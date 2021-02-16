Daniel Jeremiah 2021 NFL mock draft 2.0: Saints select Drew Brees' heir apparent

With the Reese's Senior Bowl, a blockbuster QB trade and even one high-profile pro day in the books since my first mock draft of the year was published, here's my updated forecast for Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft:
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
Trevor Lawrence's pro day performance should cement his status as the best player in the draft. This is a no-brainer decision for the Jaguars.
School: BYU | Year: Junior
The Jets have a lot of options here, but I think the decision ultimately comes down to Wilson versus Sam Darnold. With a new head coach, they decide to start fresh at quarterback.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
I flirted with giving the Dolphins one of the top offensive linemen here, but they are desperate for difference-making speed and playmaking ability on the outside.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
I have Trey Lance ranked ahead of Fields in my top 50, but Fields' athleticism could lead Atlanta to pursue a homecoming for the Georgia native.
School: Oregon | Year: Junior
Kyle Pitts is an attractive option, but the Bengals need to make protecting Joe Burrow the priority.
School: Florida | Year: Junior
I don't envision Zach Ertz being on the Eagles' roster for the 2021 season. However, Philadelphia still ensures its QB1 -- whomever that ends up being -- has an outstanding duo at tight end in Pitts and Dallas Goedert.
School: Penn State | Year: Junior
The Super Bowl showed us what speed and athleticism at the second level can do for a defense. Parsons brings those tools to Detroit.
School: North Dakota State | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Sitting behind Teddy Bridgewater for a season before taking over as QB1 in Year 2 could be the perfect situation for Lance.
School: Virginia Tech | Year: Junior (RS)
The Broncos recently released CB A.J. Bouye, so there's a glaring need at the position. Farley is the best cornerback in the draft.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
I wouldn't be surprised if the Cowboys looked at an offensive or defensive lineman with this pick, but Surtain would be a welcome addition to the Dallas secondary.
School: Miami | Year: Sophomore (RS)
I know GM Dave Gettleman has let it be known that he wants to add playmakers on offense. At the end of the day, though, he's not able to pass up the big, athletic edge rusher.
School: Northwestern | Year: Senior
We'll see what happens with Trent Williams in free agency, but even if the Niners are able to re-sign him, Slater could easily slide inside to guard.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
If the Chargers can address some of their offensive line needs in free agency, it would free them up to take a dynamic player to plug into their offense. They are already loaded with playmakers, but they don't have a wide receiver with pure speed like Waddle.
School: Alabama | Year: Senior
The Vikings have holes to fill on defense, but they could give Kirk Cousins a heck of a trio by adding Smith to a receiving corps that already includes Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.
School: South Carolina | Year: Junior
There's been a lot of scuttlebutt about the Patriots potentially trading Stephon Gilmore, whose contract expires after the 2021 season. In this scenario, New England looks to his alma mater to find the player who'll replace him.
School: USC | Year: Junior (RS)
Vera-Tucker has played tackle and guard, but I envision him sliding inside for the Cardinals. I'm sure USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell would give his fellow former Texas Tech quarterback, Kliff Kingsbury, a glowing recommendation.
School: Michigan | Year: Senior
Paye would give the Raiders some much-needed speed and athleticism up front. I've heard he's going to put on a show at his pro day.
School: Alabama | Year: Senior
After taking Chase at No. 3, the Dolphins double down on playmakers, reuniting Harris with former Alabama teammate Tua Tagovailoa. This would give Miami the makings of a dynamic, young offense.
School: Virginia Tech | Year: Junior
Washington is going to address the quarterback position one way or another. I'm guessing the Football Team goes with a veteran addition to free them up to upgrade the offensive line with this pick.
School: Florida | Year: Senior
The Bears are going to need more offensive playmakers whether pending free agent Allen Robinson is re-signed or not.
School: Northwestern | Year: Junior
Free agency could create a void at the position for Indy, and eams are very high on Newsome, a height-weight-speed corner.
School: Miami | Year: Junior (RS)
The Titans are desperate for pass-rush help. Phillips is the most naturally gifted edge rusher in the draft.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
Perkins is a very productive edge rusher who plays with physicality and tremendous effort.
School: Michigan | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The Steelers will be restructuring the offensive line this offseason with center Maurkice Pouncey retiring and left tackle Alejandro Villanueva potentially departing in free agency.
School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior (RS)
Urban Meyer has put an emphasis on speed everywhere he's been. Owusu-Koramoah brings exactly that to the Jacksonville defense.
School: Washington | Year: Junior (RS)
Tryon opted out of the 2020 season, but he had really strong 2019 tape. Cleveland adds the former Washington pass rusher to complement Myles Garrett.
School: TCU | Year: Junior
The Ravens have other needs to address, but the reason they're so successful is because they draft the best player available. In this case, Moehrig fits the bill. He joins an extremely talented secondary.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior (RS)
If the Saints do re-sign Jameis Winston, Jones would provide an additional option as they try to replace Drew Brees, who's expected to retire. Jones is a fit as an accurate thrower and good decision-maker.
School: Oklahoma State | Year: Senior (RS)
We saw how much of a toll injuries took on the Packers' offensive line in the postseason. Jenkins can play tackle or slide inside if they need him to.
School: Georgia | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The Bills' pass rush must be addressed this offseason. I view Buffalo as the best fit for free agent J.J. Watt, but Ojulari would provide some juice off the edge if the team is still looking for help at the position when the draft gets underway.
School: Alabama | Year: Senior (RS)
Dickerson, who's recovering from an ACL tear, comes with durability concerns, but the Chiefs are in position to make this type of bet on the best interior O-lineman in the draft.
School: Missouri | Year: Junior
There are three good options at linebacker between Bolton, Tulsa's Zaven Collins and LSU's Jabril Cox. If the Bucs lose Lavonte David in free agency, I think Bolton would be a great replacement.