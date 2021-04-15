Charley Casserly 2021 NFL mock draft 2.0: Washington trades up for QB Trey Lance

Almost two months after revealing my first mock of draft season, quarterbacks are still all the rage. I have five franchises taking signal-callers in Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft, including one team that trades up to nab its desired QB of the future.
Urban Meyer selects his franchise quarterback to build around for years to come.
A new era began with the hiring of Robert Saleh. Snagging Wilson -- a quarterback who rates higher than what I had for Sam Darnold before the 2018 draft -- adds plenty of promise.
Kyle Shanahan has enjoyed success with Kirk Cousins and Jimmy Garoppolo. I rated Jones higher than both those guys back when they were coming out of college.
The trade offers aren't good enough for Atlanta to pass on arguably the best player in this draft class.
This pick is all about protecting Joe Burrow.
Discussions have circled all offseason around Tua Tagovailoa needing more playmakers. The Dolphins get a big one here.
The Lions need to upgrade the skill positions after losing their top two wideouts in free agency.
Sam Darnold gets a left tackle. Frankly, though, I can't help but think Carolina could trade back and still nab Slater.
The Broncos' cornerback need was filled in free agency, so they add the best defensive player on my draft board to Vic Fangio's unit.
Surtain will team with Trevon Diggs to give Dallas two good, young cornerbacks.
The Giants, who desperately need an outside pass rusher, take advantage of Paye being available here.
With a skill set that compares to Tyreek Hill's, Waddle may be the major receiving weapon the Eagles have been searching for. Jalen Hurts is the big winner with this pick.
Vera-Tucker -- whose pro comparison is Isaiah Wynn, as an offensive tackle -- has the potential to be a perennial Pro Bowl guard with the Chargers.
Washington trades up to get its quarterback of the future. With Ryan Fitzpatrick already in place, Lance could be used in Year 1 in packages that take advantage of his running ability.
With starting cornerbacks J.C. Jackson and Stephon Gilmore set to hit free agency next offseason, Bill Belichick begins planning for the future with a young player possessing plenty of upside, especially in New England's scheme.
The Cardinals nab perhaps the most complete cornerback in the draft -- health concerns aside -- to boost the back end of Vance Joseph's defense.
Jenkins can step in immediately and start at right tackle or guard.
After landing one of the top offensive talents, Miami gets another gem, but on the defensive side of the ball. Phillips will do well on Brian Flores' unit.
Minnesota fills a big need by solidifying the left tackle position after Riley Reiff's exit.
The departure of Kyle Fuller created a void in the defense. Newsome is a versatile corner with good size and speed who can fill in on the back end.
With T.Y. Hilton heading into his potential Indy swan song, the Colts need to find his replacement. Toney gives them a speed receiver. Indianapolis could also choose to trade up or back in Round 1 and target a left tackle.
In the wake of last year's disastrous Isaiah Wilson pick, Mayfield fills an immediate need at right tackle and further boosts Tennessee's dominant ground attack as a solid run blocker.
The Jets address another need by taking a talented pass rusher who'll wreak havoc alongside Sheldon Rankins, Carl Lawson and Quinnen Williams.
Pittsburgh is the perfect spot for Fields to develop behind a Hall of Fame quarterback for a year before taking over the offense.
Now that the Jaguars have their franchise QB, they address the other offensive need not filled in free agency.
Even after signing Jadeveon Clowney, the Browns add another talented defender who will have an immediate impact in pass coverage.
Tryon has a high motor with a lot of quickness, and I expect he would've gone higher had he not opted out last season.
Janoris Jenkins is gone, and Marshon Lattimore is due to hit free agency next year. Samuel has the ability to step right in and contribute.
Collins fills a big hole in the middle of Green Bay's defense. The Packers have always had success finding receivers on Days 2 and 3, and this year should be no different.
The Chiefs exploited Bills cornerbacks in the AFC title game. Buffalo wastes zero time addressing this issue in the draft.
Eichenberg may need to start immediately at left tackle after all the turnover along the O-line. It's a big ask to protect the blind side of one of the league's top QBs.
The Bucs have the luxury of looking ahead a year after Jason Licht figured out a way to bring back all 22 starters from his Super Bowl-winning team. Harris is the future at the running back position, with Giovani Bernard, Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones set to hit the open market in 2022.