Around the NFL

Trevor Lawrence's early pro day came at Jaguars coach Urban Meyer's suggestion

Published: Feb 12, 2021 at 12:02 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

A hastily-planned pro day workout for former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence resulted in a successful session Friday for the presumptive No. 1 pick of the 2021 NFL draft.

Pending surgery on his non-throwing shoulder compelled Lawrence to work out for NFL clubs a month earlier than Clemson's March 11 pro day, due to the recovery time required. And it came at the behest of new Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer.

"I (told) him there are three choices. No. 1, you can wait until the March 11 pro day, but now your (recovery) is getting near August, because it's a five to six month injury. The second (choice), you can not throw. He's probably a good enough player, he could've said 'I'm not doing it,' him and his agent," Meyer told NFL Network's Jane Slater. "Or the third (choice), I said 'Why don't you just go grab a ball and throw for a little bit? … And he said 'Let's go.' That was it. Next thing I know, we're here at a pro day that they put together (quickly). That's a guy that loves football and is confident in his ability."

According to Lawrence's private quarterback coach, Jordan Palmer, Lawrence had only been throwing an NFL ball for two weeks before agreeing to the workout.

"We bumped it up a month. His response to throwing early was, 'Yeah, why wouldn't I?," Palmer said.

Meyer, whose team holds the No. 1 overall selection, was all but attached at the hip to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney for much of the session.

"Everything is going normal, but life happens sometimes and things get switched up. Showing that I can adapt, adjust, prepare short-notice and still put on a pretty good day," Lawrence said.

Along with the Jaguars, NFL clubs who sent coaches and/or scouts to the workout included the Falcons, Jets, Broncos, 49ers, Chargers, Dolphins, Eagles, Giants, Lions, Patriots, Raiders, Saints, Steelers, Texans and Titans, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Those teams also got a chance to watch former Clemson WR Cornell Powell, also an NFL draft prospect, who was among Lawrence's pass catchers.

Lawrence threw 52 passes, but for an elite prospect who NFL scouts consider the best quarterback to enter the NFL draft in years, however, there was little to prove on Friday.

"It's like watching Steph Curry shoot a basketball," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said of Lawrence's workout. "Who doesn't like to watch that?"

Lawrence's weigh-in results came in slightly under his Clemson-listed size of 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, measuring 6-5 5/8 and weighing 213. His hands measured 10 inches, which is comfortably above average for what NFL clubs prefer, and matched the largest hand measurements from the Reese's Senior Bowl (Feleipe Franks, Jamie Newman).

Related Content

news

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin clears up story of lost phone: It wasn't all Scotty Miller's fault

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin appeared on "Good Morning Football" and explained the circumstances that led to him losing his phone during this week's boat parade and the role teammate Scotty Miller played.
news

Longtime offensive linemen Maurkice and Mike Pouncey retire from NFL

The Pouncey brothers didn't enter the NFL at the same time, but they are leaving together. Maurkice and Mike Pouncey announced Friday that they are retiring after 11 and 10 seasons, respectively.
news

J.J. Watt, Houston Texans mutually agree to part ways after 10 seasons

The J.J. Watt era in Houston is over. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year and the Texans mutually agreed to part ways on Friday.
news

Jordan Palmer: Trevor Lawrence throwing today because 'he has nothing to hide'

Top prospect Trevor Lawrence is holding a personal pro day today at Clemson. Jordan Palmer explains why the favorite to be the top pick is conducting a workout.
news

Stafford Family pledges $1M parting gift for Detroit education center

Before their move to Los Angeles becomes official, Matthew and Kelly Stafford pledged $1 million to help build a new education center in Detroit. 
news

Bucs GM Licht: Blaine Gabbert could be potential successor to Tom Brady in Tampa

Bucs GM Jason Licht spoke volumes of Tom Brady's backup Blaine Gabbert, who is set to hit free agency this upcoming offseason.
news

Rams DC Raheem Morris on plans for Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey: 'You don't mess them up'

Los Angeles' new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris knows how great Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey are and his plans for them are quite simple: "You don't mess them up."
news

Shane Steichen named offensive coordinator as Eagles announce Nick Sirianni's staff

The Eagles announced rookie head coach Nick Sirianni's full staff Thursday, with former Chargers offensive coordinator Shane Steichen headlining the group. 
news

Raiders planning to release WR Tyrell Williams at start of new league year

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to release wide receiver ﻿Tyrell Williams﻿ at the start of the new league year in March, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. 
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady set for minor surgical procedure on knee

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback ﻿Tom Brady﻿, fresh off winning the Super Bowl and earning the game's most valuable player, will have a minor surgical procedure on his knee, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Seahawks receiving more calls on Russell Wilson after public comments

The Seahawks have received calls at an increasing rate in recent days on quarterback Russell Wilson, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported. It's a natural outcome when a star player makes his displeasure even somewhat public, but it's additionally interesting because of where Wilson stands within the organization.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW