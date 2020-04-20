Daniel Jeremiah's top 150 prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft class

With the Cincinnati Bengals set to make the first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, it's time for my final prospect rankings of draft season.
RANK
1
Chase Young, Edge
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
Previous rank: 1
Young is a tall, long and athletic defensive end. As a pass rusher, he explodes off the ball and gains ground in a hurry. He uses a quick swipe move and also has the ability to control the wrists of blockers. He can convert speed to power and is effective on loops and games. He does have a little tightness at the top of his rush. Against the run, he sets the edge easily and uses his quickness to slip blocks and create chaos behind the line of scrimmage. Overall, Young is an All-Pro talent, reminiscent of Julius Peppers and Mario Williams.
RANK
2
Joe Burrow, QB
School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)
Previous rank: 2
Burrow has solid size for the position and he possesses many elite qualities. He operated out of the 'gun in the LSU spread attack and he is extremely accurate, efficient and instinctive. He is very smooth in his drop and he has the ability to process through his reads at a rapid pace. He throws with anticipation and he can naturally layer the ball over and under coverage. He doesn't have top-shelf arm strength when driving the ball outside the numbers. He relies more on timing/touch. He doesn't flinch versus pressure when he sees something he likes down the field. If he needs to buy time, he can slide and climb the pocket with excellent feel/awareness. He has a nice burst when he leaves the pocket and he is more than a capable runner. Overall, Burrow lacks special arm strength, but his combination of poise, accuracy and toughness is very appealing.
RANK
3
Isaiah Simmons, LB/S
School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)
Previous rank: 3
Simmons is an extremely versatile, athletic defensive chess piece. He is a long, rangy athlete who lined up at linebacker, over the slot and in the deep middle for Clemson, thanks to his diverse and unique skill set. Against the pass, he has terrific range and instincts from the deep middle. He has the speed and agility to match up with top-flight tight ends and backs underneath. He is an explosive blitzer off the edge and in through the middle. Simmons overpowers running backs in protection. Against the run, he takes good angles and his speed allows him to make plays from the back side. He will struggle at times if he has to take on blocks on the edge. Overall, Simmons is built for today's NFL and his role could change week to week, depending on the opponent.
RANK
4
Jeff Okudah, CB
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
Previous rank: 5
Okudah has ideal size, length, twitch and competitiveness for the position. He is very comfortable and effective in both press and off coverage. He is patient in press and very fluid/smooth when he opens up. He does a nice job of staying on top versus vertical routes and he can locate the football down the field. He has the agility to mirror underneath. In off coverage, he explodes out of his plant and he is a dependable open-field tackler. This is a very clean player with a very high floor and ceiling.
RANK
5
Derrick Brown, DT
School: Auburn | Year: Senior
Previous rank: 4
Brown has excellent size, power and athleticism for the defensive tackle position. As a pass rusher, he has a quick first step and uses his hands very effectively. He wins with a violent club/swim move, a rip move or a nifty up-and-under counter move. Against the run, he easily holds the point of attack. The Auburn product creates separation from blockers with an explosive punch, which allows him to close quickly and make plays. His effort is consistent. Overall, this is a complete player capable of dominating on all three downs. He'll be a difference maker on Day 1.
RANK
6
Tua Tagovailoa, QB
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Previous rank: 6
Tua lacks ideal height for the position, but he has quick feet, eyes and release. He primarily operated in the 'gun at Alabama, but he did take some snaps under center. He is very crisp and urgent in his setup. He throws off a firm platform and he spins the ball really well. He always throws with the proper pace on slants and crossers. He doesn't have an overpowering arm, but he can still place balls in tight windows. He understands how to hold and manipulate safeties with his eyes. He makes good decisions in the RPO game. He is a nifty runner, but he prefers to buy time behind the line and remain in passing mode. He did struggle with identifying some underneath defenders when in the red zone. He is coming off a serious hip injury and that must be factored into his evaluation. Overall, Tua is the ultimate point guard. If he can remain healthy, he has the potential to be one of the NFL's most efficient passers.
RANK
7
Mekhi Becton, OT
School: Louisville | Year: Junior
Previous rank: 7
Becton is a massive left tackle prospect with a similar size/skill set to former first-rounder Bryant McKinnie. In pass protection, he has surprisingly nimble feet and uses his length to steer defenders. Even when he fails to land his punch, he can absorb rushers with his girth. He needs to improve his awareness versus games up front. He is a dominating run blocker and collects knockdowns by the bunches. He latches on and uses his upper-body strength to torque and toss. He isn't as effective when working in space. Overall, Becton has areas to improve -- mainly balance and awareness -- but he is a rare athlete at this size and his upside is through the roof.
RANK
8
Javon Kinlaw, DT
School: South Carolina | Year: Senior
Previous rank: 8
Kinlaw is a hulking defensive tackle prospect. As a pass rusher, he has a sudden get-off and he's quick to shoot his hands and drive back blockers. He will also incorporate a push/pull move on occasion. He does need to broaden his arsenal of moves, but there is tremendous upside. Against the run, he easily locks out single blocks, but he gets washed by angle blocks and double teams. His effort is solid. Kinlaw showed out against elite competition, but he played down to the level of lesser opponents. Overall, Kinlaw's best football is in front of him and he has Pro Bowl potential.
