Around the NFL

Caleb Farley: 'NFL doctors confirmed I would be ready for the season' after medical checkup

Published: Apr 12, 2021 at 08:19 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Last week's medical checkups in Indianapolis provided a positive timeline for potential first-round cornerback Caleb Farley.

The Virginia Tech cornerback told Peter King for his Football Morning In America column that doctors said his recovery from back surgery in mid-March is on pace.

"I got a lot of positive feedback from the NFL doctors," Farley told King. "The NFL doctors confirmed I would be ready for the season, and they told me this is definitely not a chronic thing."

Farley, who opted out of the 2020 season, is one of the top corners in this year's draft. Expected to excel in man-coverage schemes, the DB owns excellent ball skills and possesses the size and footwork to make a smooth transition into the league. NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Farley ranked as his No. 17 overall prospect of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Given his March 23rd back surgery (microdiscectomy -- a minimally invasive surgery removing damaged sections of a herniated disc), a four-month recovery process puts Farley eligible to hit the field right before training camps open in late July. Depending on how the negotiations between the NFL and NFLPA shake out over in-person workouts this offseason, Farley might not miss much time.

Doctors in Indy confirming Farley's timeline is the best possible news for a player who could hear his name called on Day 1 of the draft.

If his recovery stays on pace, he should be ready for camp and the start of the season.

"I plan to be the best cornerback of my generation," Farley told King. "I just can't wait to get back in the pads again."

Related Content

news

NFL world reacts to Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman's retirement

Following Patriots WR Julian Edelman's decision to hang up his cleats, the NFL world spun in celebration of his career. 
news

Roundup: TE Thaddeus Moss, son of HOFer Randy, claimed by Bengals

Thaddeus Moss is set to re-join his LSU teammate Joe Burrow in Cincinnati. 
news

Hurricanes DE Jaelan Phillips missed medical eval in Indianapolis after testing positive for COVID-19

Miami Hurricanes DE Jaelan Phillips, one of the top-rated pass rushers in the 2021 draft, was not in Indianapolis last week for medical evaluations because he tested positive for COVID-19, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Longtime Bengals back Giovani Bernard signing with Buccaneers

Running back Giovani Bernard is signing a one-year deal with the Buccaneers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation. 
news

Three-time Super Bowl champion WR Julian Edelman retires after Patriots release

Following 12 seasons and three Super Bowl victories with New England, ﻿Julian Edelman announced his retirement after the Patriots released him 
news

Sam Darnold 'excited for a fresh start' in Carolina after uncertainty drove him 'insane' in New York

﻿Sam Darnold﻿ has a fresh start with the Panthers. This new reality -- and the freedom from the enduring limbo that was his final season with the Jets -- is something he's wanted for a while now.
news

Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid charged with felony DWI, causing multi-vehicle car crash

Former Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, son of head coach Andy Reid, officially was charged with driving while intoxicated and causing a multi-vehicle car crash in Feb. that left a 5-year-old girl with a brain injury, the Jackson County (Missouri) Prosecutor's Office announced Monday.
news

Matt Rhule: Panthers plan to let Teddy Bridgewater situation 'play out and see where it stands'

Coach Matt Rhule confirmed that the Panthers are allowing Teddy Bridgewater to seek a trade, but the team is in no hurry to make a move with its former starting QB.
news

Free-agent RB James Conner visiting Cardinals

Nearly a month after the start of free agency, James Conner is drawing interest. The former Steelers RB is visiting the Cardinals on Monday, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Jadeveon Clowney to visit Browns for second time on Wednesday

Three weeks ago, Jadeveon Clowney visited the Browns and left without a deal. This week, Cleveland has rebooted its pursuit of the talented free-agent edge rusher.
news

49ers' Shanahan, Lynch to attend second pro days of QBs Justin Fields, Trey Lance

Ian Rapoport reports that 49ers GM John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan will attend the second pro days of Ohio State's Justin Fields and North Dakota State's Trey Lance in the coming week.
news

Broncos' Dalton Risner: Drew Lock 'doing a lot of work this offseason' with Peyton Manning

It might be a make-or-break season for Broncos QB Drew Lock. Amid an uncertain future in Denver, Lock has been preparing for Year 3 in the league by having film sessions with Peyton Manning.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW