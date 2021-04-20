Peter Schrager 2021 NFL mock draft 2.0: Cardinals, Patriots trade up for Alabama receivers

If both Surtain and Rashawn Slater are still on the board at No. 10, this could end up being a really tough decision for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys. But after watching Dallas' defense be historically bad in 2020, I could see a Post-it note in the Cowboys' war room that reads, "Defense No Matter What." Surtain's the top defender on my board, and it sure seems like he and Jaycee Horn are valued in a different league than the pass rushers are.