RANK
9
CeeDee Lamb, WR
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
Previous rank: 9
Lamb is a tall, lean wideout with top-tier hands, toughness and production. He lines up inside and outside. He is a smooth, fluid route runner and understands how to set up cornerbacks. He also has a good feel in zone. He attacks the ball when working back to the quarterback and tracks the ball naturally down the field. Lamb doesn't have elite speed, but he can find some extra juice when the ball is in the air. He is at his best after the catch, as he consistently breaks tackles and is also very elusive. Overall, Lamb is a polished player who is equally explosive and reliable.
RANK
10
Jedrick Wills, OT
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Previous rank: 10
Wills lined up at right tackle for Alabama. He has average height for the position and he's carrying a little extra weight. An excellent pass protector, Wills is quick out of his stance and he's an easy mover versus speed and counters. He is a natural knee bender and he reworks his hands to maintain leverage/control. He is aware versus games and stunts. In the run game, he is at his best when working up to the second level. He also flashes the ability to roll his hips and uproot defenders over his nose. He's never on the ground. Overall, Wills doesn't have the ideal body type, but he has all of the necessary tools to be a 10-year starter at either tackle spot.
RANK
11
Jerry Jeudy, WR
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Previous rank: 11
Jeudy is an elite route runner with outstanding burst, body control and awareness. He explodes off the line and uses his quickness to avoid press coverage. His snap at the top of the route is as good as any prospect in the last decade. He has the ability to make plays outside of his frame, but he will have some concentration lapses, which lead to drops. After the catch, he is very slippery and elusive, although he isn't going to break a lot of tackles. Overall, Jeudy is a loose athlete with elite route skills and he should emerge as a high-volume production guy very early in his career.
RANK
12
Henry Ruggs III, WR
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Previous rank: 12
Ruggs has an unbelievable blend of speed and toughness. He lines up outside and in the slot. He ran a lot of slants and take-off routes in Alabama's offense -- and he was special on both. Ruggs boasts world-class speed -- he truly explodes off the line and after the catch. He needs to continue to refine his releases against press (he gives up his chest too often), but not many defenses will want to take that chance against his speed. His hands are good, not great, and he does allow too many balls into his chest. After the catch, he runs away from most defenders while occasionally running through them. He is outstanding on jet sweeps and also has kick-return value. Overall, Ruggs has Tyreek Hill-type ability. He will be a matchup nightmare every week.
RANK
13
Tristan Wirfs, OT
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
Previous rank: 13
Wirfs is a big, powerful offensive tackle. In pass protection, he launches out of his stance and hasn't had issues versus outside speed rushers. However, he has experienced issues against inside counter moves. He over-sets and struggles to redirect back inside, allowing too many pressures in the games I studied. When he can land his punch, it's over. His hands are so strong and he has the power base to end the play right there. In the run game, he is very strong and aggressive. He creates a ton of movement, but also will overextend and fall off at times. He's on the ground too much. I love his aggressive demeanor, but he needs to play more under control. Overall, I believe he can survive at tackle, but he'd benefit from playing with neighbors on both sides. I think Wirfs has All-Pro potential at guard.
RANK
14
Justin Jefferson, WR
School: LSU | Year: Junior
Previous rank: 14
Jefferson is a tall, slender wideout with off-the-charts production. He lines up in the slot and out wide. He is an outstanding route runner. He does a nice job getting on the toes of cornerbacks and then creating separation out of the break point. He does a lot of work in traffic and will extend and finish before taking hard contact. He can play above the rim down the field and can contort his body to make special catches. He doesn't have elite speed, but he's plenty fast enough. After the catch, he has some wiggle and will fight for extra yards. Overall, Jefferson is a polished receiver and should make an immediate impact at the next level.
RANK
15
Patrick Queen, LB
School: LSU | Year: Junior
Previous rank: 15
Queen is an undersized linebacker with outstanding burst, instincts and coverage ability. Against the pass, he is very fluid in his drops and his change-of-direction ability is excellent. He has good instincts to jump routes and he closes to the flat in a hurry. He is a very dynamic blitzer (see him flat-back an offensive guard in the Texas A&M game). In the run game, he is quick to key/read and shoot gaps. He does get uprooted at times because of his size, but he usually finds a way to beat blockers to spots. Overall, Queen is a high-tempo playmaker at the second level and should impact all three downs.
RANK
16
D'Andre Swift, RB
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
Previous rank: 16
Swift is a compact running back with excellent patience, vision and quickness. On inside runs, he lets things develop before exploding through the line of scrimmage. He has the vision to see and set up second- and third-level defenders. He has make-miss ability in tight quarters, but prefers to drop his shoulder and seek contact. He has enough speed to capture the corner on outside runs. He is a cradle catcher in the passing game, but it's effective. In pass protection, he likes to cut block and he's reliable. Overall, Swift has a similar skill set to Josh Jacobs, and I expect comparable results at the next level.
