Around the NFL

Saints renegotiate QB Drew Brees' contract, free up cap space in 2021

Published: Feb 05, 2021 at 10:30 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

As the world continues to wait for an update on Drew Brees﻿, the Saints made an important move regarding the veteran's contract.

New Orleans renegotiated Brees' contract to drop his base salary in 2021 to the minimum, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday, per an informed source. The club can now keep him on the roster past June 1 while drastically reducing his 2021 cap hit.

Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap first reported the news.

Pelissero noted that the Saints will now carry a roughly $12 million cap charge for Brees, rather than the $36 million-plus it would've intially cost the team. An additional $11.5M would hit the cap in 2022, he added.

The move frees up about $24M for the Saints which will be crucial in an offseason where many teams will be cap-strapped.

It's been expected for months that the 41-year-old will eventually announce his retirement. In the meantime, Brees, who is no stranger to restructuring his contract for his team's benefit, made sure to do the Saints one more solid by spreading the cap impact should he decide to call it quits.

Related Content

news

Chiefs OLB coach Britt Reid, son of HC Andy Reid, involved in multi-car crash

Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, son of head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday night that left a 5-year-old with life threatening injuries, according to Kansas City (Missouri) Police.
news

Trevor Lawrence set to throw early for teams to allow for repair of left shoulder labrum

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who's declared for the 2021 NFL Draft and is projected by many to be the top overall pick, will throw for NFL teams on Feb. 12 rather than Clemson's pro day so he can have a newly discovered injury to his left shoulder labrum repaired, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. 
news

Devin McCourty: Watching Brady, Gronkowski reach another Super Bowl 'awesome' but 'bittersweet'

﻿Tom Brady﻿ and ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ will play in another Super Bowl on Sunday. Their former Patriots teammates will watch from home.  ﻿Devin McCourty﻿ will also witness his pals' performance with a bit of wistfulness.
news

Buccaneers' Antonio Brown (knee), Chiefs' Sammy Watkins (calf) questionable for Super Bowl LV

Kansas City Chiefs receiver ﻿Sammy Watkins﻿ (calf) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout ﻿Antonio Brown﻿ (knee) are officially designated as questionable for Sunday's Super Bowl.
news

Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson cleared to practice Friday

Kansas City's Demarcus Robinson﻿ has been cleared to practice Friday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Robinson has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list since Monday due to close contact with a barber who tested positive for the coronavirus. 
news

Derrick Henry: Titans would 'definitely appreciate it' if Houston traded Deshaun Watson out of AFC South

Deshaun Watson﻿ wants out of Houston. The rest of the AFC South would like to see him traded too. Titans RB Derrick Henry knows it would make life easier not having to face one of the best QBs in the NFL twice a year. 
news

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer on QB Kirk Cousins: 'Kirk's our guy'

Minnesota isn't immune to the QB chatter despite signing ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ to a two-year contract extension in 2020. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Friday unequivocally he's confident in his quarterback.
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy: Drops held me back during 2020 rookie season

Drops were a problem for Broncos rookie Jerry Jeudy, who finished with the second-most recorded drops by a WR in 2020 with 12, per PFF, behind only ﻿Diontae Johnson﻿ (14) of Pittsburgh.
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick believes Tua Tagovailoa will have a big Year 2 in Miami

As a rookie, Tua Tagovailoa flashed early but struggled as the season wore on with accuracy and reading defenses. However, teammate Ryan Fitzpatrick believes the Dolphins quarterback is set to take a major leap next season.
news

Russell Wilson: Seahawks focusing on 'really causing havoc' for defenses in 2021

With new coordinator Shane Waldron now at the helm, ﻿Russell Wilson﻿ heads into his 10th season hoping to transform Seattle's offensive approach while maintaining their status as an NFC contender.

news

Jim Irsay: Former Colts QB Andrew Luck 'more retired now than he was' in 2019

In case Jim Irsay's conclusion on Andrew Luck wasn't firm enough for the most hopeful Colts fans last week, his response Thursday slammed the door shut.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW