Bears discussing trades involving WR Anthony Miller

The Chicago Bears continue to engage in trade talks on receiver Anthony Miller﻿.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Bears have been discussing a trade involving Miller with a number of teams, per sources informed of the situation.

The former second-round pick is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

The speedy wideout has 134 receptions in 47 games played for 1,564 yards and 11 TDs in three seasons.

Rumors swirled that Miller could have been traded before the new league year last month as the Bears needed to get under the salary cap. Despite other moves to get under the cap, the 26-year-old remains on the trade block.

Boasting superior athleticism, the slot maven has shown flashes of playmaking ability. Consistency, however, has always eluded Miller. His inability to put it all together on a weekly basis has flabbergasted Bears coaches for his three seasons. Last season, Miller had just two games with more than 60 yards and 12 with fewer than 30 yards receiving, including playoffs, with a goose-egg in Week 2.

Miller capped his disappointing season by getting ejected for punching safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson during the Bears' playoff loss to the Saints.

An acquiring club could view Miller, who spent 489 snaps in 2020 in the slot (86 percent of his playing time), as a tantalizing depth addition who needs a fresh start with a better quarterback situation to unlock his talent.