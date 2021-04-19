2021 NFL Draft: Ja'Marr Chase, Kyle Pitts headline Next Gen Stats' can't-miss prospects

Production Score: 81

Athleticism Score: 99

OVERALL DRAFT SCORE: 92

PRO BOWL PROBABILITY: 13%





The final name on this list of 2021 can't-miss prospects is actually more of a borderline first-rounder than the rest. While Jeremiah had Toney making the cut in his first two mock drafts, the Florida playmaker isn't among the top 32 selections in Version 3.0. Still, I wanted to bend the rules set out in the introduction of this file a bit because the numbers suggest Toney could be a good one. So, let's call this the wild card of the list. Toney was limited to only one full season as a starter at Florida -- as a senior in 2020 -- in part due to injuries and a loaded depth chart. When Toney was given a bigger role in the offense last season, the Alabama native made the most of the opportunity. The dynamic all-purpose contributor made plays as a receiver, in the running game and as a return specialist, showing off elite run-after-catch ability whenever he touched the football. The uber-athlete is one of only two receivers in this year's class (alongside Ja'Marr Chase) to earn a max 99 athleticism score, driven by elite numbers posted in the 40-yard dash (4.37), broad jump (11 feet, 4 inches) and vertical leap (39.5 inches) at Florida's pro day on March 31st. The last Gators wide receiver to enter the draft with an athleticism score over 82? Percy Harvin in 2009 (89 athleticism score).