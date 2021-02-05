Around the NFL

Trevor Lawrence set to throw early for teams to allow for repair of left shoulder labrum

Published: Feb 05, 2021 at 04:03 PM
Nick Shook

Trevor Lawrence's on-field interview is moving up the agenda.

The Clemson quarterback will throw for NFL scouts on Feb. 12, well before the school's pro day, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Lawrence's agents. Lawrence will throw early so he can undergo surgery on a newly discovered labrum injury in his non-throwing shoulder with the advantage of additional recovery time afforded by his earlier workout.

Clemson's pro day is scheduled for March.

Lawrence's doctors are confident the extra recovery time will allow the quarterback to be fully recovered and ready to go in time for training camp, Rapoport added.

The projected No. 1 overall pick, Lawrence will be expected to step into a starting role in what will presumably be Jacksonville under first-year head coach Urban Meyer. The Jaguars own the first pick and are in need of a quarterback, making their pairing logical following Lawrence's stellar collegiate career with the Tigers.

Related Content

news

Devin McCourty: Watching Brady, Gronkowski reach another Super Bowl 'awesome' but 'bittersweet'

﻿Tom Brady﻿ and ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ will play in another Super Bowl on Sunday. Their former Patriots teammates will watch from home.  ﻿Devin McCourty﻿ will also witness his pals' performance with a bit of wistfulness.
news

Buccaneers' Antonio Brown (knee), Chiefs' Sammy Watkins (calf) questionable for Super Bowl LV

Kansas City Chiefs receiver ﻿Sammy Watkins﻿ (calf) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout ﻿Antonio Brown﻿ (knee) are officially designated as questionable for Sunday's Super Bowl.
news

Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson cleared to practice Friday

Kansas City's Demarcus Robinson﻿ has been cleared to practice Friday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Robinson has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list since Monday due to close contact with a barber who tested positive for the coronavirus. 
news

Derrick Henry: Titans would 'definitely appreciate it' if Houston traded Deshaun Watson out of AFC South

Deshaun Watson﻿ wants out of Houston. The rest of the AFC South would like to see him traded too. Titans RB Derrick Henry knows it would make life easier not having to face one of the best QBs in the NFL twice a year. 
news

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer on QB Kirk Cousins: 'Kirk's our guy'

Minnesota isn't immune to the QB chatter despite signing ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ to a two-year contract extension in 2020. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Friday unequivocally he's confident in his quarterback.
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy: Drops held me back during 2020 rookie season

Drops were a problem for Broncos rookie Jerry Jeudy, who finished with the second-most recorded drops by a WR in 2020 with 12, per PFF, behind only ﻿Diontae Johnson﻿ (14) of Pittsburgh.
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick believes Tua Tagovailoa will have a big Year 2 in Miami

As a rookie, Tua Tagovailoa flashed early but struggled as the season wore on with accuracy and reading defenses. However, teammate Ryan Fitzpatrick believes the Dolphins quarterback is set to take a major leap next season.
news

Russell Wilson: Seahawks focusing on 'really causing havoc' for defenses in 2021

With new coordinator Shane Waldron now at the helm, ﻿Russell Wilson﻿ heads into his 10th season hoping to transform Seattle's offensive approach while maintaining their status as an NFC contender.

news

Jim Irsay: Former Colts QB Andrew Luck 'more retired now than he was' in 2019

In case Jim Irsay's conclusion on Andrew Luck wasn't firm enough for the most hopeful Colts fans last week, his response Thursday slammed the door shut.
news

NFLPA's DeMaurice Smith: Virtual offseason, protocols produced 'smarter way of playing football'

With just one game left on this season's docket, the focus will soon be on protocols for the 2021 league year as the pandemic continues. Commissioner Roger Goodell and NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith both addressed that topic during Thursday's annual Super Bowl press conference.
news

Falcons owner Arthur Blank confident Matt Ryan, Julio Jones will be back in 2021

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank spoke Thursday on how his club will proceed in the offseason at quarterback and receiver, and his point was clear: ﻿Matt Ryan﻿ and ﻿Julio Jones﻿ aren't going anywhere.
