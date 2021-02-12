Around the NFL

Jordan Palmer: Trevor Lawrence throwing today because 'he has nothing to hide'

Published: Feb 12, 2021 at 08:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Welcome to Trevor Lawrence Friday.

The Clemson QB, and presumptive No. 1 overall pick in this spring's draft, will throw today for NFL coaches and scouts. Lawrence is conducting an early Pro Day so he can undergo labrum surgery on his non-throwing shoulder and be ready for workouts this summer.

The Path to the Draft special, presented by Verizon, will air on NFL Network at 10 a.m. ET today.

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported on Good Morning Football that Lawrence will report around 9 a.m. to get measurements (height, weight, hand size, etc.) and then begin a scripted throwing session around 10 a.m. ET.

Why is Lawrence throwing when he's almost certainly going No. 1 overall to Jacksonville?

Ex-NFL QB Jordan Palmer, who is working with Lawrence, told Albert Breer of SI.com the best prospect since Andrew Luck is throwing simply because he loves competing.

"Reason he wants to throw is he loves ball and he has nothing to hide," said Palmer, who'll run the Pro Day session. "'They want me to throw, I'll throw. Yeah, I'll throw for everybody. Sounds great.' For him, he could sit there and say, 'I'm not doing it and here's why.' And you gotta understand where I'm coming from too, my brother [Carson] was the surefire No. 1 pick, no doubt, he played in the Senior Bowl and threw at the combine, because, 'Give me a ball. I'd love to compete.' I have nothing to hide. I love throwing.

"Trevor's the same kind of guy. He loves to compete, has nothing to hide, confident as they come and loves doing it. It's really simple for him. It wasn't really even a discussion."

The other benefit: We have something to watch and discuss on an otherwise sleepy February Friday.

The Jaguars are taking advantage of this additional time to observe Lawrence in action, sending a contingent to South Carolina this morning

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that in addition to Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, key figures expected in attendance are: Falcons GM Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith, Jets GM Joe Douglas and assistant GM Rex Hogan and Panthers OC Joe Brady.

The 49ers, Broncos, Chargers, Dolphins, Eagles, Giants, Lions, Patriots, Raiders, Saints, Steelers, Texans and Titans also sent coaches, personnel people or area scouts, per Rapoport.

Lawrence will be throwing to an eclectic group of receivers Friday, including Clemson wideout Cornell Powell, per Slater. Powell impressed Senior Bowl week and could be a late-round pick in the draft. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added that several wideouts with NFL experience will also work out Friday: Caleb Scott (SEA/GB), Chris Finke (SF) and Charone Peake (NYJ).

The Path to the Draft Pro Day Special: Trevor Lawrence, presented by Verizon, will be LIVE from Clemson. Coverage starts Friday at 10 a.m. ET on NFL Network.

