2022 NFL Draft: Breece Hall and Tyler Linderbaum head Next Gen Stats model's can't-miss prospects

Production Score: 89

89 Athleticism Score: 99

99 OVERALL DRAFT SCORE: 99

99 PRO BOWL PROBABILITY: 23%





In past NFL decades, Hall would be talked about as a potential top-10 pick. But today, the running back with a 99 overall draft score is no lock to come off the board at any point in Round 1. (NFL.com's latest mock draft from Charles Davis doesn't have the Iowa State product going in the first 32 picks.) The devaluation of the running back position certainly has something to do with this -- the last back selected within the top 20 picks was Saquon Barkley, who went second overall in 2018.





Nevertheless, Hall rates as one of the most analytically-clean prospects in this year's class, agnostic of position value. Back-to-back first-team All-America selections, rushing touchdowns in 24 consecutive games (an FBS record), a sub-4.4 40-yard dash (4.39), a 40-inch vertical jump -- these are just a few of the accolades, metrics and measurables that led to Hall's sparkling score in the NGS model. And he is young, too -- an important note on any running back's pre-draft profile.





To put his scores in perspective, Hall is only the sixth running back in our historical combine data set (since 2003) to enter the draft with a 99 overall draft score. The others: Reggie Bush, Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, Najee Harris and Travis Etienne.