Charley Casserly 2021 NFL mock draft 2.0: Washington trades up for QB Trey Lance

Published: Apr 15, 2021 at 07:42 AM
Charley Casserly

NFL.com Analyst

Almost two months after revealing my first mock of draft season, quarterbacks are still all the rage. I have five franchises taking signal-callers in Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft, including one team that trades up to nab its desired QB of the future.

Pick
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence
Clemson · QB

Urban Meyer selects his franchise quarterback to build around for years to come.

Pick
2
New York Jets
New York Jets
Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson
BYU · QB

A new era began with the hiring of Robert Saleh. Snagging Wilson -- a quarterback who rates higher than what I had for Sam Darnold before the 2018 draft -- adds plenty of promise.

Pick
3
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Mac Jones
Mac Jones
Alabama · QB

Kyle Shanahan has enjoyed success with Kirk Cousins and Jimmy Garoppolo. I rated Jones higher than both those guys back when they were coming out of college.

Pick
4
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Kyle Pitts
Kyle Pitts
Florida · TE

The trade offers aren't good enough for Atlanta to pass on arguably the best player in this draft class. 

Pick
5
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Penei Sewell
Penei Sewell
Oregon · OT

This pick is all about protecting Joe Burrow

Pick
6
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Ja'Marr Chase
Ja'Marr Chase
LSU · WR

Discussions have circled all offseason around Tua Tagovailoa needing more playmakers. The Dolphins get a big one here.

Pick
7
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
DeVonta Smith
DeVonta Smith
Alabama · WR

The Lions need to upgrade the skill positions after losing their top two wideouts in free agency. 

Pick
8
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Rashawn Slater
Rashawn Slater
Northwestern · OT

Sam Darnold gets a left tackle. Frankly, though, I can't help but think Carolina could trade back and still nab Slater.

Pick
9
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons
Penn State · LB

The Broncos' cornerback need was filled in free agency, so they add the best defensive player on my draft board to Vic Fangio's unit.

Pick
10
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Patrick Surtain II
Patrick Surtain II
Alabama · CB

Surtain will team with Trevon Diggs to give Dallas two good, young cornerbacks.

Pick
11
New York Giants
New York Giants
Kwity Paye
Kwity Paye
Michigan · Edge

The Giants, who desperately need an outside pass rusher, take advantage of Paye being available here.

Pick
12
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Waddle
Alabama · WR

With a skill set that compares to Tyreek Hill's, Waddle may be the major receiving weapon the Eagles have been searching for. Jalen Hurts is the big winner with this pick.

Pick
13
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Alijah Vera-Tucker
Alijah Vera-Tucker
USC · OL

Vera-Tucker -- whose pro comparison is Isaiah Wynn, as an offensive tackle -- has the potential to be a perennial Pro Bowl guard with the Chargers.

Pick
14
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
(via Vikings)
Trey Lance
Trey Lance
North Dakota State · QB

Washington trades up to get its quarterback of the future. With Ryan Fitzpatrick already in place, Lance could be used in Year 1 in packages that take advantage of his running ability.

Pick
15
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Jaycee Horn
Jaycee Horn
South Carolina · CB

With starting cornerbacks J.C. Jackson and Stephon Gilmore set to hit free agency next offseason, Bill Belichick begins planning for the future with a young player possessing plenty of upside, especially in New England's scheme.

Pick
16
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Caleb Farley
Caleb Farley
Virginia Tech · CB

The Cardinals nab perhaps the most complete cornerback in the draft -- health concerns aside -- to boost the back end of Vance Joseph's defense.

Pick
17
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Teven Jenkins
Teven Jenkins
Oklahoma State · OT

Jenkins can step in immediately and start at right tackle or guard.

Pick
18
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Jaelan Phillips
Jaelan Phillips
Miami · Edge

After landing one of the top offensive talents, Miami gets another gem, but on the defensive side of the ball. Phillips will do well on Brian Flores' unit.

Pick
19
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
(via Washington)
Christian Darrisaw
Christian Darrisaw
Virginia Tech · OT

Minnesota fills a big need by solidifying the left tackle position after Riley Reiff's exit.

Pick
20
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Greg Newsome II
Greg Newsome II
Northwestern · CB

The departure of Kyle Fuller created a void in the defense. Newsome is a versatile corner with good size and speed who can fill in on the back end.

Pick
21
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Kadarius Toney
Kadarius Toney
Florida · WR

With T.Y. Hilton heading into his potential Indy swan song, the Colts need to find his replacement. Toney gives them a speed receiver. Indianapolis could also choose to trade up or back in Round 1 and target a left tackle.

Pick
22
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Jalen Mayfield
Jalen Mayfield
Michigan · OT

In the wake of last year's disastrous Isaiah Wilson pick, Mayfield fills an immediate need at right tackle and further boosts Tennessee's dominant ground attack as a solid run blocker.

Pick
23
New York Jets
New York Jets
Gregory Rousseau
Gregory Rousseau
Miami · Edge

The Jets address another need by taking a talented pass rusher who'll wreak havoc alongside Sheldon Rankins, Carl Lawson and Quinnen Williams

Pick
24
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Justin Fields
Justin Fields
Ohio State · QB

Pittsburgh is the perfect spot for Fields to develop behind a Hall of Fame quarterback for a year before taking over the offense.

Pick
25
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Pat Freiermuth
Pat Freiermuth
Penn State · TE

Now that the Jaguars have their franchise QB, they address the other offensive need not filled in free agency.

Pick
26
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Notre Dame · LB

Even after signing Jadeveon Clowney, the Browns add another talented defender who will have an immediate impact in pass coverage.  

Pick
27
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Joe Tryon
Joe Tryon
Washington · Edge

Tryon has a high motor with a lot of quickness, and I expect he would've gone higher had he not opted out last season. 

Pick
28
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Asante Samuel Jr.
Asante Samuel Jr.
Florida State · CB

Janoris Jenkins is gone, and Marshon Lattimore is due to hit free agency next year. Samuel has the ability to step right in and contribute.

Pick
29
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Zaven Collins
Zaven Collins
Tulsa · LB

Collins fills a big hole in the middle of Green Bay's defense. The Packers have always had success finding receivers on Days 2 and 3, and this year should be no different.

Pick
30
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Tyson Campbell
Tyson Campbell
Georgia · CB

The Chiefs exploited Bills cornerbacks in the AFC title game. Buffalo wastes zero time addressing this issue in the draft.

Pick
31
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Liam Eichenberg
Liam Eichenberg
Notre Dame · OT

Eichenberg may need to start immediately at left tackle after all the turnover along the O-line. It's a big ask to protect the blind side of one of the league's top QBs.

Pick
32
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Najee Harris
Najee Harris
Alabama · RB

The Bucs have the luxury of looking ahead a year after Jason Licht figured out a way to bring back all 22 starters from his Super Bowl-winning team. Harris is the future at the running back position, with Giovani Bernard, Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones set to hit the open market in 2022.

