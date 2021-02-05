Trevor Lawrence set to throw early for teams to allow for repair of left shoulder labrum

Trevor Lawrence's on-field interview is moving up the agenda.

The Clemson quarterback will throw for NFL scouts on Feb. 12, well before the school's pro day, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Lawrence's agents. Lawrence will throw early so he can undergo surgery on a newly discovered labrum injury in his non-throwing shoulder with the advantage of additional recovery time afforded by his earlier workout.

Clemson's pro day is scheduled for March.

Lawrence's doctors are confident the extra recovery time will allow the quarterback to be fully recovered and ready to go in time for training camp, Rapoport added.