2023 NFL Draft: RB Bijan Robinson, QB Bryce Young headline Next Gen Stats' six can't-miss prospects

Production Score: 99

99 Athleticism Score: 76

76 OVERALL DRAFT SCORE: 90

90 PRO BOWL PROBABILITY: 46%





If Anderson had been eligible to enter last year's draft, there is a strong case to be made that he would have been the first overall pick. Instead, he returned to Alabama and capped off his illustrious collegiate career with another dominant season. Anderson became the only player to win SEC Defensive Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons since the award's inception in 2002 and the first player to win consecutive Bronko Nagurski Trophies as the best defensive player in the country since Pat Fitzgerald in 1995-96.





The two-time unanimous All-American was a game-wrecking force throughout his entire tenure in Tuscaloosa, recording at least seven sacks and 10 tackles for loss in all three college seasons. Anderson accumulated 34.5 sacks during his Alabama career, ranking fifth among all players since sacks became an official college stat at the turn of the millennium. This accomplishment is even more impressive when considering that the four players slotted ahead of Anderson all played four seasons -- and only one of them competed in a Power Five conference. Anderson's impact extended beyond the splash plays that appear in the box score, as he generated a whopping 206 pressures in his three seasons, 54 more than any other FBS player during that time frame (per PFF). Anderson is one of just three edge defenders to earn a maximum 99 NGS production score over the last decade, joining former top-two picks Myles Garrett and Chase Young.





After such a distinguished and prolific career, Anderson had little to prove at either the combine or his pro day. Consequently, the blue-chip prospect declined to participate in most drills, relying instead on his game tape and elite on-field performance. In the one drill Anderson did execute in Indy, he recorded a 4.60-second 40-yard dash, clearing a key threshold that predicts elite performance for an edge rusher at the next level.