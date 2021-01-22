Daniel Jeremiah 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0: Zach Wilson to Jets

Published: Jan 22, 2021 at 12:46 PM
Daniel Jeremiah

The NFL has released the list of underclassmen who have been granted early entry to the 2021 NFL Draft, marking the official start to Mock Draft Season! With 97 days until Round 1 kicks off in Cleveland, here's my first look at how the first 32 picks of the 2021 draft class could play out.

NOTE: The final four spots below were ordered by seed, with regular season record as the tiebreaker. The official order for those slots will be determined by the outcome of the remaining playoff games.

Pick
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence · QB

School: Clemson | Year: Junior


﻿The Urban Meyer era begins with one of the most talented quarterbacks to enter the league in the last five years. 

Pick
2
New York Jets
New York Jets
Zach Wilson · QB

School: BYU | Year: Junior


The draft starts at this pick. The Jets have a lot of options, but Wilson's upside would be tough to pass up. 


Pick
3
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Ja'Marr Chase · WR

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE HOUSTON TEXANS


School: LSU | Year: Junior


The Dolphins need to add some playmakers around Tua Tagovailoa. Chase is the best pass catcher in the draft. 

Pick
4
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Trey Lance · QB

School: North Dakota State | Year: Sophomore (RS)


This decision will likely come down to Lance versus Ohio State's Justin Fields. I can make a strong argument for both players, but I'll stick with Lance because of his advantage as a decision-maker on the field. 

Pick
5
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Rashawn Slater · OT

School: Northwestern | Year: Senior


Florida TE Kyle Pitts would be tempting right here, but the Bengals must address the offensive line. Slater has five-position flexibility and his tape is outstanding. 

Pick
6
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Patrick Surtain · CB

School: Alabama | Year: Junior


The Eagles need another wideout, but they're also desperate for help in the secondary. Surtain would team up with Darius Slay to give Philadelphia's new staff an outstanding cornerback duo. 

Pick
7
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
DeVonta Smith · WR

School: Alabama | Year: Senior


If the Lions are going to keep Matthew Stafford, they would have a prime opportunity to sell this selection to a QB-needy team. If they stick and pick, Smith will be an immediate-impact player on the outside. 

Pick
8
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Justin Fields · QB

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior


I don't think Matt Rhule will be picking this high again in the near future. Now is the time to secure the long-term answer at QB. 

Pick
9
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Caleb Farley · CB

School: Virginia Tech | Year: Junior (RS)


I think Farley is incredibly talented and he fills a need for Vic Fangio's defense.

Pick
10
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Penei Sewell · OT

School: Oregon | Year: Junior


Sewell could go as high as No. 3 overall to the Dolphins, but there's a chance he slips to the Cowboys. They need to get younger and more talented along the offensive line. 

Pick
11
New York Giants
New York Giants
Jaylen Waddle · WR

School: Alabama | Year: Junior


﻿The Giants are all in with Daniel Jones and now they need to give him some weapons on the outside.

Pick
12
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Kyle Pitts · TE

School: Florida | Year: Junior


﻿﻿Don't freak out, people! I know the Niners already have an elite tight end. However, they have embraced the positionless-player movement, and Pitts would team up with George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk to give Kyle Shanahan an embarrassment of riches. 

Pick
13
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Alijah Vera-Tucker · OT

School: USC | Year: Junior (RS)


Vera-Tucker is one of the cleanest players in the draft. He's played at a high level at both guard and tackle. The Chargers must address the offensive line this offseason. 

Pick
14
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Gregory Rousseau · Edge rusher

School: Miami | Year: Sophomore (RS)


I'm a big fan of Rousseau and his potential at the next level. He has elite length and surprising pass rush polish despite his limited experience at the position. The Vikings' defense took a big step back last year due to an inability to pressure the quarterback. 

Pick
15
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Micah Parsons · LB

School: Penn State | Year: Junior


Parsons is an explosive, versatile playmaker, and the Patriots need to get faster on defense. 

Pick
16
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Jaelan Phillips · Edge rusher

School: Miami | Year: Junior (RS)


Phillips is the most gifted pass rusher in this year's draft. He has an excellent get-off, he can bend at the top of his rush and he is a finisher.

