Charles Davis 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0: Falcons pick Justin Fields to succeed Matt Ryan

As teams enter the final stages of their prep for the 2021 NFL Draft, here's my first look at how Round 1 could play out on April 29.
New head coach Urban Meyer implements his vision for the team with the top QB in the draft.
Accurate, mobile and competitive, Wilson is the Jets' new leader.
The Alabama signal-caller is the Niners' choice over the other top QBs remaining, Ohio State's Justin Fields and North Dakota State's Trey Lance.
I know there's plenty of talk about the possibility of this young man sliding in the draft, but the Falcons make Fields their franchise QB of the future in this scenario.
There are some enticing options here for the Bengals, but they select Sewell to keep QB Joe Burrow safe as their new Anthony Muñoz.
The Dolphins could decide to select a WR here, but Pitts might be the best overall player in the draft.
After the Lions' receiving corps was depleted in free agency, new QB Jared Goff gets the best WR in the draft as his new go-to target.
You might hear chatter about Carolina taking a QB here even after the Sam Darnold acquisition, but I foresee the Panthers fortifying their offensive line with this pick.
There are many options for the Broncos to consider here, including drafting QB Trey Lance, but they opt for the best LB on the board.
Defense should be the focus for the Cowboys, and they take the most pro-ready CB here.
A strong case can be made for snagging an edge rusher here, but adding another talented playmaker for QB Daniel Jones makes sense, too.
The early run on WRs concludes with Smith. While the Eagles could use a CB to pair with Darius Slay, they also need reliability on the perimeter for their offense.
Look around the AFC West ... The Chiefs still have track stars the Chargers will need to cover. The Raiders got a lot faster at WR last year, as did the Broncos. The O-line will be addressed starting in Round 2, but the Bolts get the help they need at CB first.
Phillips is the best edge rusher in the draft, in my humble opinion. He reminds me a bit of current Vikings DE Danielle Hunter.
With Cam Newton signed to another one-year deal, his doppelgänger, in many ways, gets to learn behind him for a season. I see a lot of Josh Allen in Lance's game.
Vera-Tucker can play inside or at tackle. He'll provide extra protection for young QB Kyler Murray.
Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley values versatile players who are fast and will hit. JOK certainly fits the bill.
Strong, quick and relentless, Paye fits the culture head coach Brian Flores has created in short order with the Dolphins.
Exactly what the doctor ordered for Washington. The addition of Darrisaw allows Morgan Moses to stay at right tackle.
He didn't quite perform to expectations at his pro day, but his play speed is evident and his upside extensive.
Stalwart LT Anthony Castonzo retired and is replaced by Jenkins, who brings a nasty disposition to the NFL.
Farley is my favorite CB prospect in the draft, but he falls to Tennessee following his recent back surgery.
Powerful and fast, Collins was a playmaking machine at Tulsa. Ideal qualities for new head coach Robert Saleh's aggressive approach to defense.
There's a screaming need for O-line help, and that will be addressed later. It's hard to pass on Harris, a physical runner with exceptional pass-catching skills.
The Jaguars select a savvy back-end defender who can play high, drop down in the box and cover in the slot. He was well-coached in pro techniques by TCU's Gary Patterson.
Ojulari is a forceful, determined pass rusher who can wreak havoc. The Browns recently signed Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year deal, but Ojulari can be the long-term tag team partner for DE Myles Garrett.
The Ravens lost some firepower off the edge in free Agency (Matt Judon, Yannick Ngakoue), but this exceptional athlete can use his speed and explosiveness to make big plays in Baltimore's defense.
Adding a complement for Michael Thomas is in order, and the Saints stay in-state to find one. Marshall offers size, speed, versatility and determination to carve his own niche in the LSU WR tree.
The Packers brought CB Kevin King back on a one-year deal, and they continue to invest at the position with their first-round pick. This fluid athlete could fill the spot opposite budding star Jaire Alexander on a consistent basis.
Tryon is long and physical. His preparation leading up to the draft has been exceptional, too. He will serve as a good running mate to Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison.
Eichenberg played left tackle at Notre Dame, but he projects best on the right side in the pros and would fill a major need for Kansas City.
The Bucs already have two Pro Bowl-caliber off-ball linebackers, and now they add another exceptional athlete at the position. Davis can learn from and eventually take over for Lavonte David.