RANK
17
Kenneth Murray, LB
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
Previous rank: 18
Murray is an off-the-ball, run-and-hit linebacker. He is at his best when he's free to chase and make plays to the perimeter. He closes in a heartbeat and he is an explosive tackler. He struggles when he has to play off blocks and locate the football through the trash inside, as he doesn't use his hands and gets swallowed up. He has had some success dipping and slipping blocks. He is very athletic in coverage versus running backs, easily mirroring them in space. He is also a very dynamic blitzer. Overall, I believe Murray would be best served to play outside and off the ball, where he would be afforded clean sight lines to attack with his speed.
RANK
18
Andrew Thomas, OT
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
Previous rank: 17
Thomas is a thick, powerful offensive tackle. In pass protection, he has average foot quickness in his set, but he possesses a powerful punch and strong anchor. He gets in trouble at times because his base is too wide; he lunges and loses balance. He plays with good overall awareness. He is a dominant run blocker. He can uncoil and uproot defenders over his nose and has the strength to wash defenders down the line of scrimmage on down blocks. He is effective working up a level when he can stay on one track, but he struggles to redirect in space. Overall, some teams view Thomas as a guard, but I believe he can hold up at tackle if he improves his balance issues.
RANK
19
Ross Blacklock, DT
School: TCU | Year: Junior (RS)
Previous rank: 19
Blacklock is a dynamic interior defensive lineman. As a pass rusher, he launches out of his four-point stance and his bull rush is ferocious. He creates immediate knock-back. He is ultra-twitchy. He flashes a long-arm move where he can jolt, separate and finish. As a run defender, he successfully stacks and sheds single blocks, but he needs to improve his awareness and effectiveness versus double teams, where he gets washed down the line. He does have some durability concerns, but his skill set is special. Overall, Blacklock comes with some risk, but he's worth it. He has the potential to develop into a top-flight interior pass rusher.
RANK
20
Justin Herbert, QB
School: Oregon | Year: Senior
Previous rank: 20
Herbert has exceptional size, mobility and arm strength. He has quick feet in his setup and he bounces on his toes once he gets to the top of his drop. His motion can be a little robotic at times, but the ball comes out tight with high RPMs. He has a big arm, but his placement is a little inconsistent. His front side flies open on some throws, impacting his accuracy. That can be corrected. He has shown the ability to touch up the ball underneath and makes some impressive throws on the run. He is a very good runner. He builds speed and he is effective on zone reads. The biggest area he needs to improve is his lack of anticipation. He waits too long to cut it loose. According to everyone at Oregon, his work ethic and character are off the charts. Overall, Herbert has some special physical tools, but he needs to play with less caution and learn to embrace an attacking mentality.
RANK
21
CJ Henderson, CB
School: Florida | Year: Junior
Previous rank: 21
Henderson is an extremely explosive and athletic cornerback prospect out of Florida. He played outside and inside on the games I studied. He is very physical in press coverage, landing a two-hand jam consistently. He is extremely loose and fluid to open up and mirror all over the field. He's hardly ever out of position and possesses rare makeup speed when he is caught in a bind. You see that same burst when he's in off coverage and the ball is thrown in front. He does need to improve on finding the ball down the field, as he's often a little late to look back. The major concern with this player is tackling. He has way too many misses and that must be improved. Overall, Henderson has some elite traits and could emerge as the top cornerback in this class, but his tackling must be addressed.
RANK
22
Xavier McKinney, S
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Previous rank: 22
McKinney was an instinctive safety for the Tide and he also spent some time playing nickel linebacker. When aligned deep, he is fluid in his movement and he's quick to key/read and drive on the football. His range is excellent. While he can effectively locate the ball, he will occasionally lose a 50/50 battle down the field. He is a dependable wrap/drag tackler. He has a very good feel as a blitzer, displaying timing and burst. Overall, McKinney is an intelligent, versatile defender and he should be very effective in multiple roles.
RANK
23
Jordan Love, QB
School: Utah State | Year: Junior (RS)
Previous rank: 23
Love has ideal size, arm strength and athletic ability. He operated out of the 'gun at Utah State and was very fluid and smooth in his setup. He throws from a variety of platforms and arm angles. The ball jumps out of his hand. He is at his best on skinny post drive throws and over-the-top deep balls. His decision making was very concerning this past season. He forced too many balls into crowds and didn't ever give up on a play -- to a fault. His supporting cast wasn't very good, but he still fell into too many bad habits. He uses his athletic ability to escape and extend plays, but there are occasions when he fails to climb and reset his feet. Overall, Love is a raw prospect who will need some time to develop. There is risk with him, but the payoff could be huge.
RANK
24
Brandon Aiyuk, WR
School: Arizona State | Year: Senior
Previous rank: 24
Aiyuk is one of my favorite players in the draft class. He has a solid, muscular frame and plays an aggressive brand of football. He is explosive in his release and he attacks the leverage of cornerbacks before suddenly snapping off his route. Aiyuk doesn't run a wide variety of routes, but he's very efficient and effective. He has strong hands and can finish in traffic. He is at his best after the catch, breaking tackles and making people miss without gearing down. Those skills serve him well as a returner, too. Overall, Aiyuk will need a little time to develop as a complete route runner, but he's a tough, explosive playmaker with added special teams value.
RANK
25
K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge
School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Previous rank: 25
Chaisson primarily lined up as a stand-up rusher in the Tigers' defensive system. He is long, explosive and very athletic. As a pass rusher, he relies more on pure get-off speed and athletic ability than technical skill. He is at his best as a looper, where he can find a crease and explode through. He has yet to figure out how to use his length to his advantage on a consistent basis. Against the run, he flashes the ability to stack and hold the point, but he excels at slipping blocks and creating havoc. His speed and effort show up on the back side of plays. Overall, Chaisson is more athlete than football player right now, but he has all of the raw tools to be a dominant force at the next level.
RANK
26
A.J. Epenesa, Edge
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
Previous rank: 26
Epenesa is a skilled pass rusher with outstanding size, strength and effort. He has average get-off quickness, but he boasts strong hands, can flip his hips and is a reliable finisher. He has a variety of hand techniques, including a violent club move, swipe move and a push/pull move. He also will flash a long-arm move with his inside arm. He has a great feel when an OT is leaning outside, which creates an opening for his up-and-under inside-counter move. Against the run, he can hold the point of attack easily. His effort on the back side is outstanding, but he lacks the burst to make a ton of plays from distance. Overall, Epenesa has a very high floor as a prospect. He should be a consistent 8-to-10-sack performer at the very least.
RANK
27
Tee Higgins, WR
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
Previous rank: 27
Higgins is a tall, long and rangy wideout with elite high-point skills. He uses a quick foot fire to defeat press coverage. He is a smooth, long-striding route runner. He is at his best when on the move: slants, posts and go routes. He lacks snap at the top of his route when working back downhill. He has incredible ball skills down the field. He can elevate and also adjust to the back-shoulder ball. After the catch, he is very smooth and slippery. Overall, Higgins isn't going to do a lot of the dirty work in the middle of the field, but he's very effective on the outside and provides big-play ability.
RANK
28
Austin Jackson, OT
School: USC | Year: Junior
Previous rank: 28
Jackson brings an intriguing blend of size, athleticism and upside. In the passing game, he has the quickness to easily cut off speed rushers and he plays with good knee bend and balance. He needs to improve on his punch, as he's often late to shoot his hands and gives up his chest, leaving him vulnerable to the bull rush. He flashes the ability to settle down after giving ground, but this needs to improve. In the run game, he has the quickness to reach/cut off on the back side and he does a good job of staying attached on the front side. His overall play strength needs to improve, but he's only 20 years old and that should come in time. Jackson isn't ready to play at a high level right away, but the upside is tantalizing.
RANK
29
Jaylon Johnson, CB
School: Utah | Year: Junior
Previous rank: 29
Johnson offers an enticing size/speed combination for the position. He plays a lot of press-bail technique, but also flashes a firm two-hand jam. He is very fluid to open up and has plenty of long speed to carry vertical routes. He also excels when he slides inside to cover the slot. He was rarely challenged down the field in the games I studied. His ball production was outstanding in 2018 and opposing teams chose to avoid him last fall. He is very aggressive versus the run. He closes quickly before coming to balance and delivering firm tackles. Overall, Johnson is very talented and should be a Day 1 starter outside with the potential to cover in the slot as well.
RANK
30
Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge
School: Penn State | Year: Junior
Previous rank: 30
Gross-Matos was a tall, long edge rusher for the Nittany Lions. He will stand up on the edge or launch out of his four-point stance. He is a very productive pass rusher. He doesn't have an elite get-off, but he has very active hands and an array of moves. He has a quick swipe move, inside spin and he can also bend/wrap at the top of his rush. I'd like to see him develop more power, but he still has a lot to work with. He is very effective on loops and games. He does need to improve versus the run, as he sometimes plays too high and gets uprooted. Overall, Gross-Matos offers double-digit sack potential, but he does need to add strength at the next level.
RANK
31
A.J. Terrell, CB
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
Previous rank: 31
Terrell is a tall, slender cornerback prospect with a strong resume in a variety of coverages and techniques. In press coverage, he uses an effective one-hand jam before turning and opening up. He can carry vertical routes with his speed, but he is a little bit sticky when he's forced to gear down and come back downhill. In off coverage, he has a quick pedal, but there is a brief pause in his plant/drive. He has very good ball awareness down the field. He is a reliable tackler and an outstanding blitzer from the boundary corner spot. He had a rough outing against LSU in the national title game, but was otherwise very steady last season. Overall, Terrell has some tightness, but he's a very solid player who should emerge as a quality No. 2 cornerback for his drafting team.
