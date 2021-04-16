Charles Davis 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0: Falcons pick Justin Fields to succeed Matt Ryan

Published: Apr 16, 2021 at 10:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Charles_Davis_1400x1000
Charles Davis

NFL Media Analyst

As teams enter the final stages of their prep for the 2021 NFL Draft, here's my first look at how Round 1 could play out on April 29.

Pick
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence
Clemson · QB

New head coach Urban Meyer implements his vision for the team with the top QB in the draft. 

Pick
2
New York Jets
New York Jets
Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson
BYU · QB

Accurate, mobile and competitive, Wilson is the Jets' new leader.

Pick
3
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Mac Jones
Mac Jones
Alabama · QB

The Alabama signal-caller is the Niners' choice over the other top QBs remaining, Ohio State's Justin Fields and North Dakota State's Trey Lance.

Pick
4
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Justin Fields
Justin Fields
Ohio State · QB

I know there's plenty of talk about the possibility of this young man sliding in the draft, but the Falcons make Fields their franchise QB of the future in this scenario.

Pick
5
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Penei Sewell
Penei Sewell
Oregon · OT

There are some enticing options here for the Bengals, but they select Sewell to keep QB Joe Burrow safe as their new Anthony Muñoz.

Pick
6
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Kyle Pitts
Kyle Pitts
Florida · TE

The Dolphins could decide to select a WR here, but Pitts might be the best overall player in the draft.

Pick
7
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Ja'Marr Chase
Ja'Marr Chase
LSU · WR

After the Lions' receiving corps was depleted in free agency, new QB Jared Goff gets the best WR in the draft as his new go-to target.

Pick
8
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Rashawn Slater
Rashawn Slater
Northwestern · OT

You might hear chatter about Carolina taking a QB here even after the Sam Darnold acquisition, but I foresee the Panthers fortifying their offensive line with this pick.

Pick
9
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons
Penn State · LB

There are many options for the Broncos to consider here, including drafting QB Trey Lance, but they opt for the best LB on the board.

Pick
10
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Patrick Surtain II
Patrick Surtain II
Alabama · CB

Defense should be the focus for the Cowboys, and they take the most pro-ready CB here.

Pick
11
New York Giants
New York Giants
Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Waddle
Alabama · WR

A strong case can be made for snagging an edge rusher here, but adding another talented playmaker for QB Daniel Jones makes sense, too.

Pick
12
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
DeVonta Smith
DeVonta Smith
Alabama · WR

The early run on WRs concludes with Smith. While the Eagles could use a CB to pair with Darius Slay, they also need reliability on the perimeter for their offense.

Pick
13
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Jaycee Horn
Jaycee Horn
South Carolina · CB

Look around the AFC West ... The Chiefs still have track stars the Chargers will need to cover. The Raiders got a lot faster at WR last year, as did the Broncos. The O-line will be addressed starting in Round 2, but the Bolts get the help they need at CB first.

Pick
14
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Jaelan Phillips
Jaelan Phillips
Miami · Edge

Phillips is the best edge rusher in the draft, in my humble opinion. He reminds me a bit of current Vikings DE Danielle Hunter.

Pick
15
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Trey Lance
Trey Lance
North Dakota State · QB

With Cam Newton signed to another one-year deal, his doppelgänger, in many ways, gets to learn behind him for a season. I see a lot of Josh Allen in Lance's game.

Pick
16
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Alijah Vera-Tucker
Alijah Vera-Tucker
USC · OG

Vera-Tucker can play inside or at tackle. He'll provide extra protection for young QB Kyler Murray.

Pick
17
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Notre Dame · LB

Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley values versatile players who are fast and will hit. JOK certainly fits the bill.

Pick
18
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Kwity Paye
Kwity Paye
Michigan · Edge

Strong, quick and relentless, Paye fits the culture head coach Brian Flores has created in short order with the Dolphins.

Pick
19
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
Christian Darrisaw
Christian Darrisaw
Virginia Tech · OT

Exactly what the doctor ordered for Washington. The addition of Darrisaw allows Morgan Moses to stay at right tackle.

Pick
20
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Gregory Rousseau
Gregory Rousseau
Miami · Edge

He didn't quite perform to expectations at his pro day, but his play speed is evident and his upside extensive.

Pick
21
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Teven Jenkins
Teven Jenkins
Oklahoma State · OT

Stalwart LT Anthony Castonzo retired and is replaced by Jenkins, who brings a nasty disposition to the NFL.

Pick
22
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Caleb Farley
Caleb Farley
Virginia Tech · CB

Farley is my favorite CB prospect in the draft, but he falls to Tennessee following his recent back surgery.

Pick
23
New York Jets
New York Jets
Zaven Collins
Zaven Collins
Tulsa · LB

Powerful and fast, Collins was a playmaking machine at Tulsa. Ideal qualities for new head coach Robert Saleh's aggressive approach to defense.

Pick
24
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Najee Harris
Najee Harris
Alabama · RB

There's a screaming need for O-line help, and that will be addressed later. It's hard to pass on Harris, a physical runner with exceptional pass-catching skills.

