2020 NFL Draft: CeeDee Lamb among seven can't-miss prospects

In Jeremiah's latest mock draft, he has a run on receivers after the top 10, with Lamb (11th, to the Jets), Jerry Jeudy (12th, to the Raiders) and Henry Ruggs III (13th, to the 49ers) going in consecutive order. Whether the trio will be selected in that sequence is far from certain, though the NGS Draft Model does predict Lamb will be the top wide receiver in this year's class, based on a strong combine workout (94 athleticism score) and an exceptional college career (94 production score). Lamb leaves Oklahoma ranked second in school history in receiving touchdowns (32) and third in receiving yards (3,292), finishing with 800-plus yards and seven-plus touchdowns in each of his three seasons. Since 2003, there have been just nine receivers to enter the draft with a 90-plus production score and a 90-plus athleticism score: Calvin Johnson, Amari Cooper, Brandin Cooks, Will Fuller, Alshon Jeffery, Curtis Samuel, Chris Godwin, John Ross and Lamb.