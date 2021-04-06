Daniel Jeremiah 2021 NFL mock draft 3.0: 49ers go all in on Mac Jones

Published: Apr 06, 2021 at 08:47 AM
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

We've witnessed the first few waves of free agency and a month of pro days since I last unveiled a forecast for Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft. In other words, a lot has changed. Below is my third mock draft of the first round.

Quick reminder: This mock is a projection of where I believe players will go, not necessarily a reflection of my opinion as to where the players should go.

Pick
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence
Clemson · QB

Nothing changes at the top. The Jaguars have done their homework on all of the top quarterback prospects, but all signs point to Lawrence going to Jacksonville.

Pick
2
New York Jets
New York Jets
Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson
BYU · QB

Unless something unexpected pops up during Wilson's NFL Scouting Combine physical, I'll be shocked if he isn't the No. 2 overall pick.

Pick
3
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Mac Jones
Mac Jones
Alabama · QB

I'm not surprised San Francisco traded up to No. 3. I am surprised that everything you hear points toward Jones being the Niners' pick at No. 3.

Pick
4
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Trey Lance
Trey Lance
North Dakota State · QB

If Atlanta stays at No. 4, I can't see the franchise passing on soon-to-be 36-year-old Matt Ryan's eventual successor.

Pick
5
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Kyle Pitts
Kyle Pitts
Florida · TE

The Bengals still have holes on the offensive line, but this is a deep draft in the trenches, which allows them to take the best player available with the fifth pick before adding O-line help in Round 2.

Pick
6
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Ja'Marr Chase
Ja'Marr Chase
LSU · WR

Miami moved back up after trading down to No. 12, wisely figuring they would be able to land either Pitts or Chase with the sixth pick.

Pick
7
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Justin Fields
Justin Fields
Ohio State · QB

This could be a trade spot, with some teams picking after Detroit potentially in the market for a quarterback, but I wouldn't rule out the Lions staying put and taking a signal-caller themselves. Fields has more upside than Jared Goff.

Pick
8
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Rashawn Slater
Rashawn Slater
Northwestern · OT

I could see this coming down to a decision between drafting a cornerback or offensive lineman. The Panthers go with the latter in this scenario.

Pick
9
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Penei Sewell
Penei Sewell
Oregon · OT

LT Garett Bolles played really well last season, and now you add a bookend on the right side in Sewell.

Pick
10
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Kwity Paye
Kwity Paye
Michigan · Edge

Paye is the most explosive pass rusher in the draft. He would team up with DeMarcus Lawrence to give the Cowboys a big-time duo off the edges.

Pick
11
New York Giants
New York Giants
DeVonta Smith
DeVonta Smith
Alabama · WR

Even after the Giants' signing of Kenny Golladay, I still get the sense Big Blue wants more weapons. Smith is the best route runner in the draft.

Pick
12
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Patrick Surtain II
Patrick Surtain II
Alabama · CB

This would be a dream scenario for the Eagles. After trading down to No. 12, they still land the top cornerback in the draft.

Pick
13
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Jaycee Horn
Jaycee Horn
South Carolina · CB

The Chargers have a hole at left tackle, but similar to the Bengals' approach in this mock, they could fill their cornerback need here and pick a tackle in the second round.

Pick
14
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Jaelan Phillips
Jaelan Phillips
Miami · Edge

Phillips is the most talented edge rusher in the draft. If not for some durability concerns, he would go higher than this pick.

Pick
15
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons
Penn State · LB

The Patriots have been bold this offseason, so I won't be shocked if they decide to trade up for a quarterback. If they stay put, Parsons has the versatility to fit in New England.

Pick
16
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Waddle
Alabama · WR

This is a big-time steal if Waddle falls this far down the board, but we've seen some talented receivers slip a bit in recent drafts. He would be electric in Arizona's offense.

Pick
17
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Notre Dame · LB

New defensive coordinator Gus Bradley requires a lot of speed, athleticism and coverability from his linebackers. Owusu-Koramoah gives you plenty of each. With Las Vegas signing Yannick Ngakoue to pair up with Maxx Crosby, I'm not as concerned about the Raiders' edge-rush woes as I was before free agency.

Pick
18
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Gregory Rousseau
Gregory Rousseau
Miami · Edge

Rousseau had some stiffness in his pro day workout, which concerned some teams. That said, look at his combination of size, length and production. Plus, his impressive 10-yard split time (1.57 seconds) will carry a lot of weight in evaluations.

Pick
19
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
Alijah Vera-Tucker
Alijah Vera-Tucker
USC · OL

I liked that Washington kept guard Brandon Scherff (franchise tag), but the Football Team still needs to upgrade the offensive line. Vera-Tucker has the versatility to play tackle or guard.

Pick
20
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Greg Newsome II
Greg Newsome II
Northwestern · CB

Newsome is a plug-and-play guy who can replace Kyle Fuller. The Bears could also go with an offensive tackle here.

Pick
21
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Christian Darrisaw
Christian Darrisaw
Virginia Tech · OT

Indianapolis has a hole at left tackle in the wake of Anthony Castonzo's retirement. Darrisaw can slide right in and be a starter at the position.

Pick
22
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Caleb Farley
Caleb Farley
Virginia Tech · CB

I view Farley as one of the top five players in the draft, but he's likely to slide a bit after undergoing a back procedure that kept him from working out at Virginia Tech's pro day. The Titans were rewarded for stopping Jeffery Simmons' slide a couple years ago, and things could play out similarly in this scenario.

Pick
23
New York Jets
New York Jets
Azeez Ojulari
Azeez Ojulari
Georgia · Edge

Ojulari would be a good fit opposite Carl Lawson off the edge in Robert Saleh's defense.

Pick
24
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Teven Jenkins
Teven Jenkins
Oklahoma State · OT

The Steelers would have their choice of the top running backs here, but I think upgrading the offensive line will be the first order of business.

Pick
25
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevon Moehrig
Trevon Moehrig
TCU · S

There are some intriguing options for the Jaguars with this pick, but Moehrig is just too clean a player to pass up.

Pick
26
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Jamin Davis
Jamin Davis
Kentucky · LB

I've been president of the Davis fan club for a while now, but to say he destroyed at his pro day would be an understatement. It matches what I saw on tape, and he fills a need for Cleveland.

Pick
27
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Jayson Oweh
Jayson Oweh
Penn State · Edge

Oweh has lacked production but has not lacked disruption for the Nittany Lions. He showed his freakish athleticism at Penn State's pro day.

Pick
28
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Asante Samuel Jr.
Asante Samuel Jr.
Florida State · CB

If the Saints don't make an ultra-aggressive move up the board to grab a sliding quarterback, finding a cornerback who can make plays on the ball would be a priority. Samuel answered any lingering questions about his speed at FSU's pro day.

Pick
29
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Landon Dickerson
Landon Dickerson
Alabama · C

Dickerson is the best pure interior offensive lineman available. I thought he might fall out of the first round after his ACL injury, but it appears his recovery is going smoothly. He can step in following the departure of Corey Linsley.

Pick
30
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Joe Tryon
Joe Tryon
Washington · Edge

I could see Buffalo addressing the linebacker position, but finding another edge rusher to complement Jerry Hughes is a bigger priority.

Pick
31
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Kelvin Joseph
Kelvin Joseph
Kentucky · CB

Kansas City has always valued elite traits. Joseph is big, fast and explosive. He's a little bit raw, but he could team up with L'Jarius Sneed to give the Chiefs two young, athletic cornerbacks.

Pick
32
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Elijah Moore
Elijah Moore
Mississippi · WR

This is a luxury pick for the Bucs as they try to run it back with some insurance in case they do not re-sign Antonio Brown. Moore is a dynamic playmaker with a different skill set than Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter.