RANK
32
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB
School: LSU | Year: Junior
Previous rank: 32
Edwards-Helaire is a short, compact runner with quick feet, power and prowess in the passing game. On inside runs, he's a quick-stepper with darting lateral agility to slide and avoid contact. He runs extremely low to the ground and is tough for opponents to square up. He drives his legs on contact and pulls out of a lot of tackles. He is quick to capture the perimeter and refuses to run out of bounds, choosing instead to fight for extra yards. He is outstanding in the passing game. He can line up anywhere in the formation and he runs clean/crisp routes. He catches the ball outside his frame very smoothly and he's outstanding after the catch. His ability to start/stop in space is elite. He is rarely used in pass protection because of his value out in the route. Overall, Edwards-Helaire has a very similar skill set to Austin Ekeler -- I envision a similar role/results at the next level.
RANK
33
Marlon Davidson, Edge
School: Auburn | Year: Senior
Previous rank: 34
Davidson has average height and a thick/square build. He typically lined up at defensive end for the Tigers, but also possesses the ability to slide inside. As a pass rusher, he is devastating when he has a runway. He generates a lot of power in his bull rush and has an array of hand moves he can incorporate on the move. He doesn't have an elite get-off, but he wins in the ways just mentioned. He destroys tight ends with his strength and power combination. Against the run, he uses his length to stack blocks, and his effort to pursue is outstanding. Overall, Davidson has some inside/outside flexibility and his production should carry over to the next level.
RANK
34
Zack Baun, LB
School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)
Previous rank: 33
Baun is a slightly undersized outside linebacker with excellent athleticism and versatility. He spends a lot of time playing over tight ends and gets the best of them in the run and pass games. As a rusher, he has a good initial burst and can really bend at the top of his rush. He has a nifty inside counter move and he can get skinny before closing on the quarterback. He mixes in a stutter/bull rush, but usually stalls out after generating some push. He is very athletic as a dropper in coverage. He is very good as a back-side run defender because of his burst and effort. Teams will differ on where to play him at the next level. He reminds me of former USC LB Uchenna Nwosu, someone whose versatility the Chargers have tapped into. I'd do the same with Baun.
RANK
35
Jonathan Taylor, RB
School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior
Previous rank: 35
Taylor is an ultra-productive running back with outstanding strength and speed. On inside runs, he's sudden, carries his pads low to the ground and shows the balance to bounce off tacklers while keeping his legs alive. He isn't overly shifty, but he avoids taking flush hits and he always falls forward for extra yardage. He has plenty of speed to capture the edge and once he gets in space, he can run away from the crowd. In the passing game, he is very effective on screens, where he can set up his blocks and collect big chunks of yardage. He trusts his hands and attacks the ball when he's out in the route. He didn't have a lot of reps in pass protection in the games I studied. Overall, Taylor is an explosive home run hitter with upside in the passing game.
RANK
36
Laviska Shenault, WR
School: Colorado | Year: Junior
Previous rank: 36
Shenault is arguably the best athlete in the entire draft class. He is tall with a thick, muscular build. He lined up everywhere in Colorado's offense -- out wide, in the slot, at running back and he even took snaps as a Wildcat quarterback. Shenault isn't a nuanced route runner, but he is a monster with the ball in his hands. He excels on quick hitters, fly sweeps and vertical routes. He has strong hands and his transition into a running back is immediate after the catch. He steps through tacklers and has a burst to finish. He is very competitive. Overall, Shenault comes with some durability concerns and will need time to develop into a fully polished wideout, but he can have an immediate impact for a creative offensive coordinator. He's too big, strong and fast to not contribute. His drafting team just has to figure it out.
RANK
37
J.K. Dobbins, RB
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
Previous rank: 40
Dobbins is a compact running back with tremendous power, balance and instincts. He is at his best on inside runs. He doesn't hesitate, accelerating into contact and breaking a ton of tackles. He has a nifty inside spin move and can make second- and third-level defenders miss in space. He has enough speed to get to the perimeter, but he always looks to turn upfield as soon as possible. In the passing attack, he is effective in the screen game, but he has more work to do as a route runner. He had two tough drops vs. Clemson in the College Football Playoff, but he was reliable in every other game I studied. He is very aware in pass protection -- he can drop his weight and anchor linebackers. Overall, Dobbins' game should translate very well to the next level. He'll be a dependable starter immediately.
RANK
38
Cesar Ruiz, C
School: Michigan | Year: Junior
Previous rank: 37
Ruiz is an extremely consistent, physical and aware center. In pass protection, he has a tight punch and immediate anchor. His lower body is outrageously strong. He is very aware vs. twists/stunts. He lacks elite foot quickness, but he doesn't have any issues sliding and redirecting to stay square vs. defenders. In the run game, he latches and runs his feet to create movement. He is outstanding on combo blocks, staying under control, locating and walling off linebackers. His lack of foot quickness shows up on outside pulls. Overall, Ruiz reminds me of Travis Frederick coming out of Wisconsin.
RANK
39
Joshua Jones, OT
School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)
Previous rank: 39
Jones lined up at left tackle for the Cougars. He has the ideal frame and length for the position. In pass pro, he is very smooth and efficient in his set. He isn't overly explosive, but he has enough foot quicks to kick out and cover up speed rushes. He has a firm punch and he does a nice job replacing his hands when they get knocked down. He does play a little high and that impacts his ability to redirect versus up-and-under moves. In the run game, he can create movement on down blocks and is effective at the second level. He shows awareness against both run and pass. Overall, Jones has some games where he looks like a top-15 player (see: the Oklahoma tape), but he needs to play with better knee bend on a consistent basis. He should be a solid, dependable starter early in his career.
RANK
40
Grant Delpit, S
School: LSU | Year: Junior
Previous rank: 38
Delpit is a tall, fast free safety who also possesses the ability to play in the slot. From the deep middle, he trusts his eyes and explodes to the ball, whether run or pass. He has outstanding range and I trust his ball skills. His numbers dropped this past season, but that was the result of some nagging injuries. He is fluid and smooth when lined up in the slot. He is aggressive as a force defender, but he has too many fly-by missed tackles. Everyone at the school raves about his leadership and intangibles. Overall, Delpit needs to clean up some tackling issues, but he has Pro Bowl potential at free safety.
RANK
41
Cole Kmet, TE
School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior
Previous rank: 41
Kmet has an ideal frame for the TE position. He lined up inline and flexed out in Notre Dame's offense. In the passing game, he has good speed and does a lot of damage working in the seams. He uses his big frame to wall off defenders and pluck the ball in traffic (see: Georgia game). He isn't very polished or nuanced at the top of his route. He is at his best when he stays on the move instead of working back to the quarterback. He is physical after the catch, but he doesn't provide much wiggle or elusiveness. In the run game, he can effectively shield and wall off at the point of attack, and he takes good angles working up to the second level. Kmet was the closer on Notre Dame's baseball team and should make major strides now that he's solely focused on football. Overall, Kmet isn't a dynamic player, but he's going to get stronger. I see him as a reliable, long-term starter at the position.
RANK
42
Jeff Gladney, CB
School: TCU | Year: Senior (RS)
Previous rank: 46
Gladney lacks ideal size/bulk for the position, but he excels because of his blend of quickness and feistiness. He plays outside and inside. He is at his best in off coverage, where he uses a quick, fluid pedal before efficiently planting and driving on balls thrown in front of him. He doesn't waste steps. He is always in good position, but will get walled off at times by bigger wideouts. When he does press, he usually sits at 2 yards and carries his hands low before trying to catch wideouts and re-route them. His overall ball awareness is very good. He does a good job coming to balance before tackling runners and he's also an effective blitzer. Gladney needs to get a little stronger, but I love his scheme versatility and toughness.
RANK
43
Kristian Fulton, CB
School: LSU | Year: Senior
Previous rank: 42
Fulton has good size for the position and he's very fluid, smart and competitive. In press coverage, he switches up his technique. He's primarily patient, but he'll occasionally land a quick two-hand jam. He lacks elite top speed and he's had some issues timing his leap on jump balls down the field. From off coverage, he's very aware and shows some pop out of his plant/drive. He is very aggressive in run support. He fights through blocks and is very reliable in space. Overall, Fulton has some flaws, but I'll bet on his intangibles and toughness.
RANK
44
Jeremy Chinn, LB
School: Southern Illinois | Year: Senior
Previous rank: 43
Chinn is a fun player to study. He lined up all over the field in SIU's scheme. He has an outstanding blend of size, speed and instincts. He is at his best when he's in the box as a down safety/nickel linebacker. He has tremendous range to make plays sideline to sideline. He can locate and play the ball naturally (see: the high-point INT vs. UMass). He does have a little tightness when he's in space, but he recovers quickly. He is a very firm/reliable tackler. Overall, I believe Chinn is ideally suited to play WLB at the next level. He is exactly what teams are looking for in today's NFL.
RANK
45
Justin Madubuike, DT
School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior (RS)
Previous rank: 44
Madubuike is a strong, versatile defensive lineman. He aligns at every spot along the defensive front, but he's best suited as a 3-technique (on the edge of the guard). Against the pass, he is very quick to shoot his hands and generate knock-back. He has a quick club/rip move and is very adept at working through half the opponent instead of rushing down their numbers. His effort is outstanding. He is a dominant run defender. He excels at stacking blockers, separating and locating the football. Overall, Madubuike isn't an elite pass rusher, but he's impactful and can dominate on early downs.
RANK
46
Denzel Mims, WR
School: Baylor | Year: Senior
Previous rank: 45
Mims is a tall, rangy wideout with exceptional burst and body control. He uses his quickness and burst to escape press coverage, excelling on vertical routes down the field. He tracks the ball naturally and wins a bunch of 50/50 balls. He will need some time to develop as a complete route runner. He simply wasn't asked to run a large variety of routes in Baylor's offense. After the catch, he is slippery and elusive, but he isn't going to break many tackles. Overall, Mims is a big-play generator on the outside and has all of the tools to develop into a complete receiver.
RANK
47
Antoine Winfield Jr., S
School: Minnesota | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Previous rank: 47
Winfield is an undersized safety prospect with outstanding instincts and ball skills. His movement skills are very smooth and easy from the back end. He does a nice job playing over the top. He keeps everything in front of him, collecting a bunch of picks on tips and overthrows. He also spends a lot of time covering in the slot. He has enough speed to carry vertical routes down the field and he is also an excellent blitzer. As a tackler, he usually comes to balance, settles his feet and wraps up. Overall, there is some concern due to size and durability (missed time in 2017 and 2018 due to injury), but Winfield is a playmaker from the deep middle and his ability to match up in the slot is a bonus.
RANK
48
Michael Pittman Jr., WR
School: USC | Year: Senior
Previous rank: NR
Pittman is a tall, muscular wideout who had excellent production for the Trojans. He lines up out wide and he uses his upper-body strength to power through press coverage. He builds speed as he goes and he is a jump-ball specialist down the field. He high points the ball consistently and big brothers opposing cornerbacks routinely. He doesn't have elite speed, but he's very efficient getting in and out of breaks for such a big receiver. He is at his best after the catch, when his competitiveness and strength form a winning combination. He refuses to go down on first contact. Pittman has earned a reputation as one of the best special teams players in the country for his ability to cover and block punts. Overall, Pittman reminds me a lot of current Charger Mike Williams, and he can make an impact on all four downs because of his special teams value.
RANK
49
Trevon Diggs, CB
School: Alabama | Year: Senior
Previous rank: 48
Diggs has elite size, athleticism and ball skills. (He also played wide receiver and returned kicks during his career at Alabama.) He uses an effective one-hand jam in press before opening up and staying on the hip. He's fluid for such a big cornerback. It's important for him to stay in phase with the wideout because he lacks elite recovery speed. From off coverage, he reads through the wide receiver to the quarterback and has a good feel for jumping routes and making plays. His ball skills are outstanding -- as you'd expect, considering his brother is Stefon Diggs. He does need to improve as a tackler in space. Overall, Diggs has some room to develop, but he will excite teams looking for a big cornerback to match up with guys like Mike Evans and Courtland Sutton.
RANK
50
Jalen Hurts, QB
School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior
Previous rank: 50
Hurts is slightly undersized for the position, but his production, poise and playmaking ability are very impressive. He has crisp footwork in his drop and he throws from a very firm platform. He has a quick release and generates excellent velocity on drive throws. Hurts flashed the ability to touch the ball up, but his ball placement still needs to improve. His vision and anticipation are other areas that need work. He's an outstanding runner, both on designed runs and when pressured. He gains ground quickly and runs through contact consistently. I love his competitiveness and toughness. Overall, Hurts must continue to improve in the passing game, but I'm going to bet on his eventual success due to his playmaking skills and overall competitiveness.
RANK
51
Jordan Brooks, LB
School: Texas Tech | Year: Senior
RANK
52
Lloyd Cushenberry, C
School: LSU | Year: Junior (RS)
RANK
53
Ezra Cleveland, OT
School: Boise State | Year: Junior (RS)
RANK
54
Logan Wilson, LB
School: Wyoming | Year: Senior
RANK
55
Cam Akers, RB
School: Florida State | Year: Junior
RANK
56
Jalen Reagor, WR
School: TCU | Year: Junior
RANK
57
KJ Hamler, WR
School: Penn State | Year: Sophomore (RS)
RANK
58
Josh Uche, LB
School: Michigan | Year: Junior (RS)
RANK
59
Damon Arnette, CB
School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
60
Robert Hunt, OT
School: Louisiana-Lafayette | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
61
Matt Hennessy, C
School: Temple | Year: Junior (RS)
RANK
62
Willie Gay, LB
School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior
RANK
63
Saahdiq Charles, OT
School: LSU | Year: Junior
RANK
64
Jacob Eason, QB
School: Washington | Year: Junior (RS)
RANK
65
Neville Gallimore, DT
School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
66
Isaiah Wilson, OT
School: Georgia | Year: Sophomore (RS)
RANK
67
Jordan Elliott, DT
School: Missouri | Year: Junior (RS)
RANK
68
Adam Trautman, TE
School: Dayton | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
69
Van Jefferson, WR
School: Florida | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
70
Jake Fromm, QB
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
RANK
71
Harrison Bryant, TE
School: Florida Atlantic | Year: Senior
RANK
72
Chase Claypool, WR
School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior
RANK
73
Noah Igbinoghene, CB
School: Auburn | Year: Junior
RANK
74
Kyle Dugger, S
School: Lenoir-Rhyne | Year: Senior
RANK
75
Bradlee Anae, Edge
School: Utah | Year: Senior
RANK
76
Malik Harrison, LB
School: Ohio State | Year: Senior
RANK
77
Curtis Weaver, Edge
School: Boise State | Year: Junior (RS)
RANK
78
John Hightower, WR
School: Boise State | Year: Senior
RANK
79
Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR
School: Liberty | Year: Senior
RANK
80
Devin Duvernay, WR
School: Texas | Year: Senior
RANK
81
Lynn Bowden Jr., WR
School: Kentucky | Year: Junior
RANK
82
Ben Bartch, OT
School: St. John's (Minn.) | Year: Senior
RANK
83
Darrynton Evans, RB
School: Appalachian State | Year: Junior (RS)
RANK
84
Reggie Robinson, CB
School: Tulsa | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
85
Amik Robertson, CB
School: Louisiana Tech | Year: Junior
RANK
86
Ashtyn Davis, S
School: California | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
87
Josiah Scott, CB
School: Michigan State | Year: Junior
RANK
88
Terrell Burgess, S
School: Utah | Year: Senior
RANK
89
James Lynch, DE
School: Baylor | Year: Junior
RANK
90
Darrell Taylor, Edge
School: Tennessee | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
91
Damien Lewis, OG
School: LSU | Year: Senior
RANK
92
Hakeem Adeniji, OL
School: Kansas | Year: Senior
RANK
93
Davon Hamilton, DT
School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
94
Bryan Edwards, WR
School: South Carolina | Year: Senior
RANK
95
Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB
School: Appalachian State | Year: Senior
RANK
96
Leki Fotu, DT
School: Utah | Year: Senior
RANK
97
Matt Peart, OT
School: Connecticut | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
98
Davion Taylor, LB
School: Colorado | Year: Senior
RANK
99
John Reid, CB
School: Penn State | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
100
Bryce Hall, CB
School: Virginia | Year: Senior
RANK
101
Terrell Lewis, Edge
School: Alabama | Year: Junior (RS)
RANK
102
Cameron Clark, OG
School: Charlotte | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
103
Grayland Arnold, CB
School: Baylor | Year: Junior (RS)
RANK
104
Jonathan Greenard, Edge
School: Florida | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
105
Zack Moss, RB
School: Utah | Year: Senior
RANK
106
Brandon Jones, S
School: Texas | Year: Senior
RANK
107
Antonio Gibson, WR
School: Memphis | Year: Senior
RANK
108
Raekwon Davis, DT
School: Alabama | Year: Senior
RANK
109
Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB
School: Vanderbilt | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
110
Julian Okwara, Edge
School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior
RANK
111
Shaquille Quarterman, LB
School: Miami (Fla.) | Year: Senior
RANK
112
AJ Dillon, RB
School: Boston College | Year: Junior
RANK
113
Jack Driscoll, OT
School: Auburn | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
114
Jared Mayden, DB
School: Alabama | Year: Senior
RANK
115
Julian Blackmon, S
School: Utah | Year: Senior
RANK
116
Larrell Murchison, DT
School: North Carolina State | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
117
Khalid Kareem, Edge
School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior
RANK
118
Charlie Heck, OT
School: North Carolina | Year: Senior
RANK
119
Josiah Deguara, TE
School: Cincinnati | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
120
L'Jarius Sneed, S
School: Louisiana Tech | Year: Senior
RANK
121
Devin Asiasi, TE
School: UCLA | Year: Junior (RS)
RANK
122
Kindle Vildor, CB
School: Georgia Southern | Year: Senior
RANK
123
Geno Stone, S
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
RANK
124
K'Von Wallace, S
School: Clemson | Year: Senior
RANK
125
Alton Robinson, Edge
School: Syracuse | Year: Senior
RANK
126
Hunter Bryant, TE
School: Washington | Year: Junior
RANK
127
Jabari Zuniga, Edge
School: Florida | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
128
Dalton Keene, TE
School: Virginia Tech | Year: Junior
RANK
129
Joe Bachie, LB
School: Michigan State | Year: Senior
RANK
130
Jacob Phillips, LB
School: LSU | Year: Junior
RANK
131
Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR
School: Michigan | Year: Junior
RANK
132
Cameron Dantzler, CB
School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior (RS)
RANK
133
Tyre Phillips, OG
School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
134
Jason Strowbridge, Edge
School: North Carolina | Year: Senior
RANK
135
Nick Harris, C
School: Washington | Year: Senior
RANK
136
Jonah Jackson, OG
School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
137
Kevin Dotson, OL
School: Louisiana-Lafayette | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
138
Joshua Kelley, RB
School: UCLA | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
139
Tyler Johnson, WR
School: Minnesota | Year: Senior
RANK
140
Darnell Mooney, WR
School: Tulane | Year: Senior
RANK
141
Darnay Holmes, CB
School: UCLA | Year: Junior
RANK
142
Javaris Davis, CB
School: Auburn | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
143
Alohi Gilman, S
School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior
RANK
144
Azur Kamara, Edge
School: Kansas | Year: Senior
RANK
145
James Proche, WR
School: Southern Methodist | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
146
D.J. Wonnum, Edge
School: South Carolina | Year: Senior
RANK
147
Albert Okwuegbunam, TE
School: Missouri | Year: Junior (RS)
RANK
148
Michael Ojemudia, CB
School: Iowa | Year: Senior
RANK
149
Jake Luton, QB
School: Oregon State | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
150
Trevis Gipson, Edge
School: Tulsa | Year: Senior (RS)
Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.