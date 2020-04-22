2020 NFL Draft sleepers: Day 2 standouts, Day 3 hidden gems

In one of the deepest wide receiver classes in recent memory, Denzel Mims is a name to watch early in the second round -- if he's not taken in the first. Ranked as Jeremiah's 46th overall player, Mims offers a unique blend of size, speed, quickness and length, earning a maximum 99 athleticism score from the NGS model. At 6-3, 207 pounds with 33 7/8-inch arms, Mims blazed a 4.38 40, while posting premium figures in the vertical leap (38 1/2 inches) and the broad jump (10 feet, 11 inches). Even more impressive: His 6.66 three-cone, which was the best mark at this year's combine. Mims scored eight-plus touchdowns in each of his three seasons as a starter (70 production score). The depth of this wideout crop will push enticing prospects further down the board than their talent would typically suggest. In the second round, Mims would be a great value pick to a WR-needy team.