didn't seem affected in the AFC Championship Game win over the Buffalo Bills despite playing through the issue. Mahomes said throughout the lead up to SBLV he wasn't concerned about the toe injury affecting his play.

Despite the injury keeping him at less than 100 percent in Sunday's Super Bowl, Mahomes didn't let it show. Mahomes was on the flee often against a ferocious Tampa Bay pass rush behind a makeshift offensive line.

Next Gen Stats charted Mahomes with traveling 497 yards before throwing the ball or being sacked, the most scramble yards in a game by any QB since 2016 (when NGS began charting).

Mahomes finished 26-of-49 passing for 270 yards and two INTs Sunday, was sacked three times, and added five rushes for 33 yards. The QB made some ridiculous throws on the run that fell incomplete, including a crazy horizontal heave late in the contest that nearly ended in a touchdown.

It's unclear what workouts will look like this spring, with the COVID-19 pandemic likely continuing to disrupt the NFL offseason. As he rehabs, Mahomes will be on the sideline for any work. However, he should be ready to play when the 2021 season kicks off in September.

Related Content

news

Los Angeles set to host first Super Bowl since 1993

In one year, Los Angeles will welcome the Super Bowl to the region for the first time in nearly three decades. Super Bowl LVI will take place at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park in Inglewood in February 2022.
news

Russell Wilson: 'I want to be involved" in Seahawks' personnel decisions

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson said Tuesday that he wants to be more involved in his team's personnel decisions.
news

3-time DPOY Rams DT Aaron Donald: Lombardi Trophy is 'ultimate goal'

Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald won his third Defensive Player of the Year award this past weekend, but the star defender says a Super Bowl title is his "ultimate goal".
news

Darren Waller: Raiders 'don't feel like the gap is that big' with Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders finished the season with an 8-8 record but tight end Darren Waller said he feels that the team isn't that far behind their AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Richard Sherman plans to play two more years before retiring

Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman is set to hit the free-agent market next month, with the five-time All-Pro saying he wants to play for a competitive team and retire in two years.
news

QB Josh Rosen signs one-year deal with 49ers

San Francisco has signed former Cardinals first-round pick Josh Rosen to a one-year contract, the 49ers announced Monday.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: We need to 'find ways to be more efficient' 

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters Monday -- the day after Kansas City's humbling loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV -- that he and his team need to find ways to be more efficient next season.
news

'Playoff Lenny' Fournette comes 'alive' in Buccaneers' Super Bowl victory

Released by the Jaguars at the end of August, Leonard Fournette ended a mercurial first -- and perhaps only -- season with the Bucs with an exclamation point during a stellar Super Bowl performance. 
news

Giants to hire Rob Sale as new offensive line coach

The New York Giants have a new person in charge of their offensive line. Big Blue is hiring University of Louisiana-Lafayette offensive coordinator/offense line coach Rob Sale to fill its offensive line coach vacancy.
news

Bruce Arians 'very confident' Bucs can bring back most of title team in 2021

The Super Bowl champion Buccaneers face a number of roster questions heading into the offseason, but head coach Bruce Arians is confident Tampa Bay will return the majority of this year's title team.
news

Vikings promote QB coach Klint Kubiak to OC role

A Kubiak will continue to run the Vikings offense. Minnesota is promoting QB coach Klint Kubiak to offensive coordinator following Gary Kubiak's retirement.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW