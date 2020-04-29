2021 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team

Projected compensatory picks: Two in Round 6.

Key free-agent losses:Halapoulivaati Vaitai (Lions), Jordan Howard (Dolphins), Ronald Darby (Redskins).

Key free-agent addition:Javon Hargrave (Steelers).

Comp-pick analysis: Of all the compensatory-pick situations, this could be one of the more fluid ones. As it sits now, Howard and Darby are expected to bring picks in the sixth round; however, Darby is only signed for one year, and with just $1 million guaranteed. There is still an outside chance that Darby might not be around long enough to factor into this formula, since he's also set to make per-game bonuses.