Four-round 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0: Eight WRs selected in Round 4

Published: Mar 05, 2021 at 12:05 PM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Deals or no deals? This is the question teams in need of a young quarterback are facing heading into the 2021 NFL Draft.

From 2016 to 2018, eight teams traded up to draft a quarterback in the top 12: Bills (﻿Josh Allen﻿), Jets (﻿Sam Darnold﻿), Rams (﻿Jared Goff﻿), Chiefs (﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿), Cardinals (﻿Josh Rosen﻿), Bears (﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿), Texans (﻿Deshaun Watson﻿) and Eagles (Carson Wentz).

However, in the past two drafts, there were only two trades of any kind made in the top half of the first round and neither of them were for quarterbacks (LB Devin Bush﻿, Steelers, 10th overall selection in 2019; OT Tristan Wirfs﻿, Buccaneers, 13th overall selection in 2020).

This decline in early deals could be the start of a long-time trend because teams seem reluctant to give up three or four premium picks for a prospect. It's also possible that the non-playoff teams typically interested in moving upward were waiting to see whether their current quarterback would develop -- or maybe they just weren't interested in giving up major draft capital for Justin Herbert, Daniel Jones, and/or Tua Tagovailoa.

Then again, it wouldn't be shocking to see the no-trade trend end this year, as there is a long list of quarterback-needy teams and plenty to like about the available QBs. For this four-round projection, however, I play out the scenario that mirrors the 2019 and 2020 drafts. The Jets, Falcons and Panthers land future signal-callers in the top eight selections while staying put, but there are five trades in this mock, including one for a quarterback in the middle of the first round.

The free-agent compensatory picks listed in this exercise are based on my colleague Lance Zierlein's projections from last April. The official list will be made available by the league in the weeks to come. Four additional picks were added to the end of the third round for franchises losing minority employees to head coach or general manager positions throughout the league.

The Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade between the Lions and Rams, which included L.A. sending a 2021 third-round pick to Detroit, is factored into this mock. The deal moving Carson Wentz from Philadelphia to Indianapolis for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 selection is also included. The trades won't become official before the start of the new league year (March 17).

Pick
107
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Dayo Odeyingbo
Dayo Odeyingbo
Vanderbilt · Edge · Senior


Pick
108
New York Jets
New York Jets
Keith Taylor
Keith Taylor
Washington · CB · Senior


Pick
109
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Paris Ford
Paris Ford
Pittsburgh · S · Junior (RS)

﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
110
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Elijah Moore
Elijah Moore
Mississippi · WR · Junior
Pick
111
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
(via Browns)
Rashad Weaver
Rashad Weaver
Pittsburgh · DE · Senior (RS)
Pick
112
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Josh Palmer
Josh Palmer
Tennessee · WR · Senior


Pick
113
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Tamorrion Terry
Tamorrion Terry
Florida State · WR · Junior (RS)

﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
114
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Rodarius Williams
Rodarius Williams
Oklahoma State · CB · Senior (RS)
Pick
115
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Tommy Togiai
Tommy Togiai
Ohio State · DT · Junior


Pick
116
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Kary Vincent Jr.
Kary Vincent Jr.
LSU · CB · Senior


Pick
117
New York Giants
New York Giants
Quincy Roche
Quincy Roche
Miami · Edge · Senior (RS)


Pick
118
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Darren Hall
Darren Hall
San Diego State · CB · Junior (RS)

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
119
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Hamilcar Rashed Jr.
Hamilcar Rashed Jr.
Oregon State · Edge · Senior (RS)

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
120
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Kellen Mond
Kellen Mond
Texas A&M · QB · Senior
Pick
121
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Cade Johnson
Cade Johnson
South Dakota State · WR · Senior (RS)


Pick
122
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Jonathan Adams
Jonathan Adams
Arkansas State · WR · Senior

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
123
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Chuba Hubbard
Chuba Hubbard
Oklahoma State · RB · Junior (RS)
Pick
124
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Jay Tufele
Jay Tufele
USC · DT · Junior (RS)

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
125
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rhamondre Stevenson
Oklahoma · RB · Senior
Pick
126
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
D'Ante Smith
D'Ante Smith
East Carolina · OT · Senior (RS)

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
127
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Brady Christensen
Brady Christensen
BYU · OT · Junior (RS)

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
128
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Andre Cisco
Andre Cisco
Syracuse · S · Junior


Pick
129
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jermar Jefferson
Jermar Jefferson
Oregon State · RB · Junior

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
130
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Deonte Brown
Deonte Brown
Alabama · G · Senior (RS)
Pick
131
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
John Bates
John Bates
Boise State · TE · Senior (RS)
Pick
132
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Trey Hill
Trey Hill
Georgia · C · Junior


Pick
133
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Tommy Kraemer
Tommy Kraemer
Notre Dame · G · Senior (RS)
Pick
134
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Adetokunbo Ogundeji
Adetokunbo Ogundeji
Notre Dame · DE · Senior (RS)


Pick
135
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Kylen Granson
Kylen Granson
SMU · TE · Senior
Pick
136
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
(via Packers)
Derrick Barnes
Derrick Barnes
Purdue · LB · Senior

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
137
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
(via Chiefs)
Jamien Sherwood
Jamien Sherwood
Auburn · S · Junior
Pick
138
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Demetric Felton
Demetric Felton
UCLA · RB · Senior (RS)


Pick
139
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Baron Browning
Baron Browning
Ohio State · LB · Senior (RS)

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
140
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Chauncey Golston
Chauncey Golston
Iowa · DE · Senior (RS)

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION


Pick
141
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Christian Uphoff
Christian Uphoff
Illinois State · S · Senior (RS)

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
142
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jaelon Darden
Jaelon Darden
North Texas · WR · Senior

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
143
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Osa Odighizuwa
Osa Odighizuwa
UCLA · DT · Senior (RS)

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
144
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
K.J. Britt
K.J. Britt
Auburn · LB · Senior

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
145
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Shemar Jean-Charles
Shemar Jean-Charles
Appalachian State · CB · Senior (RS)

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION


Pick
146
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Austin Watkins Jr.
Austin Watkins Jr.
UAB · WR · Senior (RS)

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Four-round 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0: Jets, Falcons take running backs in Round 2

In the second round of Chad Reuter's first four-round mock of the 2021 NFL Draft, he sees just two running backs selected: Clemson's Travis Etienne and UNC's Javonte Williams.
news

Four-round 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0: Saints trade up for QB in Round 1

In Chad Reuter's first four-round mock of the 2021 NFL Draft, he projects five trades in the first round, including a deal that lands the Saints a successor to Drew Brees. 
news

Four-round 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0: Patriots pick QB in Round 3

In Chad Reuter's first four-round mock of the 2021 NFL Draft, he sees two QBs going in Round 3, including Stanford's Davis Mills to the Patriots.
news

Ten wide receivers worth pursuing via free agency or 2021 NFL Draft

Who are the top wideouts set to hit free agency? Which WR draft prospects should teams have eyes on? James Jones identifies his top 10 wide receivers worth pursuing this offseason.
news

Redrafting the 2016 NFL Draft: Rams take Dak Prescott No. 1 overall

With the benefit of five years' hindsight, Adam Rank redrafts the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Which original fourth-round pick jumps all the way up to No. 1 overall?
news

2021 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by school

The NFL released the list of 323 prospects invited to participate in the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine, which will have a different format this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. See the breakdown of invitees by school.
news

2021 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by position

The NFL released the list of 323 prospects invited to participate in the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine, which will have a different format this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. See the breakdown of invitees by position.
news

2021 NFL Scouting Combine: Full list of invited prospects

The NFL released the list of 323 prospects invited to participate in the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine, which will have a different format this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
news

2021 NFL Draft: Ten prospects who could use a pro day boost

With the COVID-19 pandemic eliminating workouts from the NFL Scouting Combine, pro days are taking center stage in the pre-draft process. Lance Zierlein spotlights 10 prospects who could use a pro day boost.
news

Ten running backs worth pursuing via free agency/2021 NFL Draft/trade

How much interest will Super Bowl LV star Leonard Fournette generate this offseason? What about Najee Harris, the top RB in this year's draft class? Maurice Jones-Drew reveals his top 10 running backs worth pursuing via free agency, the 2021 NFL Draft or trade.
news

Cynthia Frelund 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0: Who teams should draft to win now

In Cynthia Frelund's first NFL mock draft of the year, she uses her analytics-driven model to determine each team's best pick to maximize wins in 2021. Are the Jets and Falcons better off bypassing QBs?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW