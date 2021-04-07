Around the NFL

Bears discussing trades involving WR Anthony Miller

Published: Apr 07, 2021 at 02:32 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Chicago Bears continue to engage in trade talks on receiver Anthony Miller﻿.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Bears have been discussing a trade involving Miller with a number of teams, per sources informed of the situation.

The former second-round pick is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

The speedy wideout has 134 receptions in 47 games played for 1,564 yards and 11 TDs in three seasons.

Rumors swirled that Miller could have been traded before the new league year last month as the Bears needed to get under the salary cap. Despite other moves to get under the cap, the 26-year-old remains on the trade block.

Boasting superior athleticism, the slot maven has shown flashes of playmaking ability. Consistency, however, has always eluded Miller. His inability to put it all together on a weekly basis has flabbergasted Bears coaches for his three seasons. Last season, Miller had just two games with more than 60 yards and 12 with fewer than 30 yards receiving, including playoffs, with a goose-egg in Week 2.

Miller capped his disappointing season by getting ejected for punching safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson during the Bears' playoff loss to the Saints.

An acquiring club could view Miller, who spent 489 snaps in 2020 in the slot (86 percent of his playing time), as a tantalizing depth addition who needs a fresh start with a better quarterback situation to unlock his talent.

Given the persistence with which the Bears have discussed Miller trade talks, it's clear the club is preparing to move on. If a trade doesn't materialize, the fourth-year player appears to be a cut candidate this offseason.

Related Content

news

Washington, San Francisco looked into Sam Darnold trade before free agency

Prior to the Panthers striking a deal for Sam Darnold earlier this week, the Jets fielded interest from two NFC teams looking to re-tool their QB room.
news

Dak Prescott back throwing on practice field, expected to return for Cowboys training camp

Dak Prescott is back on the field and throwing, marking a significant step in his road to returning from his gruesome ankle injury that ended his 2020 season. The latest development from Prescott signals optimism from the Cowboys, who see his path leading him to a timely return this summer.
news

Rams GM sees Matthew Stafford as long-term option at QB: 'I don't think we did it thinking two years'

Two months ago, the Rams traded QB Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford in hopes of making another Super Bowl run. GM Les Snead said that deal was with the team's long-term future in mind as well.
news

Roundup: Bills sign former Chargers OL Forrest Lamp

Buffalo signed former Chargers guard Forrest Lamp to a one-year deal. Lamp heads across the country after starting a career-high 16 games in 2020.
news

Titans hire Jim Schwartz as senior defensive assistant

Jim Schwartz is headed back to Tennessee. The Titans announced Schwartz will join Mike Vrabel's coaching staff as a senior defensive assistant. The 54-year-old spent the past five seasons as the Eagles' DC. 
news

Bengals release RB Giovani Bernard after eight seasons

After eight seasons with the Bengals, ﻿Giovani Bernard﻿'s run in Cincinnati is over. The team released the running back Wednesday. Mike Garafolo added that Bernard asked for his release, which the club granted.
news

Tom Brady still motivated by doubters even after seven Super Bowl titles

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady﻿ remains the greatest self-motivator in the history of sports. Even when nary a person alive can legitimately scoff at the seven-time Super Bowl champ, TB12 still finds a way to keep that chip on his shoulder fresh.
news

Bills QB Josh Allen's thoughts on franchise tag: 'Eww' 

One of the NFL's premier young talents, Josh Allen isn't fretting about the future. The Bills QB joined "10 Questions with Kyle Brandt" and reiterated being patient about a long-term contract.
news

Washington hires Natalia Dorantes as coordinator of football operations, becoming NFL's first Latina to be chief of staff

The team announced Wednesday morning it hired Natalia Dorantes as the team's coordinator of football operations, becoming the NFL's first Latina in chief-of-staff role.
news

Seahawks DE Carlos Dunlap: Russell Wilson told me 'he's with us and he's here to stay'

Prior to re-signing with the Seahawks, pass rusher Carlos Dunlap said he spoke with quarterback Russell Wilson, who assured him "he's here to stay."
news

GM Joe Douglas: 'Fair' to say Jets will draft QB at No. 2; might have kept Sam Darnold if picking later

The decision to trade ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ ensured the Jets will draft a QB with the No. 2 pick. GM Joe Douglas did say had New York been drafting later, he was comfortable with keeping Darnold as the starter.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW