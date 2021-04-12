Caleb Farley: 'NFL doctors confirmed I would be ready for the season' after medical checkup

Last week's medical checkups in Indianapolis provided a positive timeline for potential first-round cornerback Caleb Farley.

The Virginia Tech cornerback told Peter King for his Football Morning In America column that doctors said his recovery from back surgery in mid-March is on pace.

"I got a lot of positive feedback from the NFL doctors," Farley told King. "The NFL doctors confirmed I would be ready for the season, and they told me this is definitely not a chronic thing."

Farley, who opted out of the 2020 season, is one of the top corners in this year's draft. Expected to excel in man-coverage schemes, the DB owns excellent ball skills and possesses the size and footwork to make a smooth transition into the league. NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Farley ranked as his No. 17 overall prospect of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Given his March 23rd back surgery (microdiscectomy -- a minimally invasive surgery removing damaged sections of a herniated disc), a four-month recovery process puts Farley eligible to hit the field right before training camps open in late July. Depending on how the negotiations between the NFL and NFLPA shake out over in-person workouts this offseason, Farley might not miss much time.

Doctors in Indy confirming Farley's timeline is the best possible news for a player who could hear his name called on Day 1 of the draft.

If his recovery stays on pace, he should be ready for camp and the start of the season.