Pick
25
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevon Moehrig
Trevon Moehrig
TCU · S

The Jaguars select a savvy back-end defender who can play high, drop down in the box and cover in the slot. He was well-coached in pro techniques by TCU's Gary Patterson.

Pick
26
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Azeez Ojulari
Azeez Ojulari
Georgia · Edge

Ojulari is a forceful, determined pass rusher who can wreak havoc. The Browns recently signed Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year deal, but Ojulari can be the long-term tag team partner for DE Myles Garrett.

Pick
27
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Jayson Oweh
Jayson Oweh
Penn State · Edge

The Ravens lost some firepower off the edge in free Agency (Matt Judon, Yannick Ngakoue), but this exceptional athlete can use his speed and explosiveness to make big plays in Baltimore's defense.

Pick
28
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Terrace Marshall Jr.
Terrace Marshall Jr.
LSU · WR

Adding a complement for Michael Thomas is in order, and the Saints stay in-state to find one. Marshall offers size, speed, versatility and determination to carve his own niche in the LSU WR tree.

Pick
29
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Greg Newsome II
Greg Newsome II
Northwestern · CB

The Packers brought CB Kevin King back on a one-year deal, and they continue to invest at the position with their first-round pick. This fluid athlete could fill the spot opposite budding star Jaire Alexander on a consistent basis.

Pick
30
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Joe Tryon
Joe Tryon
Washington · Edge

Tryon is long and physical. His preparation leading up to the draft has been exceptional, too. He will serve as a good running mate to Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison.

Pick
31
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Liam Eichenberg
Liam Eichenberg
Notre Dame · OT

Eichenberg played left tackle at Notre Dame, but he projects best on the right side in the pros and would fill a major need for Kansas City.

Pick
32
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jamin Davis
Jamin Davis
Kentucky · LB

The Bucs already have two Pro Bowl-caliber off-ball linebackers, and now they add another exceptional athlete at the position. Davis can learn from and eventually take over for Lavonte David.

Related Content

news

Charley Casserly 2021 NFL mock draft 2.0: Washington trades up for QB Trey Lance

In his second mock of the 2021 NFL Draft, Charley Casserly projects five teams will select quarterbacks in Round 1, including one NFC East team that trades up to nab its desired QB of the future.
news

Maurice Jones-Drew 2021 NFL mock draft 2.0: Two trades shake up top 10

In his second mock of the 2021 NFL Draft, Maurice-Jones Drew projects a pair of quarterback-fueled trades in the top 10. Plus, two running backs come off the board in Round 1.
news

Peter Schrager 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0: Pats trade up for Justin Fields, Cardinals go get Kyle Pitts

In his initial projection of the 2021 NFL Draft's opening round, Peter Schrager has the Patriots trading up for a quarterback and the Cardinals making a move for a tight end. Check out the full mock, 1-32.
news

Daniel Jeremiah 2021 NFL mock draft 3.0: 49ers go all in on Mac Jones

Five of the top seven picks are quarterbacks in Daniel Jeremiah's new mock draft. Are the 49ers locked in on Mac Jones? Will the Lions pick a passer despite the acquisition of Jared Goff?
news

2021 NFL mock draft ... with a twist! What every team SHOULD do

By now, you've pored over countless 2021 NFL mock drafts exploring what every team COULD do, but how about what they SHOULD do? Adam Rank projects the first round with full bias.
news

Cynthia Frelund 2021 NFL mock draft 2.0: Analytics-based picks to maximize wins

In Cynthia Frelund's second NFL mock draft of the year, she uses her analytics-driven model to determine each team's best pick to maximize wins in 2021. Who will most help the 49ers at No. 3?
news

Lance Zierlein 2021 NFL mock draft 3.0: Eagles land Jaylen Waddle after trading down

Lance Zierlein updates his Round 1 forecast after two blockbuster trades altered the outlook for the 2021 NFL Draft. Which prospect is most likely to land with the Eagles after Philly moved down to No. 12?
news

Four-round 2021 NFL mock draft 2.0: Patriots, Jaguars target RBs in Round 4

In Chad Reuter's second four-round mock of the 2021 NFL Draft, three running backs -- Rhamondre Stevenson, Demetric Felton and Chuba Hubbard -- hear their names called in Round 4.
news

Four-round 2021 NFL mock draft 2.0: Vikings take QB Kyle Trask in Round 3

In Chad Reuter's second four-round mock of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Vikings bolster their QB room, with Florida's Kyle Trask joining Kirk Cousins in Minnesota.
news

Four-round 2021 NFL mock draft 2.0: Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth kicks off Round 2

In Round 2 of Chad Reuter's four-round mock of the 2021 NFL Draft, he has two TEs coming off the board, including Penn State's Pat Freiermuth to the Jaguars.
news

Four-round 2021 NFL mock draft 2.0: 49ers pounce on Trey Lance at No. 3

In Chad Reuter's second four-round mock of the 2021 NFL Draft, he takes a first crack at projecting what the 49ers will do now that they hold the No. 3 overall pick. San Francisco does indeed take a quarterback, but which one?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW