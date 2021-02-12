Jordan Palmer: Trevor Lawrence throwing today because 'he has nothing to hide'

Welcome to Trevor Lawrence Friday.

The Clemson QB, and presumptive No. 1 overall pick in this spring's draft, will throw today for NFL coaches and scouts. Lawrence is conducting an early Pro Day so he can undergo labrum surgery on his non-throwing shoulder and be ready for workouts this summer.

The Path to the Draft special, presented by Verizon, will air on NFL Network at 10 a.m. ET today.

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported on Good Morning Football that Lawrence will report around 9 a.m. to get measurements (height, weight, hand size, etc.) and then begin a scripted throwing session around 10 a.m. ET.

Why is Lawrence throwing when he's almost certainly going No. 1 overall to Jacksonville?

Ex-NFL QB Jordan Palmer, who is working with Lawrence, told Albert Breer of SI.com the best prospect since Andrew Luck is throwing simply because he loves competing.

"Reason he wants to throw is he loves ball and he has nothing to hide," said Palmer, who'll run the Pro Day session. "'They want me to throw, I'll throw. Yeah, I'll throw for everybody. Sounds great.' For him, he could sit there and say, 'I'm not doing it and here's why.' And you gotta understand where I'm coming from too, my brother [Carson] was the surefire No. 1 pick, no doubt, he played in the Senior Bowl and threw at the combine, because, 'Give me a ball. I'd love to compete.' I have nothing to hide. I love throwing.

"Trevor's the same kind of guy. He loves to compete, has nothing to hide, confident as they come and loves doing it. It's really simple for him. It wasn't really even a discussion."

The other benefit: We have something to watch and discuss on an otherwise sleepy February Friday.