Pick
17
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah · LB

School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior (RS)


Owusu-Koramoah is a dynamic athlete at the second level of the defense. He can cover in the slot if needed and he's an excellent blitzer. The Raiders need to address the pass rush, too, and that could be an option here with this pick. 

Pick
18
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Christian Darrisaw · OT

School: Virginia Tech | Year: Junior


﻿The Dolphins need to devote this offseason to supporting their young QB. Darrisaw is a sound, dependable player and would step right into the starting lineup at right tackle. 

Pick
19
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
Kadarius Toney · WR

School: Florida | Year: Senior


Toney is electric with the ball in his hands, and the Washington Football Team needs more playmakers. I also wouldn't rule out a trade up for a quarterback if Washington fails to address the position in free agency. 

Pick
20
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Jalen Mayfield · OT

School: Michigan | Year: Sophomore (RS)


The Bears could use Mayfield at tackle or slide him inside to guard. I love the way he finishes in the run game. 

Pick
21
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Kwity Paye · Edge rusher

School: Michigan | Year: Senior


﻿﻿﻿The Colts need to address the quarterback spot after Philip Rivers' retirement. I could see them trading for Sam Darnold or Carson Wentz. I also wouldn’t rule out a trade-up scenario for one of the top four QBs in this draft class. If they stick and pick, I like Paye's upside as an edge rusher. He's raw, but the talent is there. 

Pick
22
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Jaycee Horn · CB

School: South Carolina | Year: Junior


﻿﻿The Titans need better cover guys on the back end. Horn has the ability to play at a high level in press or off coverage. 

Pick
23
New York Jets
New York Jets
Travis Etienne · RB

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS


School: Clemson | Year: Senior


Don't get caught up in the "we can't take a running back in the first round" conversation. You need to have playmakers on offense to play winning football. Etienne would add an explosive element as both a runner and receiver. 

Pick
24
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Teven Jenkins · OT

School: Oklahoma State | Year: Senior (RS)


The Steelers' inability to run the football last season was a major problem. They could take a runner here -- I love North Carolina's Javonte Williams and Alabama's Najee Harris -- but I think they will address the offensive line instead. Jenkins plays with an edge (see what he did against Texas) and would provide some youth/athleticism to Pittsburgh's aging group. 

Pick
25
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevon Moehrig · S

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE LOS ANGELES RAMS


﻿﻿﻿﻿School: TCU | Year: Junior


Moehrig is the best safety in the draft class and has the ability to play the deep middle or inside the box. He has a high ceiling and a high floor. 

Pick
26
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Zaven Collins · LB

School: Tulsa | Year: Junior (RS)


﻿Collins is very similar to Leighton Vander Esch when he was coming out of Boise State. Collins has the same size, length and athleticism. Cleveland needs to upgrade at the linebacker position.

Pick
27
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Azeez Ojulari · Edge rusher

School: Georgia | Year: Sophomore (RS)


Ojulari is a tough evaluation. He's a little undersized, but he plays with excellent leverage and strength. The Ravens will love his energy and passion. 

Pick
28
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Nick Bolton · LB

School: Missouri | Year: Junior


Bolton is a run-and-hit linebacker with outstanding range. The Saints are getting a little older at the second level of their defense and need to add some speed. 

Pick
29
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Joe Tryon · Edge rusher

School: Washington | Year: Junior (RS)


﻿Tryon is very well regarded around the league. He has size, length and power. He would be a nice fallback option if the Bucs lose Shaq Barrett in free agency. 

Pick
30
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Aaron Robinson · CB

School: UCF | Year: Senior (RS)


﻿The Bills have built a very complete roster. They could easily trade out of the first round and collect some extra picks. Robinson is a tall, rangy cornerback prospect with the ability to play in the slot or outside. 

Pick
31
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Tutu Atwell · WR

School: Louisville | Year: Junior


I know the Packers don't traditionally draft wide receivers in the first round, but I love this potential fit. They don't have anyone with Atwell's skill set on their offense. He is a blur who can be utilized on jet sweeps and to stretch the field. He would be the perfect complement to Davante Adams and Allen Lazard

Pick
32
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Levi Onwuzurike · DT

School: Washington | Year: Senior (RS)


﻿The Chiefs have the luxury of simply taking the best available player on their board. I believe Onwuzurike is the best interior defensive lineman in this draft class. 

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter.

