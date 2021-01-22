List of underclassmen granted eligibility for 2021 NFL Draft

Published: Jan 22, 2021 at 12:53 PM

The list of 98 players granted special eligibility for entry to the 2021 NFL Draft was released by the NFL on Friday.

Each of the players granted special eligibility has met the league's three-year eligibility rule and has submitted to a written application in which he renounced his remaining college football eligibility. The deadline for receiving applications was Jan. 18.

The 98 players granted special eligibility for the 2021 NFL Draft:

  • Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
  • Calvin Ashley, OT, Florida A&M
  • Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville
  • Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
  • Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
  • Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
  • Larry Borom, OT, Missouri
  • Bobby Brown, DT, Texas A&M
  • Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina
  • Shakur Brown, CB, Michigan State
  • Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
  • Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson
  • Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
  • Brady Christensen, OT, BYU
  • Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse
  • Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
  • Aashari Crosswell, S, Arizona State
  • Drew Dalman, C, Stanford
  • Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
  • Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky
  • Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State
  • Brendan DeVera, LB, ASA JC
  • Brennan Eagles, WR, Texas
  • Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
  • Simi Fehoko, WR, Stanford
  • Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
  • Paris Ford, S, Pittsburgh
  • Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
  • Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis
  • Kendrick Green, OG, Illinois
  • Olaijah Griffin, CB, USC
  • Javian Hawkins, RB, Louisville
  • Darius Hodge, edge rusher, Marshall
  • Jevon Holland, S, Oregon
  • Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
  • Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State
  • Talanoa Hufanga, S, USC
  • Jermar Jefferson, RB, Oregon State
  • Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana
  • Ernest Jones, LB, South Carolina
  • Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami
  • Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky
  • Brenden Knox, RB, Marshall
  • Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
  • Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU
  • Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan
  • Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan
  • Isaiah McKoy, WR, Kent State
  • Alim McNeill, DT, N.C. State
  • Evan McPherson, K, Florida
  • Davis Mills, QB, Stanford
  • Dax Milne, WR, BYU
  • Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
  • Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi
  • Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina
  • Marcus Murphy, S, Mississippi State
  • Greg Newsome, CB, Northwestern
  • Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa
  • Azeez Ojulari, edge rusher, Georgia
  • Joseph Ossai, edge rusher, Texas
  • Jayson Oweh, edge rusher, Penn State
  • Jaret Patterson, RB, Buffalo
  • Ronnie Perkins, DE, Oklahoma
  • Jaelan Phillips, edge rusher, Miami
  • Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
  • Gregory Rousseau, edge rusher, Miami
  • Asante Samuel, CB, Florida State
  • Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn
  • Stevie Scott III, RB, Indiana
  • Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
  • Tyler Shelvin, DT, LSU
  • William Sherman, OT, Colorado
  • Jamien Sherwood, S, Auburn
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC
  • Caden Sterns, S, Texas
  • Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
  • Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama
  • Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State
  • Bryce Thompson, CB, Tennessee
  • Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State
  • Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame
  • Joe Tryon, edge rusher, Washington
  • Jay Tufele, DT, USC
  • Christian Tutt, DB, Auburn
  • Jaylen Twyman, DT, Pittsburgh
  • Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC
  • Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
  • Ar'Darius Washington, S, TCU
  • Rachad Wildgoose, CB, Wisconsin
  • Adam Williams, P, Memphis
  • Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina
  • Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech
  • Pooka Williams Jr., RB, Kansas
  • Seth Williams, WR, Auburn
  • Trill Williams, S, Syracuse
  • Marco Wilson, CB, Florida
  • Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
  • Nahshon Wright, CB, Oregon State

The following 30 players have in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. They are eligible for selection:

  • Jack Anderson, OG, Texas Tech
  • Aaron Banks, OG, Notre Dame
  • Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas
  • Adrian Ealy, OT, Oklahoma
  • Darren Hall, CB, San Diego State
  • Trey Hill, C Georgia
  • Anthony Hines, LB, Texas A&M
  • Wyatt Hubert, DE, Kansas State
  • James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati
  • Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma
  • Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
  • Joshua Kaindoh, DE, Florida State
  • Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
  • Hunter Long, TE, Boston College
  • Isaiah McDuffie, LB, Boston College
  • Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse
  • Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
  • Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
  • Josh Myers, C, Ohio State
  • Tre Norwood, CB, Oklahoma
  • Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
  • Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
  • Blake Proehl, WR, East Carolina
  • Chris Rumph, DE, Duke
  • Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Minnesota
  • Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest
  • Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, USC
  • Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State
  • Connor Wedington, WR, Stanford
  • Pro Wells, TE, TCU

The following players inquired about their draft status and are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility:

  • Walker Little, OT, Stanford
  • Foster Sarell, OT, Stanford
  • Jordan Smith, LB, UAB

