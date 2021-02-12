Trevor Lawrence pro day: QB confirms status as top prospect in 2021 NFL Draft

Bucky: This is a rare player. He's tall and athletic with tremendous arm talent. He has a winning pedigree, leading Clemson to the College Football Playoff in all three of his seasons and capturing a national title as a true freshman. When I look at Trevor Lawrence, I think of him as Justin Herbert-plus. He's everything the 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year has been but I think Lawrence is an even more dynamic playmaker.

DJ: I've been describing Lawrence as Deshaun Watson in Herbert's body, but right now, Herbert is much thicker. The fact that Lawrence weighed in at 213 pounds at the pro day might be a little bit of a surprise to people who anticipated him coming in closer to 230 pounds. We have to keep in mind that he worked out today, instead of a month from now, so that he can have surgery soon. It looks like he probably hasn't been able to lift much with his upper body as he's getting ready to have this shoulder work done, which helps explain the lighter weight. I think Lawrence can carry 230 pounds easily and I expect to see him add some pounds once he gets healthy.

Of course, we also can't lose sight of the fact that this was a pro day and Lawrence was throwing on air. There was no pass rush coming after him. No one can deny his rare combination of size, athletic ability and arm talent, but I do want to see him function more efficiently when under pressure than he did the last time we saw him in a game setting (Clemson's College Football Playoff loss to Ohio State). He can make every throw with accuracy, but he does need to improve his pocket awareness. He doesn't always feel back-side pressure and will have to speed up his clock against front-side pressure.

Bucky: Some folks will even point back to his postseason performance from a year ago, when he completed just 51 percent of his passes against Ohio State and LSU in the playoff. I understand the concern, but I think we're just witnessing the maturation of a quarterback dealing with complexities of a defense and late-changing coverage. Like most young quarterbacks, he's going to have some growing pains in that area when he gets to the next level.

DJ: Overall, I think we agree that the box was checked today. He showed he's the same guy that we saw on tape. He can make every type of throw. He's a premier talent worthy of the No. 1 overall pick.